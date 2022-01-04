ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electron Microscope Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast Report

 3 days ago

The electron microscope market has been garnering positive growth over a long period and is expected to be so the same consistently. Electron microscopes are technologically advanced devices used for viewing objects that are not visible to the naked eye. These microscopes use an accelerated light beam that helps to identify...

Plague Therapeutics Market: The live attenuated vaccine segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic microorganism generally found in mammals and fleas. Individuals contaminated with Yersinia pestis frequently show symptoms after an incubation time of one to seven days. The three fundamental clinical types of plague diseases are bubonic, pneumonic, and septicemic. Bubonic plague is the most common type and is characterized by swollen lymph hubs or buboes. Plague is transmitted among animals and people through flea-bites. It can be a severe disease in individuals, with a case-casualty proportion of 30% to 60% for bubonic plague, and if it is untreated, it can be lethal. It is an infectious disease and can trigger widespread epidemic through individual-to-individual contact by means of droplets in air. Antibiotic treatment is effective against plague microorganisms.
Human Thrombin Market: The hospital segment is anticipated to lead the market due to increase in the number of surgeries

Thrombin is a serine protease enzyme encoded by a specific gene named F2 and is used to convert fibrinogen (soluble) into fibrin (insoluble). This conversion mimics the ending coagulation cascade step that includes the clotting mass which sticks to the wound surface and attains hemostasis and closing of open tissues. Human thrombin is a sterile solution, pH 6.8-7.2, comprising highly purified human thrombin for the activation of clotting. Human thrombin is used in several medical surgeries in the management of uncontrolled bleeding. It is also used in diagnostic centers and clinics in various applications such as coagulation assays, defibrination of blood or plasma, and clotting factor tests. R&D applications of human thrombin include several research activities such as protein-structure analysis, in vitro study, coagulation research, biochemical research, and medical research.
Meningitis Vaccine Market: The meningococcal vaccine segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the defensive layers called meninges covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral contamination of the fluid encompassing the brain and spinal cord ordinarily causes the swelling. However, wounds, disease, certain medications, and different kinds of infections can also cause meningitis. Bacterial meningitis is intense and can be mortal. Additionally, bacterial meningitis can cause permanent disabilities such as brain damage and hearing loss, if untreated. However, the vast majority of meningitis can prevent with proper vaccination. Streptococcus pneumonia, neisseria meningitides, and listeria monocytogenes are some classes of bacteria that cause meningitis. Nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and altered mental status are some symptoms of meningitis. Immunization can help to prevent bacterial meningitis.
Denture Disinfectants Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031: Fact.MR

Denture Creams and Pastes to Witness Proliferating Demand in the Global Denture Disinfectants Market. The denture disinfectants market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The report also divulges compelling insights into denture disinfectants demand outlook in terms of product and distribution channel. It also studies key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in denture disinfectants market.
Pharyngitis Treatment Market: High prevalence and growing incidence of flu worldwide to drive the market

Pharyngitis is the medical condition that causes inflammation at the back of the throat which is known as pharynx. Pharyngitis is referred simply as sore throat. Pharyngitis may also lead to itchiness and difficulty in swallowing. There are several viral and bacterial agents that causes pharyngitis, majority of which includes measles, adenovirus, chickenpox, croup, whooping cough, and group A streptococcus. Pharyngitis is most commonly caused by viral infection such as common cold, influenza, and mononucleosis. Strep throat is one of the most common bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus. The common symptoms of pharyngitis includes sneezing, runny nose, headache, cough, fatigue, body aches, chills, and fever. Strep throat condition may lead to difficulty in swallowing, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, loss of taste, and swollen lymph nodes.
Epoetin Alfa Therapeutics Market: High prevalence of anemia and neurological abnormalities to drive the market

