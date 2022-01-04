ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Armed Robbery in Devastated Kentucky Town Results in High-Speed Shootout

 5 days ago

Kentucky State News

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred in Graves County.

The Kentucky State Police was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. Glasgow Police Department initially responded to the incident and became engaged in a vehicle pursuit where shots were fired at officers. Upon Glasgow Police Department losing sight of the vehicle the pursuit was terminated. 

A short time later, Kentucky State Police troopers located a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery and a second pursuit began. Shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper discharged an agency-issued firearm, striking a subject located inside of the vehicle and ending the pursuit.

A male subject was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Baptist Hospital in Paducah where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released, and transported to the McCracken County Jail. A second subject was also arrested and transported to McCracken County Jail. 

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team's investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

CHRISTINE KELLER
5d ago

smh so sad after all these families went through that something like this happens good job State troopers

17
LaWanna Brand
5d ago

After everything these people have been through what is wrong with people! Thank you KSP for a job well done

12
Carolyn Mercer
5d ago

if these people think they are coming to Mayfield because Mayfield is deviated then they should show no mercy on these crooks. the more they get by with the more will come. send a strong message that we will not put up with their lawlessness.

3
