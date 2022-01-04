ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Preterm Birth Cases at an Alarming Rate to Push the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market Demand by 5.5%

Cardiotocograph (CTG) to Remain the Most Used Means of Monitoring Fetal and Prenatal Heart Rate. Fact.MR’s latest report on fetal and neonatal heart monitor market offers compelling insights on key factors expected to fuel demand through 2028. The report further attempts to uncover various emerging opportunities across leading segments in terms...

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Study Finds More Evidence Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research out of Minnesota is suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. According to a new study co-authored by researchers at Twin Cities-based HealthPartners, COVID vaccines given to pregnant women do not appear to cause preterm birth or small-for-gestational age at birth for the child. “This data is reassuring and paints an even clearer picture about COVID-19 vaccine safety among pregnant people,” said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, senior author on the study and executive director of research with HealthPartners Institute. “I hope anyone who is unvaccinated and pregnant will look at...
MINNESOTA STATE
biospace.com

Ear and Nasal Packing Market: Rise in prevalence of chronic sinusitis to drive the market

Ear and nasal packing are medical care solutions that are used post-surgery to control bleeding. Ear and nasal packing solutions are based on polymer and are designed in a way that they get dissolved into the body within two to three weeks. Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84004. Key Drivers,...
MARKETS
yale.edu

COVID-19 vaccine does not increase risk of preterm birth

Pregnant people who contract COVID-19 have an increased risk of disease severity and death, yet only 31% of pregnant people in the United States had received vaccines as of September 2021. One barrier to vaccine acceptance is the concern that vaccination might disrupt pregnancy. A Yale co-led study, which looked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

COVID vaccinations not linked to preterm birth, researchers report

Women who received COVID vaccinations while pregnant were at no greater risk of delivering their babies prematurely or of giving birth to unusually small babies than pregnant women who did not get vaccinated, a new study reports. The study, one of the first to examine the health of babies born...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Heart Monitors#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Segments#Cardiotocograph#Cagr#Fhr
biospace.com

Portable Ultrasound Scanner Market: Rise in trauma & accident cases to drive the market

Ultrasound imaging creates images of the interior of the body by using sound waves. It is used to detect the reasons of discomfort, swelling, and infection in the body's internal organs as well as to inspect a pregnant woman's baby and an infant's brain and hips. It is also utilized to aid in the guidance of biopsies, the diagnosis of cardiac problems, and the assessment of damage following a heart attack. Because of its mobility, portable ultrasound devices are being customized to satisfy expanding commercial demand in the contemporary context. These machines have several advantages, including the elimination of stress associated with patients having to wait hours for a check-up or having to go from one location to another where gadgets are accessible.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Th17 Driven Disease Treatment Market Registers Growth Steered by Faster Regulatory Approvals

Psoriasis to Remain Primary Indication Pushing Th17 Driven Disease Treatment Market Demand. The latest Fact.MR report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Th17 driven disease treatment market. It provides a thorough analysis of growth drivers, restrains, opportunities and emerging trends shaping the market dynamics across key regions. To present the information in a coherent manner, the report has been segmented on the basis of indication, drug and distribution channel across major regions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Newborn Screening Consumables to Expand at 8% in the Global Newborn Screening Market

India and China to be Create Lucrative Opportunities for Newborn Screening Market. The latest Fact.MR report offers actionable and valuable insights on the newborn screening market. It provides a thorough analysis of growth drivers, restrains, opportunities and emerging trends shaping the market dynamics across key regions. To present the information in a coherent manner, the report has been segmented on the basis of indication, drug and distribution channel across major regions.
WORLD
biospace.com

Leucovorin Calcium Market: Rise in Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Market

Leucovorin calcium is an active metabolite of folic acid. Leucovorin calcium aids in providing a counteract effect on the toxic medications, thereby protecting the patient while enabling the antitumor activity of the folate antagonist. Leucovorin calcium also elevates the effect of fluorouracil as well as its derivatives by stabilizing the...
CANCER
biospace.com

Gastrin Hormone Market: Rise in Availability of Synthetic Gastrin Hormone Is Expected to Drive the Market

Gastrin is a hormone the stomach produces that stimulates the release of gastric acid. It is located in the G cells in the lining of the stomach and upper small intestine. Gastrin stimulates the release of gastric acid, an important part of the digestive process. Gastrin is directly responsible for the release of gastric acid, which breaks down the proteins in the food you eat.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Peri-implantitis Market: Rise in the number of oral diseases to drive the market