Human erythropoietin is mostly produced by kidneys. It usually stimulates the human bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Inadequate production of human erythropoietin could lead to severe anemia. Epoetin alfa is an artificially made human erythropoietin. Developed by recombinant DNA technology, epoetin alfa acts as a catalyst to stimulate human erythropoietin production. Epoetin alfa is used to treat severe anemia, various neurological diseases, and cancer. It lowers the requirements of blood transfusion.
Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2031. The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is driven by rise in prevalence and causes of visual impairment and blindness, and increase in per capita healthcare expenditure.
Depression Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2030

According to the report, the global depression drugs market was valued at US$ 18.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2030. Major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders (OCD), and anxiety disorder are some of the different types of depression. Various drug classes are used to treat depression. These include Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), atypical antidepressants, and tricyclic antidepressants. Rise in prevalence of depression and increase in incidence of depression among the geriatric population is boosting the global depression drugs.
Multiplex Assays Market Growth Analysis, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications by 2018-2026

Competition in the global multiplex assays market is likely witness high growth, as players are focusing in different organic and inorganic business development activities. For instance, Quansys Biosciences partnered with Mercodiato. These companies for pancreatic research introduced AKURIO Islet Hormones multiplex assay collectively. Partnership, collaboration, merger and acquisition are some...
Addiction Treatment Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 - 2030

According to the report, the global addiction treatment market was valued at ~US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. Addiction treatment is intended to help an individual to prevent or stop compulsive addicted products or drugs seeking. Drug abuse and addiction treatment is provided in several different settings by using a number of behavioral and pharmacological approaches.
Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market was valued at US$ 686.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026.
Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2025

The global bioengineered protein drugs market is highly competitive due to presence of numerous and strong players, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the key players operating in the global bioengineered protein drugs market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Biocon Ltd., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Panacea Biotec, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, and ProBioGen AG. Leading players are adopting the key strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships which improved their product portfolio and helped them to expand their reach. Additionally, global players are increasingly investing their money on research and development (R&D) activities for introduction of new products.
Aptamer Market to Register High Revenue Growth During 2017-2025

The global aptamer market was valued at approximately US$ 1.0 Bn in 2016 is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Aptamer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that surge in interest of research activity in the field of aptamer technology is likely to spur the demand of aptamer in the coming years (2017 to 2025).
Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. According to the report, the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market was valued at US$ 469.5 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during forecast period.
Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

The global market for autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis (AMIC) is expected to witness a high level of competition in the next few years, states a new market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research. The key players in the market are focusing on the expansion of the product portfolio, which is predicted to create growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.
DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Report | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Major advancements in medical science and technology, coupled with the increasing adoption of personalized medicine initiatives are likely to aid in expansion of the global DNA & RNA banking services market during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2030. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) share a correlative relationship wherein the DNA stores and transfers information of the genetics whereas RNA acts as a messenger between the ribosomes and DNA and produces proteins for the body. The increasing cases of cancer worldwide have propelled the need for saving and storing DNA and RNA samples for future uses. This is likely to aid in expansion of the market for DNA and RNA banking services worldwide.
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Drugs of Abuse Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global drugs of abuse testing market was valued at US$ 4.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2027.
Medical Device Labeling Market: Increasing Globalization and Cross Border Trade is Expected to Boost the Market

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Medical Device Labeling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017–2025,” global revenues generated from sales of disposable consumables were around US$ 716.4 Mn in 2017, and are projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during forecast period 2017-2025. Disposable consumables segment is anticipated to be the highest contributor to the global medical device labeling market, over the forecast period, 2017-2025.
Differential Scanning Calorimetry Systems Market: Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Global Differential Scanning Calorimetry Systems Market: Overview. In thermal analysis, DSC (Differential Scanning Calorimetry) is a common technique that is used. The process involves measurement of changes in enthalpy in numerous samples. And, that gives a picture of chemical and physical property changes, helping one understand the function of time or temperature. Additionally, it is used to detect glass transition temperatures, crystallization events, fusion, and helps study oxidation and varied chemical reactions.
