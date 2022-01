Andrew Wiggins has been performing at the best he can. Following his earlier seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Andrew has improved significantly this season. He’s been a second hand for Stephen Curry behind the first hand Draymond itself. Though he is still not the star following his other teammates who hold the limelight, but he’s not far from being so. Kaly Thompson has been absent from the line-up since the beginning of the season following his leg injury prior to the season. This season log absence of Klay definitely played a good part for Wiggins to shine across the stadium.

