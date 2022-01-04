ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Real World Evidence Solutions Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

biospace.com
 3 days ago

The real world evidence solutions market has been projected to grow at a noticeable speed in the years to come. Market growth across the world has been possible with the increasing support from the regulatory bodies around the world to use these real world evidence solutions. Further, the rising amount of...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Ocular Inserts Market: Increasing cases of retinal vascular diseases to drive the market

The demand for ocular inserts increased considerably in the past few years due to increasing incidences of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Application of ocular inserts seems a huge advancement in eye therapy. Ease of administration by nurse and patients and continual release of medication into eyes are few advantages of using ocular inserts.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharyngitis Treatment Market: High prevalence and growing incidence of flu worldwide to drive the market

Pharyngitis is the medical condition that causes inflammation at the back of the throat which is known as pharynx. Pharyngitis is referred simply as sore throat. Pharyngitis may also lead to itchiness and difficulty in swallowing. There are several viral and bacterial agents that causes pharyngitis, majority of which includes measles, adenovirus, chickenpox, croup, whooping cough, and group A streptococcus. Pharyngitis is most commonly caused by viral infection such as common cold, influenza, and mononucleosis. Strep throat is one of the most common bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus. The common symptoms of pharyngitis includes sneezing, runny nose, headache, cough, fatigue, body aches, chills, and fever. Strep throat condition may lead to difficulty in swallowing, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, loss of taste, and swollen lymph nodes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Epoetin Alfa Therapeutics Market: High prevalence of anemia and neurological abnormalities to drive the market

Human erythropoietin is mostly produced by kidneys. It usually stimulates the human bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Inadequate production of human erythropoietin could lead to severe anemia. Epoetin alfa is an artificially made human erythropoietin. Developed by recombinant DNA technology, epoetin alfa acts as a catalyst to stimulate human erythropoietin production. Epoetin alfa is used to treat severe anemia, various neurological diseases, and cancer. It lowers the requirements of blood transfusion.
CANCER
biospace.com

Denture Disinfectants Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031: Fact.MR

Denture Creams and Pastes to Witness Proliferating Demand in the Global Denture Disinfectants Market. The denture disinfectants market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The report also divulges compelling insights into denture disinfectants demand outlook in terms of product and distribution channel. It also studies key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in denture disinfectants market.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#R D#Key Market#Real World#Cagr
biospace.com

Human Thrombin Market: The hospital segment is anticipated to lead the market due to increase in the number of surgeries

Thrombin is a serine protease enzyme encoded by a specific gene named F2 and is used to convert fibrinogen (soluble) into fibrin (insoluble). This conversion mimics the ending coagulation cascade step that includes the clotting mass which sticks to the wound surface and attains hemostasis and closing of open tissues. Human thrombin is a sterile solution, pH 6.8-7.2, comprising highly purified human thrombin for the activation of clotting. Human thrombin is used in several medical surgeries in the management of uncontrolled bleeding. It is also used in diagnostic centers and clinics in various applications such as coagulation assays, defibrination of blood or plasma, and clotting factor tests. R&D applications of human thrombin include several research activities such as protein-structure analysis, in vitro study, coagulation research, biochemical research, and medical research.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dental Hand Piece Market: Air driven hand piece products are estimated to hold the dominant share of the market

A dental hand piece is a tool which is used to drill into specific areas of the tooth with high and low speed. They are also popularly known as dental engine or dental drill. They are typically used for dental procedures such as removal of tooth structures, cleaning of teeth, shaping of teeth, and polishing. In the last few years, dental healthcare is witnessing rapid increase in adoption of branded and technologically improved products.
MARKETS
biospace.com

DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Report | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Major advancements in medical science and technology, coupled with the increasing adoption of personalized medicine initiatives are likely to aid in expansion of the global DNA & RNA banking services market during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2030. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) share a correlative relationship wherein the DNA stores and transfers information of the genetics whereas RNA acts as a messenger between the ribosomes and DNA and produces proteins for the body. The increasing cases of cancer worldwide have propelled the need for saving and storing DNA and RNA samples for future uses. This is likely to aid in expansion of the market for DNA and RNA banking services worldwide.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2031. The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is driven by rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness, and increase in per capita healthcare expenditure.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Addiction Treatment Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 - 2030

According to the report, the global addiction treatment market was valued at ~US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. Addiction treatment is intended to help an individual to prevent or stop compulsive addicted products or drugs seeking. Drug abuse and addiction treatment is provided in several different settings by using a number of behavioral and pharmacological approaches.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

The global market for autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis (AMIC) is expected to witness a high level of competition in the next few years, states a new market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research. The key players in the market are focusing on the expansion of the product portfolio, which is predicted to create growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Multiplex Assays Market Growth Analysis, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications by 2018-2026

Competition in the global multiplex assays market is likely witness high growth, as players are focusing in different organic and inorganic business development activities. For instance, Quansys Biosciences partnered with Mercodiato. These companies for pancreatic research introduced AKURIO Islet Hormones multiplex assay collectively. Partnership, collaboration, merger and acquisition are some...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Drugs of Abuse Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global drugs of abuse testing market was valued at US$ 4.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. According to the report, the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market was valued at US$ 469.5 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Device Labeling Market: Increasing Globalization and Cross Border Trade is Expected to Boost the Market

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Medical Device Labeling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017–2025,” global revenues generated from sales of disposable consumables were around US$ 716.4 Mn in 2017, and are projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during forecast period 2017-2025. Disposable consumables segment is anticipated to be the highest contributor to the global medical device labeling market, over the forecast period, 2017-2025.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Online Pharmacies to Lead the Distribution Channel Segment in the Prophylaxis Pastes Market

Need for Oral Hygiene to Propel the Demand for Prophylaxis Pastes. The Fact.MR market study on the global prophylaxis pastes market highlights key developments across various segments including product, application, and distribution channel. The study projects sales of fine grit prophylaxis pastes to remain high during the forecast period. Fact.MR...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Tubing Packaging Market | Rising prevalence of Urinary Incontinence is Expected to Drive the market

In their latest report titled – “Medical Tubing Packaging Market - Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026”, Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the use of different materials and processes used for medical tubing, along with various end uses and applications. According to TMR, the global medical tubing packaging market is projected to clock a CAGR of 6.4%, during 2018-26, which is attributed to several factors, on which, the report provided thorough insights and forecast. The Asia Pacific medical tubing packaging is expected to take the cake in terms of CAGR.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market in 2022 - Detailed Analysis Report

The growing prevalence of coronary artery diseases stands as a key factor aiding in expansion of the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market and is likely to continue so during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2030. Antisense and RNAi are both incorporated in the lab and conveyed to patients to diminish the declaration of a sickness related protein. MicroRNA (miR), then again, is a sort of diRNA made by cells to control quality articulation. Antisense therapy is preferred for cancer patients, diabetics, and other patients with diseases such as muscular dystrophy, lateral sclerosis, and others.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Rising incidence of various neurological disorders to drive the market

Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Overview. Products in the global gait rehabilitation system market, both computer aided as well as mechanical products, are used to assist people suffering from walking disabilities or difficulties in regaining their functional gait. Increase in various kinds of walking difficulties have exponentially increased the demand for the products in the global gait rehabilitation system market. Products in the global gait rehabilitation system market are now considered to be an integral part of the rehabilitation therapy plan for people suffering from movement disorders of the lower extremities. These products help patients in considerably improving their quality of life emotionally, socially, and physically.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy