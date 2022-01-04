ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Suction Catheters Market: The surgical segment accounted for major share of the global market

 3 days ago

A suction catheter is a medical device used to extract bodily secretions, such as mucus or saliva from the upper airway. A suction catheter connects to a suction machine or collection canister. An ideal catheter is one that optimizes secretion removal and minimizes tissue trauma. Specific features of the...

