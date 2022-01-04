ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Woman in Kentucky Survives Flooding by Hanging Onto a Tree for Hours

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pAfh_0dc9CsYG00
Woman in Kentucky Survives Flooding by Hanging Onto a Tree for Hoursscreenshot

Kentucky State News by Evan Green

As Kentucky has continued to face severe flooding over the last few weeks, one woman was forced to hold on to a tree for nearly three hours in order to prevent herself from being swept into the water.

This woman was attempting to drive her car to higher ground when the water began moving the vehicle. She was eventually separated from her car and had to hang onto the tree as she waited for emergency services to rescue her.

The event happened in Green County, Kentucky, one of the areas severely impacted by the flooding. Fire and Rescue teams in the area have stated that the victim is lucky to be alive after the event.

Comments / 5

Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Sheriff on the Hunt for Horse Thief

A Sheriff in Ohio has requested assistance from the public in order to track down a missing horse along with the person who stole it. The Delaware Sheriff has stated that the horse is a Chestnut Bay Thoroughbred with a white marking located on its snout.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: One Fatality in Early Morning Crash on I-94

Indiana State Police: One Fatality in Early Morning Crash on I-94Indiana State Police. This morning at 5:30 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Kevin Council was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 eastbound lanes at the 36.8 mile-marker. The vehicle, a red, 2005 Dodge Ram, had rolled to a final rest in the far-right lane.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Green County, KY
Government
County
Green County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
SCDNReports

Kentucky Cops Capture Catalytic Converter Thieves

Cops say three accused catalytic converter thieves will ring in the new year in the Boyd County, Kentucky jail after a quick-thinking citizen caught them in the act. An Ashland, Kentucky neighbor was awakened by a sawing sound outside their home around 3 am. When they looked outside, they spotted a blue Jeep parked next to their truck, one person under their vehicle, and another standing beside it. They snapped a photo of the incident and immediately called 9-1-1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Hanging#Into The Water#Extreme Weather
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
91K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy