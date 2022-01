Have you ever neared the end of a very good season of a show and felt that panic kick when you realized you only have a few more episodes to go? Cobra Kai’s done that to me four times over now. And when that happens, not only do I worry about running out of new episodes of a single season, but I also tend to get hyper-focused on the big picture. Fine, I’ll wait however long for Season 5, but we’ll still get a lot more time with these characters after that, right? Perhaps it’s a bit of a greedy mentality, but so it goes when you successfully deliver a stellar continuation of a beloved film franchise that masses an enormous (and growing) fanbase.

