Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market: Rise in Focus of Pharmaceutical Companies to Tap the Rare and Chronic Diseases Augments the Global Market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Global Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market: Overview. Individuals with incendiary joint inflammation are living full dynamic lives on account of ailment altering antirheumatic medications, or DMARDs. Owing to this the global antirheumatics pharmaceutical market is experiencing a major boost these days. On the off chance the patient has been diagnosed with rheumatoid joint...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Orthopedic Biomaterials Product Market: Hip implant product segment is anticipated to carry major share of the market

The future of biomaterials is no longer limited to as abstract lab bench idea. It has grown to deliver life changing results to the human being. Biomaterials are in generally aimed for implanting in or on human body, thus used in treatment or replacement of human tissues or organs. A successful implant depends upon the type of biomaterial while an ideal biomaterial functionalizes with bioactive proteins and chemicals, is non-immunogenic, biocompatible, and biodegradable. Synthetic as well as natural biomaterials are being used since decades. Use of natural biomaterials have been traced back in history as far as 3000 BC where Egyptians are considered to be the first users. Egyptians used ivory and wood in tooth damage replacement, and coconut shells in skull damage. There are three generations of biomaterials in bone regenerations, of which first generation biomaterials include metals and ceramic products. Second generation biomaterial comprises naturally-derived and synthetic biodegradable polymers, calcium phosphates, calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, and bioactive glasses. Regenerative biomaterials are third generation biomaterials that use bioactive and bioresorbable porous material as temporary 3-D structure that activate genes involved in stimulating regeneration of living tissue.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Human Thrombin Market: The hospital segment is anticipated to lead the market due to increase in the number of surgeries

Thrombin is a serine protease enzyme encoded by a specific gene named F2 and is used to convert fibrinogen (soluble) into fibrin (insoluble). This conversion mimics the ending coagulation cascade step that includes the clotting mass which sticks to the wound surface and attains hemostasis and closing of open tissues. Human thrombin is a sterile solution, pH 6.8-7.2, comprising highly purified human thrombin for the activation of clotting. Human thrombin is used in several medical surgeries in the management of uncontrolled bleeding. It is also used in diagnostic centers and clinics in various applications such as coagulation assays, defibrination of blood or plasma, and clotting factor tests. R&D applications of human thrombin include several research activities such as protein-structure analysis, in vitro study, coagulation research, biochemical research, and medical research.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Loupes Market: Growing medical equipment industry across the globe, owing to rising number of health issues and concerns about health is boosting the demand of market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global medical loupes market. In terms of revenue, the global medical loupes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global medical loupes market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharyngitis Treatment Market: High prevalence and growing incidence of flu worldwide to drive the market

Pharyngitis is the medical condition that causes inflammation at the back of the throat which is known as pharynx. Pharyngitis is referred simply as sore throat. Pharyngitis may also lead to itchiness and difficulty in swallowing. There are several viral and bacterial agents that causes pharyngitis, majority of which includes measles, adenovirus, chickenpox, croup, whooping cough, and group A streptococcus. Pharyngitis is most commonly caused by viral infection such as common cold, influenza, and mononucleosis. Strep throat is one of the most common bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus. The common symptoms of pharyngitis includes sneezing, runny nose, headache, cough, fatigue, body aches, chills, and fever. Strep throat condition may lead to difficulty in swallowing, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, loss of taste, and swollen lymph nodes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Meningitis Vaccine Market: The meningococcal vaccine segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the defensive layers called meninges covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral contamination of the fluid encompassing the brain and spinal cord ordinarily causes the swelling. However, wounds, disease, certain medications, and different kinds of infections can also cause meningitis. Bacterial meningitis is intense and can be mortal. Additionally, bacterial meningitis can cause permanent disabilities such as brain damage and hearing loss, if untreated. However, the vast majority of meningitis can prevent with proper vaccination. Streptococcus pneumonia, neisseria meningitides, and listeria monocytogenes are some classes of bacteria that cause meningitis. Nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and altered mental status are some symptoms of meningitis. Immunization can help to prevent bacterial meningitis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Ocular Inserts Market: Increasing cases of retinal vascular diseases to drive the market

The demand for ocular inserts increased considerably in the past few years due to increasing incidences of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Application of ocular inserts seems a huge advancement in eye therapy. Ease of administration by nurse and patients and continual release of medication into eyes are few advantages of using ocular inserts.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Epoetin Alfa Therapeutics Market: High prevalence of anemia and neurological abnormalities to drive the market

