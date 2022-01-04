ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ear and Nasal Packing Market: Rise in prevalence of chronic sinusitis to drive the market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Ear and nasal packing are medical care solutions that are used post-surgery to control bleeding. Ear and nasal packing solutions are based on polymer and are designed in a way that they get dissolved into the body within two to three weeks. Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84004. Key...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Medical Mattress Market: Rising Health Hazards, Healthcare Services Worldwide to Drive the Market | TMR Study

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global medical mattress market. In terms of revenue, the global medical mattress market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global medical mattress market.
MARKETS
baltimorenews.net

Global FISH Probe Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For The Diagnosis Of Various Chronic Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global FISH Probe Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global FISH probe market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Tubing Packaging Market | Rising prevalence of Urinary Incontinence is Expected to Drive the market

In their latest report titled – “Medical Tubing Packaging Market - Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026”, Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the use of different materials and processes used for medical tubing, along with various end uses and applications. According to TMR, the global medical tubing packaging market is projected to clock a CAGR of 6.4%, during 2018-26, which is attributed to several factors, on which, the report provided thorough insights and forecast. The Asia Pacific medical tubing packaging is expected to take the cake in terms of CAGR.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Hospital Consumables Market Current Insight with Future Aspect Analysis to 2030

The hospital consumables market has been anticipated to grow at a noticeable speed in the years to come. The market growth has been possible with the growing count of surgeries, increasing elderly population, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world. Along with these factors, the technological advancement related to surgical procedures is also predicted to fuel growth impetus in the market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Long-acting Beta-agonists Market by Leading Manufacturers, Demand and Growth Overview 2021 to 2031

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive disease defined by growing airflow restriction and respiratory symptoms, which are frequently accompanied by chronic comorbidities, resulting in a major burden for the patient. Specific pharmaceutical therapy for COPD aids in the prevention and control of symptoms, frequency & intensity of exacerbations,...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Substantiation through Digitization to Drive the Botulinum Toxin Market

The Botulinum Toxin Market is expected to grow on a persistent note in the future. With AI making its mark everywhere, how could the healthcare vertical be left behind? Abnormalities in the medical scans could be easily spotted by radiologists with the help of machine learning. Likewise, the healthcare vertical is poised to develop on a ravishing note with technological advancements on the anvil in the next decade.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Drainage Bottles Market anticipated to Grow at a Noticeable Speed to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The drainage bottles market growth across the world has been possible with the growing count of accidents and increasing prevalence of different diseases, for example, cardiovascular diseases and uremia. This rapid increase in the count of accidents across the world is likely to boost growth avenues in the market. Further, the rising number of chronic diseases, for instance, deep vein thrombosis, cancer, and diabetes are also projected to boost demand opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market: Rise in Focus of Pharmaceutical Companies to Tap the Rare and Chronic Diseases Augments the Global Market

Global Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market: Overview. Individuals with incendiary joint inflammation are living full dynamic lives on account of ailment altering antirheumatic medications, or DMARDs. Owing to this the global antirheumatics pharmaceutical market is experiencing a major boost these days. On the off chance the patient has been diagnosed with rheumatoid joint inflammation, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic joint pain, adolescent idiopathic joint pain or lupus, you will probably wind up taking in any event one of the DMARDs. These conditions can't be relieved, however a blend of drugs and self improvement treatments can enable you to accomplish reduction and secure your joints. These benefits are yet again boosting the growth of global antirheumatics pharmaceutical market in coming years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Portable Ultrasound Scanner Market: Rise in trauma & accident cases to drive the market

Ultrasound imaging creates images of the interior of the body by using sound waves. It is used to detect the reasons of discomfort, swelling, and infection in the body's internal organs as well as to inspect a pregnant woman's baby and an infant's brain and hips. It is also utilized to aid in the guidance of biopsies, the diagnosis of cardiac problems, and the assessment of damage following a heart attack. Because of its mobility, portable ultrasound devices are being customized to satisfy expanding commercial demand in the contemporary context. These machines have several advantages, including the elimination of stress associated with patients having to wait hours for a check-up or having to go from one location to another where gadgets are accessible.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gastrointestinal Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market: Surge in critical medical intervention is expected to drive the global market

