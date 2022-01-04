Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application for Stable Compositions of Aviptadil Suitable for Human Use
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that...www.streetinsider.com