Dental implants has become an established therapy in dentistry essential to replace missing teeth in different clinical situations. Peri-implantitis is a site-specific infectious disease that affects the hard and soft tissue surrounding a dental implant. It is an inflammatory reaction with loss of a supporting bone in the tissues surrounding a dental implant. Success rate of dental implants is reported to be around 82.9% after 16 years of follow-up. However, 10%–50% of the dental implants exhibited signs of peri-implantitis after 10 years. The most common symptoms of peri-implantitis include severe toothache, swelling of the gum, feeling of the implant becoming loose, and discomfort. The microorganisms most commonly associated with peri-implantitis are mobile forms and spirochetes of Gram-negative bacteria. Most common microbes associated with peri-implantitis are Porphyromonas gingivalis, Prevotella intermedia, Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans, Treponema denticola, Bacteroides forsythus, Peptostreptococcus micros, Prevotella nigrescens, and Fusobacterium nucleatum. Poor design of the dental implant, excessive mechanical stress, and corrosion between non-noble metal structures connected to a titanium implant are some of the factors responsible for the onset and development of peri-implantitis. Other factors include osteoporosis, smoking, diabetes mellitus, and long-term treatment with radiation, corticoids, and chemotherapy. The diagnosis of peri-implantitis needs careful differentiation from peri-implant mucositis. The diagnosis is based on probing depth and bleeding of peri-implant pockets, changes in color of the gingiva, suppuration, and steady loss of bone height near the tooth. Additional diagnostic parameters include peri-implant radiography, mobility, and microbiology.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Rising Need for High Definition Camera to Propel the Demand for Medical Cameras

China is Anticipated to Account for Roughly US$ 360 Mn in the Medical Camera Market. A Fact.MR report on medical camera market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of camera type, sensor, resolution and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Rising incidence of various neurological disorders to drive the market

Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Overview. Products in the global gait rehabilitation system market, both computer aided as well as mechanical products, are used to assist people suffering from walking disabilities or difficulties in regaining their functional gait. Increase in various kinds of walking difficulties have exponentially increased the demand for the products in the global gait rehabilitation system market. Products in the global gait rehabilitation system market are now considered to be an integral part of the rehabilitation therapy plan for people suffering from movement disorders of the lower extremities. These products help patients in considerably improving their quality of life emotionally, socially, and physically.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood Glucose Monitors to Account for 58% of the Self-Care Medical Devices Market Value

China to Lead the Self-Care Medical Devices Market with a 9% CAGR. A Fact.MR survey on self-care medical devices market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, end-user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Central Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market: Rising prevalence of CNS cancer to drive the market

Global Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market: Overview. Central nervous system (CNS) cancer tumor initiates when the cells in the spinal cord or the brain undergo uncontrollable growth forming a mass. CNS tumor can be benign or malignant. Types of tumors associated with the brain are glioblastoma, meningioma, astrocytoma, brain stem, glioma, ependymoma, germ cell tumor, and medulloblastoma. Diagnostic tests performed for identification of the type of tumor include biopsy and imaging such as X-ray, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), and CT scan (computed tomography). Generally, surgery is considered a primary treatment of the central nervous system cancer tumor. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy can be used to control the growth of new, cancerous tumors. According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2011, approximately 22,000 patients in the U.S. were identified with primary malignant tumors in the brain and the spinal cord, out of which gliomas accounted for the maximum rate of incidence. As for the treatment of glioblastoma, there are several restraints and challenges such as resistance of glioblastoma to DNA-modifying agents, migration of malignant cells into the adjacent brain tissues (which increases the complexity of the surgery), and the current FDA-approved treatments that may cause neurotoxicity in patients. Thus, as available treatment options lack in efficiency, the mortality rate of glioblastoma is characterized by rapid progression. The disease has poor survival rate with only 8.7% of the patients surviving for more than two years after diagnosis.
CANCER
biospace.com

Medical Loupes Market: Growing medical equipment industry across the globe, owing to rising number of health issues and concerns about health is boosting the demand of market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global medical loupes market. In terms of revenue, the global medical loupes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global medical loupes market.
MARKETS
baltimorenews.net

Global Personal Safety Alarms Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Child Safety Alarms In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Personal Safety Alarms Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global personal safety alarms market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Human Thrombin Market: The hospital segment is anticipated to lead the market due to increase in the number of surgeries

Thrombin is a serine protease enzyme encoded by a specific gene named F2 and is used to convert fibrinogen (soluble) into fibrin (insoluble). This conversion mimics the ending coagulation cascade step that includes the clotting mass which sticks to the wound surface and attains hemostasis and closing of open tissues. Human thrombin is a sterile solution, pH 6.8-7.2, comprising highly purified human thrombin for the activation of clotting. Human thrombin is used in several medical surgeries in the management of uncontrolled bleeding. It is also used in diagnostic centers and clinics in various applications such as coagulation assays, defibrination of blood or plasma, and clotting factor tests. R&D applications of human thrombin include several research activities such as protein-structure analysis, in vitro study, coagulation research, biochemical research, and medical research.
MARKETS
AFP

Women's periods may be slightly late after Covid vaccine: study

Women vaccinated against Covid-19 saw a slight delay in their period of almost a day compared to those who were unvaccinated, a US government-funded study said Thursday. - Immune response to vaccine - On average, the first vaccine dose was associated with a 0.64-day increase in cycle length and the second dose with a 0.79-day increase, when comparing the vaccinated to unvaccinated group.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

Fetal Gut May Have Insulin-Producing Cells That Shut Off at Birth

In addition to pancreatic beta cells that secrete insulin, researchers have found that fetal cells in the gut secrete insulin proteins, but neonatal cells do not, suggesting that this ability is turned off at birth. The study findings are "plausible, because the pancreas and the small intestine originate from the...
SCIENCE

