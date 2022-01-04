ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application for Stable Compositions of Aviptadil Suitable for Human Use

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) Collaboration with Regeneron (REGN) is Intriguing, But Own Pipeline Progress Remains Key - Stifel

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha reiterates a "Buy" rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharma (NASDAQ: RARE), following recent announcement of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering MYMD-1 in a Method of Treating Sarcopenia

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by delaying aging, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded to the company U.S. Patent 11,219,620 B2, titled “Method of Treating Sarcopenia.” The patent will be issued on January 11, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Announces That It Has Commenced Trading on the OTCQB

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.(TSXV: ALPS.U) (OTCQB: ASEPF)("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") announces that, effective December 31, 2021, the Company's subordinate voting shares ("Shares") have commenced trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "ASEPF". Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aviptadil#Provisional Application#Patent Application#Compositions#Streetinsider Premium#Otcqb#Rlftf#Rlfty#Nrx Pharmaceuticals#Nrxp#Neurorx#Relief
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Nutriband Inc. Issued Full Patent from the Korean Intellectual Property Office for Its "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" Application

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB)(NASDAQ: NTRBW), has announced that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the Company's lead technology AVERSA".
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nutriband (NTRB) Issued Full Patent from the Korean Intellectual Property Office for Its "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" Application

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB)(NASDAQ: NTRBW), has announced that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the Company's lead technology AVERSA™.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports U.S. Collab. Partner Announces Filing Breakthrough Therapy Request for Aviptadil in Pts at Immediate Risk of Death from COVID-19 Despite Treatment w/Remdesivir, Other Approved Therapies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQB: RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) ("NRx"), has announced it has filed for a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") focused on patients with Critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure who are at immediate risk of death despite treatment with Remdesivir and other approved therapies. According to the press release, the BTD request is based on an FDA request for clinical data on the effectiveness of aviptadil compared to Remdesivir and other approved therapies. The press release also reported patients treated with aviptadil vs. placebo demonstrated a statistically significant (P=.03) 2.8-fold increased odds of being alive and free of respiratory failure at day 28 and day 60 and a highly significant (P=.006) four-fold increased odds of survival is seen in these patients. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mission Bio and SequMed Sign Collaboration Agreement Announcing Partnership to Provide Tapestri Services and Co-Develop Clinical Applications in China

GUANGZHOU, China and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has signed an agreement with SequMed, a pioneer in single-cell omics technology innovation and applications in China. The agreement will allow Mission Bio to expand its product and services offerings into China, a key region of growth for its geographical expansion strategy, enabling high quality single-cell sequence services using Mission Bio's products to customers in mainland China.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Announces Filing of Patent Applications for the Treatment of Various Advanced Solid Tumors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports Successful Conclusion of Patent Examination Procedure for Patent Application Entitled, 'Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) for the Use in the Treatment of Drug-induced Pneumonitis'

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF)(OTCQB: RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the Swiss Patent Office IPI has announced that it expects to conclude the patent application procedure by January 24, 2022 and to issue the patent entitled, "Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) for the Use in the Treatment of Drug-induced Pneumonitis," as applied for by Relief's subsidiary, AdVita Lifescience GmbH, in 2020. The patent will be formally issued, at the earliest, one month after the conclusion of the patent examination procedure.
INDUSTRY
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MARA) securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Marathon investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
nutritionaloutlook.com

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes announces patent application for proprietary probiotic

The patent application (US# 2021-315808 A1) is titled “Bacillus subtilis containing composition for treatment of gastrointestinal irregularity.”. Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes (Kennesaw, GA) has announced the publication of a patent application by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the probiotic species Bacillus subtilis based on compelling human clinicals performed on DE111, Deerland’s signature strain. The patent application (US# 2021-315808 A1), titled “Bacillus subtilis containing composition for treatment of gastrointestinal irregularity,” summarizes studies of 30, 60, and 90 days in individuals with bowel irregularity who consumed B. subtilis, all resulting in measurable improvements. The patent would protect the use of B. subtilis for supplements and functional foods/beverages claiming anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties that exert health benefits of gastrointestinal regularity, immune support and balancing of the microbiome.
KENNESAW, GA
StreetInsider.com

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAACU) Confidentially Submits Form S-4 Related to Proposed Business Combination

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NAAC), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Avalo Therapuetics (AVTX) is Attractive Among Small-Caps, Optimism for Both Upcoming Readouts Given Prior Proof-of-Concept - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterates a "Buy" rating and $5 price target on shares of Avalo Therapuetics (NASDAQ: AVTX), following ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. Filed by: MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DIGITAL ALLY INC For: Jan 05 Filed by: Han Peng

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
gamingonphone.com

PUBG: New State announces its first brand collaboration with Rimac

PUBG: New State, the latest game by Krafton in the PUBG franchise, will be getting its first collaboration since release, as per the official announcement. The collaboration is with Rimac Automobili, a Croatian electric car and component manufacturer renowned for their electronic sports cars. Rimac also held the record for the fastest electrically powered production vehicle called the Concept One. In this article, we will cover all the different details which have been unraveled with the announcement of the PUBG New State x Rimac collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy