Politics

NOTICE The Pike Township Auditors meeting will be held Thursday

Clearfield Progress
 3 days ago

The Pike Township Auditors meeting...

www.theprogressnews.com

Reading Eagle

Supervisor quits after tumultuous Maidencreek Township meeting

A Maidencreek Township supervisor resigned and the township’s longtime manager was ousted during a fireworks-filled meeting Monday night. The reorganizational meeting — typically a boring affair for most boards where chairpersons are chosen and people are reappointed to various positions — quickly turned into an accusation-filled 90-minute verbal sparring match.
MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester Township hosts 2022 reorganization meeting

Gloucester Township held its annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 3, swearing in multiple township officials to new terms for their respective positions. The session began with the swearing in of David Mayer, now in his fourth consecutive term as mayor of Gloucester Township. Mayer defeated Republican challenger Joseph Damico III and Sam Sweet in the November election.
POLITICS
Clearfield Progress

NOTICE The West Keating Township Supervisors will hold their monthly

The West Keating Township Supervisors will hold their monthly meetings for 2022 on the third Monday of each month at 7:00 P.M. at the township building. The Supervisors voted unanimously for no tax increase at the January 4, 2022 reorganizational meeting. Janette Maney. Secretary/Treasurer. 1/6/2022.
POLITICS
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Township To Hold Budget Meeting January 25

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said that this meeting involved public comment, which it will not. Lodi Township officials will formulate their plan for township expenses for the new year at the Lodi Township budget working session at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 25. The meeting will be held at Lodi Township Hall, at 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, although because it is a working session, public comment will not be taken.
LODI TOWNSHIP, MI
#The Pike#Auditors
Clearfield Progress

NOTICE The Pike Township Municipal Authority will conduct its annual

The Pike Township Municipal Authority will conduct its annual reorganization meeting on Monday January 10, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. The Authority's regular meeting will follow. The meeting will be held at the Pike Township Municipal Authority office located at 326 Water plant Road, Curwensville. 1/5/22, 1/6/22 & 1/7/2022.
POLITICS
Clearfield Progress

2022 Yearly Meeting Schedule for Girard Township The Girard Township

The Girard Township Board of Supervisors met January 3, 2022 for the yearly reorganizational and monthly meeting with the following meeting dates approved as follows; Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14. Monthly meetings will be at 6:00PM at 165 Girard Circle, LeContes Mills.
POLITICS
wktn.com

Pleasant Township Trustee Meeting Times Changed

Pleasant Township of Hardin County has changed trustee meeting times for 2022. All meeting times have moved from 6:30 to 5:30 PM effective January 1. The meetings will still be held in the conference room located at 555 Franklin Street in Kenton. Again the start time will be at 5:30pm.
KENTON, OH
Times News

Rush Township holds reorganizational meeting for 2022

Rush Township Board of Supervisors held a reorganizational meeting on Monday, followed by their monthly general meeting for January. The regular monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors will continue to be held the third Thursday of each month, except for January. Shawn Gilbert was nominated and reappointed as chairman,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
freedom929.com

SPECIAL MEETING THURSDAY NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board has announced a special meeting will be held tomorrow evening, starting at 5:00, at Richland County High School in Olney. The purpose of the meeting is to review and possibly approve the tentative budget for the proposed Pre-K Center, plus an executive session will be held to discuss personnel. The will be viewable by the public online, at www.live.rccu1.net.
OLNEY, IL
hometownstations.com

Shawnee Township Trustees meet with newest member on board

He is eager to get started and make good on his campaign promises. Ted Ciminillo joins Clark Spieles and Russ Holly as a Shawnee Township Trustee winning a seat in the November General Election. As a first-time trustee, he is ready to represent his community and make sure there are checks and balances when it comes to taxpayers' money and that the township is well equipped to do business.
POLITICS
unionspringsherald.com

Special called meeting held

The Bullock County Commission held a Special Called Meeting on December 28, 2021, in the Commission Chamber of the Courthouse. Roll call was answered by Commissioners Don Larkins, Johnny Adams, and John McGowan. Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers gave the invocation, and all gave the pledge of allegiance to the...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Clearfield Progress

NOTICE The Decatur Township Planning Commission will hold their Reorganization

The Decatur Township Planning Commission will hold their Reorganization Meeting at the Decatur Township Municipal Building on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM. Any person with a disability requiring a special accommodation to attend any meeting held at the Decatur Township Municipal Building should notify the secretary at (814) 339-6772 as early as possible. The Decatur Township Board of Supervisors will make every effort to provide a reasonable accommodation.
POLITICS
Pope County Tribune

MAS Board meetings held

The Minnewaska Area Schools Board of Education met on Monday, Dec. 20, and was presented with a facility planning and optimization agreement by SitelogIQ, Inc, a planning, architecture, engineering, construction and energy firm that assists in facility planning. The facility plan involves surveying and documenting operational and physical conditions and deficiencies evident in buildings district-wide. The plan evaluates based on several criteria including electrical systems, mechanical systems and plumbing. If SitelogIQ is unable to deliver a plan that meets the district’s objectives, there is the option to cancel the agreement with no costs incurred. In contrast, if there is a plan delivered that meets the objectives and the district opts to not enter into an agreement with SitelogIQ, the district is responsible for paying three cents per square foot for the planning fee. If an agreement is reached, the planning fee is absorbed into the total program cost. The board voted unanimously to go ahead with the SitelogIQ proposal.
POLITICS
Mount Vernon News

Election recount upholds losses by incumbents in Howard, Pike townships

MOUNT VERNON – After a recount on Dec. 8 that left election results unchanged, trustees in three Knox County townships are ready for swearing-in ceremonies. The Knox County Board of Elections held recounts for trustees’ elections in Howard, Jefferson and Pike townships. The difference between the apparent winners and losers in the Howard, Jefferson and Pike townships’ elections was less than one half of one percent, which triggers an automatic recount, Kim Horn, Knox County director of elections, said.
HOWARD, OH
Pope County Tribune

BARSNESS TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF FILING

Notice is hereby given that the filing for offices in Barsness Township, Pope County, Minnesota, will be open from December 2, 2021 through January 11, 2022, at the clerk’s residence. Please contact Tony Douvier if interested. Positions open on the Township Board are one supervisor position for a three...
POPE COUNTY, MN
wgel.com

Police Board Meets Thursday

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners will meet Thursday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building. The agenda includes an executive session and a police officer probationary appointment. The meeting can be viewed via livestream on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.
GREENVILLE, IL
edgecombecountync.gov

Notice for January 3rd Commissioners Meeting

The January 3, 2022 regular meeting of the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners will be held in the Carmon Auditorium, located on the 1st floor of the County Administration Building at 201 St. Andrew St., Tarboro, NC 27886. In light of the County’s State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will be limited to no more than 20 participants in person, not including staff and scheduled guests.
TARBORO, NC

