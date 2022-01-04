Armed Robbery in Devastated Kentucky Town Results in High Speed Shootout SCDN Graphics Department

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred in Graves County.

The Kentucky State Police was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. Glasgow Police Department initially responded to the incident and became engaged in a vehicle pursuit where shots were fired at officers. Upon Glasgow Police Department losing sight of the vehicle the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, Kentucky State Police troopers located a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery and a second pursuit began. Shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP, at which time a trooper discharged an agency-issued firearm, striking a subject located inside of the vehicle and ending the pursuit.

A male subject was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Baptist Hospital in Paducah where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released, and transported to the McCracken County Jail. A second subject was also arrested and transported to McCracken County Jail.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team's investigation into the incident remains ongoing.