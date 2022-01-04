ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Specialized Fly Rods for 2022

By Ross Purnell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new era of fly rods ushers in rods for every task in fly fishing. This article was originally titled "Situational Awareness" in...

The Nebraska City News Press

Fly rod building class

Why purchase a new fly rod when you can fish one with the satisfaction of knowing you’ve built it yourself?. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, in cooperation with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and the Cornhusker Fly Fishing Club, is sponsoring a fly rod building class for beginners this winter.
Try Hardwater Trout for Change of Pace This Season

Trout represent one of the most unique winter fishing opportunities throughout the ice belt. Unlike most typical hardwater targets—especially walleyes, pike, and. The stylish new semiautomatic shotgun taking on top contenders in the market and birds in the field.
Mossberg 940 Pro Waterfowl Shotgun: Full Review

The new 3-inch gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun from Mossberg is a serious step up for diehard duck and goose hunters. Like so many things in life, we cling to the things we know and are accustomed to. The Mossberg name and line of hunting shotguns — including the 500, 835, and 930 series — exemplify this notion. It doesn’t take long polling the hunting crowd to find out how popular these models have been and continue to be. They’re known for being affordable, reliable, and perform without hiccups, despite being subjected to some seriously harsh hunting conditions.
3 Decoy Spreads to Take Limits of Diving Ducks

It's not too late to get in on some of the most thrilling duck hunting — from boat blinds, layout boats and even dry land. On a sandy point of land jutting out into a large river, I was introduced to something I had not experienced hunting puddle ducks during my formative years. The blind was simple: a pile of driftwood. Forty drake bluebill decoys tracked side to side in the light current. At my shoulder, my black Lab Jet shivered. They came from downriver—500, maybe 1,000 birds, all bluebills, making their daily flight from the estuary to points upstream.
New Treestands, Tree Saddles and Hunting Blinds for 2022

Whether you prefer to hunt whitetails in a tree on the ground, there's something new for everyone this year. No animal on earth is more pursued than the white-tailed deer, and for this reason, top-notch treestand, blind, and saddle makers continue to improve designs and give hunters more options than ever. Here’s some great options for 2022.
Perfecting the Tease to Ice More Walleyes

Ice anglers who hunt walleyes through the ice know the feeling. Watching a promising thick line come through on your electronics, it holds for just a moment while you are poised, ready to set the hook to only watch it slowly fade away. In spending many hours playing the game, there are certainly a few ways to “tease” walleyes and saugers into getting their teeth into your offering and ultimately ice more walleyes.
Hunter Tags 213-Inch Muzzleloader Buck

Big Buck Report: Oklahoma's Cort Travis dropped the deer on land he'd just received permission to hunt. Cort Travis received hunting permission on a new property in Oklahoma at the beginning of the deer season, and in late September captured a trail camera photo of a huge whitetail cruising the grounds.
Tying the Nine-Pound Hammer Crayfish Fly

In this 10-step guide, learn how to tie the Nine-Pound Hammer fly. A fly fisher's version of the Ned Rig. On a recent fishing trip, my buddy Marty Mononi and I were talking about some of the old-school flies like Woolly Worms and Woolly Buggers and how—like a cool old house—they have good bones but can generally use a remodel. There are so many good, but somewhat outdated, flies out there that this “remodel” idea really struck a chord with me. As you saw in the Feb.-Mar. 2020 issue, I revamped the venerable Chubby Chernobyl with a fresh look and called it the Elevated Chubby Chernobyl. Well, the Nine-Pound Hammer I’m showing here is really nothing but an improved, purpose-built variation of a Woolly Bugger. I have to say I both love it and hate it when the...
Ice Fishing Bass

Though we admittedly don't often target largemouth ice bass, they provide many of the most memorable catches of the winter. And with a little planning, numbers of largemouth bass can be caught through the ice. SEASONAL NOTES. While largemouth and smallmouth bass can be caught all winter, the early and...
2022's Best New Saltwater Fly Fishing Gear

You take time away from your job and your family for these adventures, so the last thing you want is equipment failure. This article was originally titled "Sharpened by Salt" in the 2022 Gear Guide issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. Saltwater is corrosive, the fish are stronger or pound-for-pound more...
New Broadheads for 2022

