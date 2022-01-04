ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure Bandages Market: Inelastic Pressure Bandage Segment to Dominate Global Market

Pressure bandages are medical devices used to protect and heal an injured area and to control bleeding without affecting the normal blood circulation. Pressure bandages comprise non-adherent bandages applied over an incision or wound and is covered by absorbent stretchable adhesive. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressure-bandages-market.html. These devices are...

Denture Disinfectants Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031: Fact.MR

Denture Creams and Pastes to Witness Proliferating Demand in the Global Denture Disinfectants Market. The denture disinfectants market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The report also divulges compelling insights into denture disinfectants demand outlook in terms of product and distribution channel. It also studies key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in denture disinfectants market.
Medical Packaging Films Market: Rising demand for pouches, bags, and sachets for therapeutic medicines, and increased therapeutics for chronic illnesses like cancer will the market

The medical packaging films market is expected to witness robust growth, rising from its previous valuation of US$ 14,092 million in 2017. The rising demand for pouches, bags, and sachets for therapeutic medicines, and increased therapeutics for chronic illnesses like cancer will drive major growth for the market during 2018-2026. The market will likely rise at a robust CAGR of 5.9%. Moreover, the rising elderly population, and increased prevalence of diseases like diabetes will also promise new opportunities for growth in the market.
Blood Glucose Monitors to Account for 58% of the Self-Care Medical Devices Market Value

China to Lead the Self-Care Medical Devices Market with a 9% CAGR. A Fact.MR survey on self-care medical devices market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, end-user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
Stock Market Rally Under Pressure As Bond Yields Hit Pandemic High: Weekly Review

The stock market rally came under pressure as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to their highest level in nearly two years as the Fed signaled even-more aggressive monetary policy. The Nasdaq plunged toward its December lows while the S&P 500 tested its 50-day line. Financials rallied on higher yields, while crude oil gains fueled energy stocks. Tesla stock spiked Monday on the EV giant's blowout deliveries, but then erased its gains amid the broad weakness. Better-than-expected auto sales and EV-related news lifted General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Toyota (TM) and Stellantis (STLA). Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) sold off despite unveiling new wares at CES, along with many other chipmakers.
DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Report | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Major advancements in medical science and technology, coupled with the increasing adoption of personalized medicine initiatives are likely to aid in expansion of the global DNA & RNA banking services market during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2030. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) share a correlative relationship wherein the DNA stores and transfers information of the genetics whereas RNA acts as a messenger between the ribosomes and DNA and produces proteins for the body. The increasing cases of cancer worldwide have propelled the need for saving and storing DNA and RNA samples for future uses. This is likely to aid in expansion of the market for DNA and RNA banking services worldwide.
Addiction Treatment Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 - 2030

According to the report, the global addiction treatment market was valued at ~US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. Addiction treatment is intended to help an individual to prevent or stop compulsive addicted products or drugs seeking. Drug abuse and addiction treatment is provided in several different settings by using a number of behavioral and pharmacological approaches.
Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The artificial intelligence in digital genome market has been projected to experience noticeable growth avenues in the following years. The growth in the global market has been possible with the growing rate of investments in artificial intelligence in genomics. The private, as well as public sectors, are investing a handsome amount of money in this genomics. In addition to this, there has been a significant growth in the requirement to control the time and discovery cost for the development of novel drugs. Thus, owing to these factors, the global market has been expected to grow at a noteworthy speed in the upcoming years.
Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2031. The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is driven by rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness, and increase in per capita healthcare expenditure.
Depression Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2030

According to the report, the global depression drugs market was valued at US$ 18.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2030. Major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders (OCD), and anxiety disorder are some of the different types of depression. Various drug classes are used to treat depression. These include Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), atypical antidepressants, and tricyclic antidepressants. Rise in prevalence of depression and increase in incidence of depression among the geriatric population is boosting the global depression drugs.
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Drugs of Abuse Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global drugs of abuse testing market was valued at US$ 4.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2027.
Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

The global market for autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis (AMIC) is expected to witness a high level of competition in the next few years, states a new market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research. The key players in the market are focusing on the expansion of the product portfolio, which is predicted to create growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.
