Rising Preterm Birth Cases at an Alarming Rate to Push the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market Demand by 5.5%

Global Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market: Overview. Central nervous system (CNS) cancer tumor initiates when the cells in the spinal cord or the brain undergo uncontrollable growth forming a mass. CNS tumor can be benign or malignant. Types of tumors associated with the brain are glioblastoma, meningioma, astrocytoma, brain stem, glioma, ependymoma, germ cell tumor, and medulloblastoma. Diagnostic tests performed for identification of the type of tumor include biopsy and imaging such as X-ray, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), and CT scan (computed tomography). Generally, surgery is considered a primary treatment of the central nervous system cancer tumor. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy can be used to control the growth of new, cancerous tumors. According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2011, approximately 22,000 patients in the U.S. were identified with primary malignant tumors in the brain and the spinal cord, out of which gliomas accounted for the maximum rate of incidence. As for the treatment of glioblastoma, there are several restraints and challenges such as resistance of glioblastoma to DNA-modifying agents, migration of malignant cells into the adjacent brain tissues (which increases the complexity of the surgery), and the current FDA-approved treatments that may cause neurotoxicity in patients. Thus, as available treatment options lack in efficiency, the mortality rate of glioblastoma is characterized by rapid progression. The disease has poor survival rate with only 8.7% of the patients surviving for more than two years after diagnosis.

CANCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO