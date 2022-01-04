ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earwax Removal Aid Market Sales to Increase at 4% CAGR Amid Rising Prevalence of Earwax Impaction

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Earwax Removal Aid Market Value to Surpass US$ 164 Mn with Surging Adoption of Micro-Suction Device in Ent Clinics. In its latest study, Fact.MR highlights differential strategies of manufacturers and provides groundbreaking insights into the dynamics of the global earwax removal aid market. In addition, it delivers in-depth information across the...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Ocular Inserts Market: Increasing cases of retinal vascular diseases to drive the market

The demand for ocular inserts increased considerably in the past few years due to increasing incidences of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Application of ocular inserts seems a huge advancement in eye therapy. Ease of administration by nurse and patients and continual release of medication into eyes are few advantages of using ocular inserts.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharyngitis Treatment Market: High prevalence and growing incidence of flu worldwide to drive the market

Pharyngitis is the medical condition that causes inflammation at the back of the throat which is known as pharynx. Pharyngitis is referred simply as sore throat. Pharyngitis may also lead to itchiness and difficulty in swallowing. There are several viral and bacterial agents that causes pharyngitis, majority of which includes measles, adenovirus, chickenpox, croup, whooping cough, and group A streptococcus. Pharyngitis is most commonly caused by viral infection such as common cold, influenza, and mononucleosis. Strep throat is one of the most common bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus. The common symptoms of pharyngitis includes sneezing, runny nose, headache, cough, fatigue, body aches, chills, and fever. Strep throat condition may lead to difficulty in swallowing, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, loss of taste, and swollen lymph nodes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Loupes Market: Growing medical equipment industry across the globe, owing to rising number of health issues and concerns about health is boosting the demand of market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global medical loupes market. In terms of revenue, the global medical loupes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global medical loupes market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Orthopedic Biomaterials Product Market: Hip implant product segment is anticipated to carry major share of the market

The future of biomaterials is no longer limited to as abstract lab bench idea. It has grown to deliver life changing results to the human being. Biomaterials are in generally aimed for implanting in or on human body, thus used in treatment or replacement of human tissues or organs. A successful implant depends upon the type of biomaterial while an ideal biomaterial functionalizes with bioactive proteins and chemicals, is non-immunogenic, biocompatible, and biodegradable. Synthetic as well as natural biomaterials are being used since decades. Use of natural biomaterials have been traced back in history as far as 3000 BC where Egyptians are considered to be the first users. Egyptians used ivory and wood in tooth damage replacement, and coconut shells in skull damage. There are three generations of biomaterials in bone regenerations, of which first generation biomaterials include metals and ceramic products. Second generation biomaterial comprises naturally-derived and synthetic biodegradable polymers, calcium phosphates, calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, and bioactive glasses. Regenerative biomaterials are third generation biomaterials that use bioactive and bioresorbable porous material as temporary 3-D structure that activate genes involved in stimulating regeneration of living tissue.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood Glucose Monitors to Account for 58% of the Self-Care Medical Devices Market Value

China to Lead the Self-Care Medical Devices Market with a 9% CAGR. A Fact.MR survey on self-care medical devices market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, end-user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Plague Therapeutics Market: The live attenuated vaccine segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic microorganism generally found in mammals and fleas. Individuals contaminated with Yersinia pestis frequently show symptoms after an incubation time of one to seven days. The three fundamental clinical types of plague diseases are bubonic, pneumonic, and septicemic. Bubonic plague is the most common type and is characterized by swollen lymph hubs or buboes. Plague is transmitted among animals and people through flea-bites. It can be a severe disease in individuals, with a case-casualty proportion of 30% to 60% for bubonic plague, and if it is untreated, it can be lethal. It is an infectious disease and can trigger widespread epidemic through individual-to-individual contact by means of droplets in air. Antibiotic treatment is effective against plague microorganisms.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Central Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market: Rising prevalence of CNS cancer to drive the market

Global Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market: Overview. Central nervous system (CNS) cancer tumor initiates when the cells in the spinal cord or the brain undergo uncontrollable growth forming a mass. CNS tumor can be benign or malignant. Types of tumors associated with the brain are glioblastoma, meningioma, astrocytoma, brain stem, glioma, ependymoma, germ cell tumor, and medulloblastoma. Diagnostic tests performed for identification of the type of tumor include biopsy and imaging such as X-ray, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), and CT scan (computed tomography). Generally, surgery is considered a primary treatment of the central nervous system cancer tumor. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy can be used to control the growth of new, cancerous tumors. According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2011, approximately 22,000 patients in the U.S. were identified with primary malignant tumors in the brain and the spinal cord, out of which gliomas accounted for the maximum rate of incidence. As for the treatment of glioblastoma, there are several restraints and challenges such as resistance of glioblastoma to DNA-modifying agents, migration of malignant cells into the adjacent brain tissues (which increases the complexity of the surgery), and the current FDA-approved treatments that may cause neurotoxicity in patients. Thus, as available treatment options lack in efficiency, the mortality rate of glioblastoma is characterized by rapid progression. The disease has poor survival rate with only 8.7% of the patients surviving for more than two years after diagnosis.
CANCER
biospace.com

