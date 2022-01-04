ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ATP roundup: Italy, Germany have strong outings at ATP Cup

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff helped Germany defeat the United States Monday on the third day of group play at the 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney.

In a Group C match, Struff outlasted John Isner 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-5 and Zverev defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4. The U.S. clawed back a point in the doubles match, when Isner and Fritz beat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-0, 6-3.

Also Monday, Italians Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner — both top-10 ranked players in the world — teamed up to defeat France 3-0 in Group B. Argentina swept Greece 3-0 in Group D, and Chile beat Serbia 2-1 in Group A when Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo teamed up to win the decisive doubles match 6-4, 3-6, 10-7, over Nikola Cacic and Ivan Sabanov.

The tournament will run through Jan. 9 and features 16 nations divided into four groups of four teams. The winners of each group will advance to the semifinals. Each matchup between countries in the group stage consists of two singles matches and a doubles match, with the country winning at least two of three earning what is termed a “tie” and counting as a win in the standings.

Adelaide International 1

No. 7 seed Laslo Djere of Serbia fended off Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 7-5, 7-6 (1) in the first round Monday in Adelaide, Australia.

Eighth-seeded Soonwoo Kwon had an easier time getting through. The South Korean rolled past Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-1, 6-2. Kwon had 10 aces and won 23 of 30 first-service points (76.7 percent).

Also in the Round of 32, American Steve Johnson outlasted Australian wild card Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, and Thiago Monteiro of Brazil won the final five points of a third-set tiebreaker to beat Germany’s Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

–Field Level Media

