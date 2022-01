The garage is an area of the house that is often ignored. It serves a purpose which is to protect the car from environmental elements. However, it is actually quite versatile. Aside from a place to park the car, the modern-day garage also serves as a storage space for a number of American households. In fact, according to one survey, an overwhelming majority of homeowners use the garage for storage rather than for parking a vehicle. Out of the more than 900 homeowners surveyed, 93 percent said that they use the garage as a storage space. Meanwhile, only 84 percent said that they use the garage as parking.