Denture Disinfectants Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031: Fact.MR

Denture Creams and Pastes to Witness Proliferating Demand in the Global Denture Disinfectants Market. The denture disinfectants market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The report also divulges compelling insights into denture disinfectants demand outlook in terms of product and distribution channel. It also studies key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in denture disinfectants market.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Epoetin Alfa Therapeutics Market: High prevalence of anemia and neurological abnormalities to drive the market

Human erythropoietin is mostly produced by kidneys. It usually stimulates the human bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Inadequate production of human erythropoietin could lead to severe anemia. Epoetin alfa is an artificially made human erythropoietin. Developed by recombinant DNA technology, epoetin alfa acts as a catalyst to stimulate human erythropoietin production. Epoetin alfa is used to treat severe anemia, various neurological diseases, and cancer. It lowers the requirements of blood transfusion.
CANCER
biospace.com

Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment to Lead the Global Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market Share

U.S. Lead the market for Canine Separation Anxiety Disorder in North America with a market valuation of nearly 6.4 Mn in 2021. The canine separation anxiety treatment market study by Fact MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the growth trajectory through 2031. The survey offers canine separation anxiety treatment demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including drug molecule, anxiety type and distribution channel. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase medication sales.
PETS
biospace.com

Rising Need for High Definition Camera to Propel the Demand for Medical Cameras

China is Anticipated to Account for Roughly US$ 360 Mn in the Medical Camera Market. A Fact.MR report on medical camera market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of camera type, sensor, resolution and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Dental Hand Piece Market: Air driven hand piece products are estimated to hold the dominant share of the market

A dental hand piece is a tool which is used to drill into specific areas of the tooth with high and low speed. They are also popularly known as dental engine or dental drill. They are typically used for dental procedures such as removal of tooth structures, cleaning of teeth, shaping of teeth, and polishing. In the last few years, dental healthcare is witnessing rapid increase in adoption of branded and technologically improved products.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Laryngoscopes Market Size to grow by USD 388.33 million | Market Insights highlights the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Laryngoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 12.08% in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (video laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, and fiber-optic laryngoscopes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
MARKETS
biospace.com

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2031. The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is driven by rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness, and increase in per capita healthcare expenditure.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Tubing Packaging Market | Rising prevalence of Urinary Incontinence is Expected to Drive the market

In their latest report titled – “Medical Tubing Packaging Market - Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026”, Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the use of different materials and processes used for medical tubing, along with various end uses and applications. According to TMR, the global medical tubing packaging market is projected to clock a CAGR of 6.4%, during 2018-26, which is attributed to several factors, on which, the report provided thorough insights and forecast. The Asia Pacific medical tubing packaging is expected to take the cake in terms of CAGR.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Aptamer Market to Register High Revenue Growth During 2017-2025

The global aptamer market was valued at approximately US$ 1.0 Bn in 2016 is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Aptamer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that surge in interest of research activity in the field of aptamer technology is likely to spur the demand of aptamer in the coming years (2017 to 2025).
MARKETS
biospace.com

DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Report | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Major advancements in medical science and technology, coupled with the increasing adoption of personalized medicine initiatives are likely to aid in expansion of the global DNA & RNA banking services market during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2030. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) share a correlative relationship wherein the DNA stores and transfers information of the genetics whereas RNA acts as a messenger between the ribosomes and DNA and produces proteins for the body. The increasing cases of cancer worldwide have propelled the need for saving and storing DNA and RNA samples for future uses. This is likely to aid in expansion of the market for DNA and RNA banking services worldwide.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Lobster Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2020. Lobster refers to a type of marine crustacean with stalked eyes, five pairs of jointed legs, a long cylindrical body, and a muscular tail. It is generally greenish brown in color and covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster acts as a rich source of phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, copper, zinc, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobster's aids in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, improving cognition, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, etc.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2025

The global bioengineered protein drugs market is highly competitive due to presence of numerous and strong players, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the key players operating in the global bioengineered protein drugs market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Biocon Ltd., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Panacea Biotec, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, and ProBioGen AG. Leading players are adopting the key strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships which improved their product portfolio and helped them to expand their reach. Additionally, global players are increasingly investing their money on research and development (R&D) activities for introduction of new products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Depression Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2030

According to the report, the global depression drugs market was valued at US$ 18.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2030. Major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders (OCD), and anxiety disorder are some of the different types of depression. Various drug classes are used to treat depression. These include Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), atypical antidepressants, and tricyclic antidepressants. Rise in prevalence of depression and increase in incidence of depression among the geriatric population is boosting the global depression drugs.
MARKETS

