Woman in Kentucky Survives Flooding by Hanging Onto a Tree for Hours screenshot

Kentucky State News by Evan Green

As Kentucky has continued to face severe flooding over the last few weeks, one woman was forced to hold on to a tree for nearly three hours in order to prevent herself from being swept into the water.

This woman was attempting to drive her car to higher ground when the water began moving the vehicle. She was eventually separated from her car and had to hang onto the tree as she waited for emergency services to rescue her.

The event happened in Green County, Kentucky, one of the areas severely impacted by the flooding. Fire and Rescue teams in the area have stated that the victim is lucky to be alive after the event.