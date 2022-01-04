ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montelukast Api Market: High Incidence of Asthma & Other Respiratory Illnesses to Drive the Market

 3 days ago

Montelukast is a leukotriene inhibitor prescribed to prevent asthma attacks in adults as well as children aged at least two years old. It is also used to prevent exercise-induced bronchoconstriction, primary dysmenorrhea, hay fever, and allergic rhinitis. Montelukast can help to reduce the number of times medication is used for quick...

Non-infectious Uveitis Treatment Market: Increase in Number of Awareness Camps for Eye Treatment and Care to Drive the Market

Non-infectious Uveitis Treatment Market: Introduction. Non-infectious uveitis is defined as a condition, in which an individual has redness, heat, pain, or swelling in either one eye or both the eyes due to an eye injury or an underlying disease. Non-infectious uveitis treatment heals and soothes the eye. Read Report Overview...
Long-acting Beta-agonists Market by Leading Manufacturers, Demand and Growth Overview 2021 to 2031

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive disease defined by growing airflow restriction and respiratory symptoms, which are frequently accompanied by chronic comorbidities, resulting in a major burden for the patient. Specific pharmaceutical therapy for COPD aids in the prevention and control of symptoms, frequency & intensity of exacerbations,...
Portable Ultrasound Scanner Market: Rise in trauma & accident cases to drive the market

Ultrasound imaging creates images of the interior of the body by using sound waves. It is used to detect the reasons of discomfort, swelling, and infection in the body's internal organs as well as to inspect a pregnant woman's baby and an infant's brain and hips. It is also utilized to aid in the guidance of biopsies, the diagnosis of cardiac problems, and the assessment of damage following a heart attack. Because of its mobility, portable ultrasound devices are being customized to satisfy expanding commercial demand in the contemporary context. These machines have several advantages, including the elimination of stress associated with patients having to wait hours for a check-up or having to go from one location to another where gadgets are accessible.
Leucovorin Calcium Market: Rise in Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Market

Leucovorin calcium is an active metabolite of folic acid. Leucovorin calcium aids in providing a counteract effect on the toxic medications, thereby protecting the patient while enabling the antitumor activity of the folate antagonist. Leucovorin calcium also elevates the effect of fluorouracil as well as its derivatives by stabilizing the...
Gastrointestinal Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market: Surge in critical medical intervention is expected to drive the global market

Gastrointestinal Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market: Introduction. Radiofrequency ablation (also known as RFA or Barrx) is a technique that allows for a controlled superficial burn of the gastrointestinal tract lining to eliminate abnormal tissue. Most commonly, it is used to treat a precancerous condition called “dysplastic Barrett’s esophagus” and less often, early stage esophageal cancer.
Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Rising incidence of various neurological disorders to drive the market

Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Overview. Products in the global gait rehabilitation system market, both computer aided as well as mechanical products, are used to assist people suffering from walking disabilities or difficulties in regaining their functional gait. Increase in various kinds of walking difficulties have exponentially increased the demand for the products in the global gait rehabilitation system market. Products in the global gait rehabilitation system market are now considered to be an integral part of the rehabilitation therapy plan for people suffering from movement disorders of the lower extremities. These products help patients in considerably improving their quality of life emotionally, socially, and physically.
Gastrin Hormone Market: Rise in Availability of Synthetic Gastrin Hormone Is Expected to Drive the Market

Gastrin is a hormone the stomach produces that stimulates the release of gastric acid. It is located in the G cells in the lining of the stomach and upper small intestine. Gastrin stimulates the release of gastric acid, an important part of the digestive process. Gastrin is directly responsible for the release of gastric acid, which breaks down the proteins in the food you eat.
Peri-implantitis Market: Rise in the number of oral diseases to drive the market

Dental implants has become an established therapy in dentistry essential to replace missing teeth in different clinical situations. Peri-implantitis is a site-specific infectious disease that affects the hard and soft tissue surrounding a dental implant. It is an inflammatory reaction with loss of a supporting bone in the tissues surrounding a dental implant. Success rate of dental implants is reported to be around 82.9% after 16 years of follow-up. However, 10%–50% of the dental implants exhibited signs of peri-implantitis after 10 years. The most common symptoms of peri-implantitis include severe toothache, swelling of the gum, feeling of the implant becoming loose, and discomfort. The microorganisms most commonly associated with peri-implantitis are mobile forms and spirochetes of Gram-negative bacteria. Most common microbes associated with peri-implantitis are Porphyromonas gingivalis, Prevotella intermedia, Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans, Treponema denticola, Bacteroides forsythus, Peptostreptococcus micros, Prevotella nigrescens, and Fusobacterium nucleatum. Poor design of the dental implant, excessive mechanical stress, and corrosion between non-noble metal structures connected to a titanium implant are some of the factors responsible for the onset and development of peri-implantitis. Other factors include osteoporosis, smoking, diabetes mellitus, and long-term treatment with radiation, corticoids, and chemotherapy. The diagnosis of peri-implantitis needs careful differentiation from peri-implant mucositis. The diagnosis is based on probing depth and bleeding of peri-implant pockets, changes in color of the gingiva, suppuration, and steady loss of bone height near the tooth. Additional diagnostic parameters include peri-implant radiography, mobility, and microbiology.
Urgent Care Apps Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The advent of m-Health or mobile health has transformed the accessibility of patient care. While m-Health operates through mobile devices such as mobile phones and other smart communication devices for healthcare information delivery, development of mobile apps has almost brought the hospital to patient rather than the conventional care-approach flow from the patient to the hospital. These factors are likely to influence urgent care apps market.
Blood Glucose Monitors to Account for 58% of the Self-Care Medical Devices Market Value