Human erythropoietin is mostly produced by kidneys. It usually stimulates the human bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Inadequate production of human erythropoietin could lead to severe anemia. Epoetin alfa is an artificially made human erythropoietin. Developed by recombinant DNA technology, epoetin alfa acts as a catalyst to stimulate human erythropoietin production. Epoetin alfa is used to treat severe anemia, various neurological diseases, and cancer. It lowers the requirements of blood transfusion.
CANCER
baltimorenews.net

Global Potassium Chlorate Market To Be Driven By The Augmenting Demand From Various End Use Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Potassium Chlorate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global potassium chlorate market, assessing the market based on its segments like application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Packaging Films Market: Rising demand for pouches, bags, and sachets for therapeutic medicines, and increased therapeutics for chronic illnesses like cancer will the market

The medical packaging films market is expected to witness robust growth, rising from its previous valuation of US$ 14,092 million in 2017. The rising demand for pouches, bags, and sachets for therapeutic medicines, and increased therapeutics for chronic illnesses like cancer will drive major growth for the market during 2018-2026. The market will likely rise at a robust CAGR of 5.9%. Moreover, the rising elderly population, and increased prevalence of diseases like diabetes will also promise new opportunities for growth in the market.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment to Lead the Global Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market Share

U.S. Lead the market for Canine Separation Anxiety Disorder in North America with a market valuation of nearly 6.4 Mn in 2021. The canine separation anxiety treatment market study by Fact MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the growth trajectory through 2031. The survey offers canine separation anxiety treatment demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including drug molecule, anxiety type and distribution channel. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase medication sales.
PETS
biospace.com

Dental Hand Piece Market: Air driven hand piece products are estimated to hold the dominant share of the market

A dental hand piece is a tool which is used to drill into specific areas of the tooth with high and low speed. They are also popularly known as dental engine or dental drill. They are typically used for dental procedures such as removal of tooth structures, cleaning of teeth, shaping of teeth, and polishing. In the last few years, dental healthcare is witnessing rapid increase in adoption of branded and technologically improved products.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Denture Disinfectants Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031: Fact.MR

Denture Creams and Pastes to Witness Proliferating Demand in the Global Denture Disinfectants Market. The denture disinfectants market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The report also divulges compelling insights into denture disinfectants demand outlook in terms of product and distribution channel. It also studies key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in denture disinfectants market.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Four Biopharma Companies Aim for Big Milestones in 2022

Biopharma companies are building momentum to carry them through the bulk of 2022. Companies are providing pipeline updates and forecasts that will position them for potential success. BioSpace takes a look at some of the recent announcements. Dynacure Snags Fast Track Designation. Pennsylvania-based Dynacure received Fast Track designation from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Blood Glucose Monitors to Account for 58% of the Self-Care Medical Devices Market Value

China to Lead the Self-Care Medical Devices Market with a 9% CAGR. A Fact.MR survey on self-care medical devices market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, end-user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Generics Market Set for Explosive Growth | Sawai Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Apotex, Les Laboratoires Servier

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Generics Global Group of Eight (G8) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Generics Group of Eight (G8) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Addiction Treatment Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 - 2030

According to the report, the global addiction treatment market was valued at ~US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. Addiction treatment is intended to help an individual to prevent or stop compulsive addicted products or drugs seeking. Drug abuse and addiction treatment is provided in several different settings by using a number of behavioral and pharmacological approaches.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2025

The global bioengineered protein drugs market is highly competitive due to presence of numerous and strong players, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the key players operating in the global bioengineered protein drugs market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Biocon Ltd., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Panacea Biotec, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, and ProBioGen AG. Leading players are adopting the key strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships which improved their product portfolio and helped them to expand their reach. Additionally, global players are increasingly investing their money on research and development (R&D) activities for introduction of new products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Precision Immunology Biotech Rebrands and Scores $200 Million

Alumis, formerly Esker Therapeutics, a San Francisco-based biotech company, closed on a $200 million Series B financing round. The company is backed by Foresite Capital and incubated by Foresite Labs. AyurMaya, an affiliate of Matrix Capital Management, and a U.S.-based healthcare-focused fund led the round. Alumis calls itself a precision...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