It's simple — you can't get the job done in the field without a quality broadhead. Here are the latest and greatest. When hunting with stick and string, the endgame is to punch a hole in the vitals of a big-game critter and fill the freezer, right? NAP agrees, and its new Endgame was designed to blow through game animals, create massive trauma and put them down quickly. This broadhead is tank tough, with a one-piece blade design, and it showcases a cutting diameter of 1.188 inches. The Bone Breaker tip paves the way for the .031-inch-thick blades, and each three-pack comes with a spare set of blades for practice or hunting. All Endgame broadheads are spin-tested for optimal flight performance. $54.99 per 3 | newarchery.com.
Prespawn Fishing Techniques for Burbot

Yes the burbot or eelpout, has surged in popularity. It’s rare today to see them left littering the ice anywhere in ice country. They can be challenging to catch at times, but also become aggressive during the prespawn-spawn season in late February and March. They give a spirited account of themselves. They’re beautiful to behold, at times with boldly distinctive leopard spots. And, harvested wisely and prepared properly, they’re great on the table—another of our many renewable fish resources. And as is true with other sportfish, releasing the bigger fish helps to sustain good fishing, while we keep smaller fish for the table.
Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice fishing offically arrives

Merry Fishmas everyone. We finally have ice on our reservoirs, but in most cases it isn’t quite safe yet. Give it another week. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, Wildhorse had approximately three to four inches at the state park. With snow in the forecast, and daytime highs above freezing, it may not grow very much over the weekend. There were also pressure ridges building, making for weak spots.
Rod, Gun & Game: New holiday deer hunting season poses questions, ice fishing is just ahead

The first-ever NYS Holiday Deer Hunt is on. It started the day after Christmas and will run through Jan. 1, ending 30 minutes after sunset. Archery, crossbow and black powder firearms are allowed in the Holiday Deer Hunt. Remember that if you plan to use a crossbow, you need to have a muzzleloader license ($10, visit the town clerk). Hey, yep, this is New York state. If you hunted during the regular deer season and did not.
Outdoors Angle: Jigging Spoons Are The Ticket Right Now!

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I have always been a believer in fishing walleyes very aggressively. This means leaving the bobbers at home and striking out with shiny, gold or silver jigging spoons and making those walleyes bite. Any spoon in the 1/2 inch to 1 inch size works well and if you can find a spoon with an added glow type contrast, so much the better. Lift and drop that spoon vigorously and even shake the rod when you mark a fish on the electronics. Spoons have a tendency to trigger walleyes into biting even though they may be very neutral. Some anglers prefer spoons with an internal rattle but I find those rattles sometimes can turn off the fish. It doesn't hurt to experiment with rattle styles but at the end of the day, a shiny, aggressive spoon worked feverishly will put fish in the bucket.
Ice fishing safety tips

STATEWIDE — Ice fishing season is underway, bringing a lot of excitement for outdoors enthusiasts. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, provided tips on how people can stay safe on the ice this year. Latti said the first and most important step...
A Steelhead Lesson

If at first you don't succeed, cast again. It was the Snake roll that did it—and one of the better casts of the morning. The slight downstream wind ensured the setup stroke was anchored in the right place, and the Spey rod flexed against the D loop. I could feel the power in the rod aching to launch a cast out to midriver and, as I completed the forward stroke, I knew that the timing was just right.
ATA Show Set to Open With Pandemic Backdrop

After last year was canceled due to COVID-19, bowhunting's big trade show returns with in-person event. A couple of years ago in January 2020, I penned a story for this space at Game and Fish that suggested that while the modern archery world might appear to be somewhat foreign to bowhunting’s legendary Fred Bear at first glance, it would have been far more familiar to him than most might suspect.
How to clean the carousel horse rods in PowerWash Simulator

One of the most troublesome missions in PowerWash Simulator is cleaning the carousel horse. Although it might seem straightforward at first, you won’t be able to clean it thoroughly if you are not aware of a particular switch. Hence, if you are unable to complete the mission, follow the below-mentioned guide.