China to Lead the Self-Care Medical Devices Market with a 9% CAGR. A Fact.MR survey on self-care medical devices market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, end-user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
Medical Packaging Films Market: Rising demand for pouches, bags, and sachets for therapeutic medicines, and increased therapeutics for chronic illnesses like cancer will the market

The medical packaging films market is expected to witness robust growth, rising from its previous valuation of US$ 14,092 million in 2017. The rising demand for pouches, bags, and sachets for therapeutic medicines, and increased therapeutics for chronic illnesses like cancer will drive major growth for the market during 2018-2026. The market will likely rise at a robust CAGR of 5.9%. Moreover, the rising elderly population, and increased prevalence of diseases like diabetes will also promise new opportunities for growth in the market.
Epoetin Alfa Therapeutics Market: High prevalence of anemia and neurological abnormalities to drive the market

Human erythropoietin is mostly produced by kidneys. It usually stimulates the human bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Inadequate production of human erythropoietin could lead to severe anemia. Epoetin alfa is an artificially made human erythropoietin. Developed by recombinant DNA technology, epoetin alfa acts as a catalyst to stimulate human erythropoietin production. Epoetin alfa is used to treat severe anemia, various neurological diseases, and cancer. It lowers the requirements of blood transfusion.
Addiction Treatment Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 - 2030

According to the report, the global addiction treatment market was valued at ~US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. Addiction treatment is intended to help an individual to prevent or stop compulsive addicted products or drugs seeking. Drug abuse and addiction treatment is provided in several different settings by using a number of behavioral and pharmacological approaches.
Pharyngitis Treatment Market: High prevalence and growing incidence of flu worldwide to drive the market

Pharyngitis is the medical condition that causes inflammation at the back of the throat which is known as pharynx. Pharyngitis is referred simply as sore throat. Pharyngitis may also lead to itchiness and difficulty in swallowing. There are several viral and bacterial agents that causes pharyngitis, majority of which includes measles, adenovirus, chickenpox, croup, whooping cough, and group A streptococcus. Pharyngitis is most commonly caused by viral infection such as common cold, influenza, and mononucleosis. Strep throat is one of the most common bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus. The common symptoms of pharyngitis includes sneezing, runny nose, headache, cough, fatigue, body aches, chills, and fever. Strep throat condition may lead to difficulty in swallowing, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, loss of taste, and swollen lymph nodes.
Central Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market: Rising prevalence of CNS cancer to drive the market

Global Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market: Overview. Central nervous system (CNS) cancer tumor initiates when the cells in the spinal cord or the brain undergo uncontrollable growth forming a mass. CNS tumor can be benign or malignant. Types of tumors associated with the brain are glioblastoma, meningioma, astrocytoma, brain stem, glioma, ependymoma, germ cell tumor, and medulloblastoma. Diagnostic tests performed for identification of the type of tumor include biopsy and imaging such as X-ray, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), and CT scan (computed tomography). Generally, surgery is considered a primary treatment of the central nervous system cancer tumor. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy can be used to control the growth of new, cancerous tumors. According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2011, approximately 22,000 patients in the U.S. were identified with primary malignant tumors in the brain and the spinal cord, out of which gliomas accounted for the maximum rate of incidence. As for the treatment of glioblastoma, there are several restraints and challenges such as resistance of glioblastoma to DNA-modifying agents, migration of malignant cells into the adjacent brain tissues (which increases the complexity of the surgery), and the current FDA-approved treatments that may cause neurotoxicity in patients. Thus, as available treatment options lack in efficiency, the mortality rate of glioblastoma is characterized by rapid progression. The disease has poor survival rate with only 8.7% of the patients surviving for more than two years after diagnosis.
Human Thrombin Market: The hospital segment is anticipated to lead the market due to increase in the number of surgeries

Thrombin is a serine protease enzyme encoded by a specific gene named F2 and is used to convert fibrinogen (soluble) into fibrin (insoluble). This conversion mimics the ending coagulation cascade step that includes the clotting mass which sticks to the wound surface and attains hemostasis and closing of open tissues. Human thrombin is a sterile solution, pH 6.8-7.2, comprising highly purified human thrombin for the activation of clotting. Human thrombin is used in several medical surgeries in the management of uncontrolled bleeding. It is also used in diagnostic centers and clinics in various applications such as coagulation assays, defibrination of blood or plasma, and clotting factor tests. R&D applications of human thrombin include several research activities such as protein-structure analysis, in vitro study, coagulation research, biochemical research, and medical research.
Meningitis Vaccine Market: The meningococcal vaccine segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the defensive layers called meninges covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral contamination of the fluid encompassing the brain and spinal cord ordinarily causes the swelling. However, wounds, disease, certain medications, and different kinds of infections can also cause meningitis. Bacterial meningitis is intense and can be mortal. Additionally, bacterial meningitis can cause permanent disabilities such as brain damage and hearing loss, if untreated. However, the vast majority of meningitis can prevent with proper vaccination. Streptococcus pneumonia, neisseria meningitides, and listeria monocytogenes are some classes of bacteria that cause meningitis. Nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and altered mental status are some symptoms of meningitis. Immunization can help to prevent bacterial meningitis.
