Florida State

Florida Teens go on Car Burglarizing Rampage

 5 days ago

Florida State News

Two Florida teenaged suspects are facing multiple felonies after burglarizing 10 vehicles in two neighborhoods and stealing a pickup truck in unincorporated Polk County.

While detectives were investigating the burglaries, the suspects continued on to hit a neighborhood in the city of Winter Haven the following morning. They were apprehended by the Winter Haven Police Department.

PCSO detectives charged 17-year-old Jabari' Jahiem Johnson (DOB 1/9/04) and 16-year-old Jay Liriano (DOB 6/2/05), both of Lake Wales, with the following:

Armed burglary of a vehicle (F1)
Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F2)
Grand theft of a firearm (F2)
Conspiracy to commit burglary (F2)
Petit theft (F2)

Johnson was additionally charged with:
Use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony (F2)
Dealing in stolen property (F2)

Johnson and Liriano first went into Emily Estates off of Overlook Drive in Winter Haven in Johnson's red BMW SUV and burglarized three unlocked vehicles. They stole and later abandoned a white 2021 Dodge Ram truck, and took a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the truck. They then went into the Orange Manor Mobile Home Park off of Eloise Loop Road and burglarized seven unlocked vehicles and stole a handgun from a vehicle in that neighborhood as well.

The Winter Haven Police Department responded to an in-progress burglary on Lake Lucerne Way. WHPD arrested four suspects, two of whom were Johnson and Liriano. The stolen .45 caliber handgun was found in Johnson's vehicle at that time, in the passenger floorboard (Liriano was the passenger). Both suspects admitted to the theft of the truck and the multiple vehicle burglaries in Emily Estates and Orange Manor, and to the thefts of both firearms, which were recovered.

Johnson's Florida criminal history includes a 2019 arrest for robbery.

