Grizzlies look to extend win streak against Cavaliers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies go for a season-high sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Grizzlies recorded their third five-game winning streak during their current 15-4 run after posting a wire-to-wire victory over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Ja Morant scored 18 of his 36 points in the third quarter of Memphis’ 118-104 win over Brooklyn. The Western Conference Player of the Week made 14 of 22 shots from the floor, had eight assists and added one memorable highlight with a thunderous tomahawk jam.

Morant has scored at least 30 points in a franchise-best four straight games. He also topped that mark by erupting for 37 points in the Grizzlies’ 132-121 victory over Cleveland in the season opener on Oct. 20.

“People talk about whether Ja should be an All-Star. The question is whether he is the best point guard in the league,” backcourt mate Desmond Bane said, per ESPN.

Bane drained five 3-pointers to highlight his 29-point performance on Monday night. He finished with 22 points in the previous encounter with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland could see Darius Garland return to the court after being sidelined while in health and safety protocol. Garland is averaging team-best totals in points (19.5) and assists (7.3) for the Cavaliers, who posted a 1-3 record in his absence and saw backup point guard Ricky Rubio sustain a torn ACL in a 108-104 setback to the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 28.

Jarrett Allen collected 18 points and 11 rebounds in Cleveland’s 108-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. In the season opener versus Memphis, he made all 11 of his shots to finish with 25 points.

Rookie Evan Mobley is averaging a robust 20.8 points while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor in four games since leaving the health and safety protocol.

“We want Evan to shoot the ball more because we believe it’s going in every time,” Allen said. “If he keeps being aggressive, we believe that’s going to help us keep winning games.”

Cleveland’s victory on Sunday, however, was accompanied by a loss of another nature. Guard Isaac Okoro will be sidelined two-to-three weeks after suffering a left elbow sprain against the Pacers.

The Cavaliers, however, addressed its ailing guard situation by acquiring Rajon Rondo in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. A four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, Rondo is expected to see more playing time than he received with the Lakers.

“He’s one of the most competitive guys that I’ve seen since I’ve been around and he wants to help this team and he wants to go compete, so he’s not satisfied with not playing,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of the 35-year-old Rondo.

“He’s a good teammate, obviously. He wants to come here. He wants to get on the floor and he wants to contribute and help our team become a better team.”

–Field Level Media

Grizzlies star Ja Morant's GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Kyrie Irving's Return: "I Don't Think It's Fair To The Game. I Don't Think It's Fair To The Team."

After missing months of the 2021-22 season, Kyrie Irving finally made his season debut on Wednesday, putting on an impressive performance after months of inactivity. You see, Irving was only missing time due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite being perfectly healthy and capable, Kyrie was disqualified to play per Brooklyn's health and safety protocols.
Indy100

LeBron James wants NBA commentator fired for saying player 'pulled trigger' like killer dad

LeBron James is calling for an NBA commenter to be fired over remarks made about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr pulling “that trigger” - because Porter’s father was jailed for shooting someone, and later killed by a gun.On Wednesday night, Porter Jr led the Rockets to victory, but as this was happening, Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor made the comment that he later insisted was an error.“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast, over footage of a...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
