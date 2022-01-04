Bengals' 2022 Opponents Revealed Following AFC North Clinching Victory Over Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 17 to win their first AFC North title since 2015.

Cincinnati travels to Cleveland for the 2021 regular season finale this Sunday. Then they'll host a playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Bengals' opponents for the 2022 season have been revealed.

Cincinnati will host Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Buffalo, Miami, Atlanta, Carolina and Kansas City at Paul Brown Stadium.

They'll play Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New York (Jets), New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Dallas on the road.

