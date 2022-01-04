Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market | Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

Dental implants has become an established therapy in dentistry essential to replace missing teeth in different clinical situations. Peri-implantitis is a site-specific infectious disease that affects the hard and soft tissue surrounding a dental implant. It is an inflammatory reaction with loss of a supporting bone in the tissues surrounding a dental implant. Success rate of dental implants is reported to be around 82.9% after 16 years of follow-up. However, 10%–50% of the dental implants exhibited signs of peri-implantitis after 10 years. The most common symptoms of peri-implantitis include severe toothache, swelling of the gum, feeling of the implant becoming loose, and discomfort. The microorganisms most commonly associated with peri-implantitis are mobile forms and spirochetes of Gram-negative bacteria. Most common microbes associated with peri-implantitis are Porphyromonas gingivalis, Prevotella intermedia, Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans, Treponema denticola, Bacteroides forsythus, Peptostreptococcus micros, Prevotella nigrescens, and Fusobacterium nucleatum. Poor design of the dental implant, excessive mechanical stress, and corrosion between non-noble metal structures connected to a titanium implant are some of the factors responsible for the onset and development of peri-implantitis. Other factors include osteoporosis, smoking, diabetes mellitus, and long-term treatment with radiation, corticoids, and chemotherapy. The diagnosis of peri-implantitis needs careful differentiation from peri-implant mucositis. The diagnosis is based on probing depth and bleeding of peri-implant pockets, changes in color of the gingiva, suppuration, and steady loss of bone height near the tooth. Additional diagnostic parameters include peri-implant radiography, mobility, and microbiology.