Gastrointestinal Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market: Introduction. Radiofrequency ablation (also known as RFA or Barrx) is a technique that allows for a controlled superficial burn of the gastrointestinal tract lining to eliminate abnormal tissue. Most commonly, it is used to treat a precancerous condition called “dysplastic Barrett’s esophagus” and less often, early stage esophageal cancer.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Montelukast Api Market: High Incidence of Asthma & Other Respiratory Illnesses to Drive the Market

Montelukast is a leukotriene inhibitor prescribed to prevent asthma attacks in adults as well as children aged at least two years old. It is also used to prevent exercise-induced bronchoconstriction, primary dysmenorrhea, hay fever, and allergic rhinitis. Montelukast can help to reduce the number of times medication is used for quick relief. In 2019, the allergic rhinitis segment dominated the global montelukast sodium market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Peri-implantitis Market: Rise in the number of oral diseases to drive the market

Dental implants has become an established therapy in dentistry essential to replace missing teeth in different clinical situations. Peri-implantitis is a site-specific infectious disease that affects the hard and soft tissue surrounding a dental implant. It is an inflammatory reaction with loss of a supporting bone in the tissues surrounding a dental implant. Success rate of dental implants is reported to be around 82.9% after 16 years of follow-up. However, 10%–50% of the dental implants exhibited signs of peri-implantitis after 10 years. The most common symptoms of peri-implantitis include severe toothache, swelling of the gum, feeling of the implant becoming loose, and discomfort. The microorganisms most commonly associated with peri-implantitis are mobile forms and spirochetes of Gram-negative bacteria. Most common microbes associated with peri-implantitis are Porphyromonas gingivalis, Prevotella intermedia, Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans, Treponema denticola, Bacteroides forsythus, Peptostreptococcus micros, Prevotella nigrescens, and Fusobacterium nucleatum. Poor design of the dental implant, excessive mechanical stress, and corrosion between non-noble metal structures connected to a titanium implant are some of the factors responsible for the onset and development of peri-implantitis. Other factors include osteoporosis, smoking, diabetes mellitus, and long-term treatment with radiation, corticoids, and chemotherapy. The diagnosis of peri-implantitis needs careful differentiation from peri-implant mucositis. The diagnosis is based on probing depth and bleeding of peri-implant pockets, changes in color of the gingiva, suppuration, and steady loss of bone height near the tooth. Additional diagnostic parameters include peri-implant radiography, mobility, and microbiology.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Rising Preterm Birth Cases at an Alarming Rate to Push the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market Demand by 5.5%

Cardiotocograph (CTG) to Remain the Most Used Means of Monitoring Fetal and Prenatal Heart Rate. Fact.MR’s latest report on fetal and neonatal heart monitor market offers compelling insights on key factors expected to fuel demand through 2028. The report further attempts to uncover various emerging opportunities across leading segments in terms of product type, modality, end user and region. It also highlights strategies adopted by prominent players to dominate the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Carvedilol Drug Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook from 2021 to 2031

Carvedilol is a non-selective adrenergic blocker used in clinically stable individuals to treat heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), hypertension, and left ventricular dysfunction after a myocardial infarction (MI). Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carvedilol-drug-market.html. Carvedilol's off-label uses include stable angina, atrial fibrillation, cirrhotic esophageal variceal hemorrhage prevention, and ventricular...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Orthopedic Splints Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

The orthopedic splints market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed in the years to come. Market growth is possible with the increasing rate of geriatric people across the globe. These people are prone to different health disorders or diseases due to their weaker immune systems. This factor further leads to increased requirements for the products from the market in the years to come.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Rising incidence of various neurological disorders to drive the market

Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Overview. Products in the global gait rehabilitation system market, both computer aided as well as mechanical products, are used to assist people suffering from walking disabilities or difficulties in regaining their functional gait. Increase in various kinds of walking difficulties have exponentially increased the demand for the products in the global gait rehabilitation system market. Products in the global gait rehabilitation system market are now considered to be an integral part of the rehabilitation therapy plan for people suffering from movement disorders of the lower extremities. These products help patients in considerably improving their quality of life emotionally, socially, and physically.
MARKETS

