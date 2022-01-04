Gastrointestinal Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market: Surge in critical medical intervention is expected to drive the global market

Freeze thaw chambers are also called refrigerated humidity chambers. Freeze thaw chamber is used for applications which require temperature cycling down below freezing. Principle of freeze thaw cycle is used in cryopreservation technique. Cryopreservation is the process of preserving living cells and tissues at cryogenic temperature, which lead to suspended metabolic activity of cells in liquid nitrogen. Principle of freeze thaw cycle is nowadays used as treatment method for cancer, as freezing temperature is used in cryosurgery for local tissue destruction. Freezing and thawing cause cell death due to ice crystal formation, osmotic shock, and membrane damage. Advanced freeze thaw chambers are available in the market with new features, such as, epoxy coating to avoid corrosion, better condenser and evaporator, capillary tube system, CFC-free polyurethane foam for insulation, broad temperature range from -20 C to 60 C, and long service life designs.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO