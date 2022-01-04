Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Increase in government support for pharmacogenomics-based drug recovery is the major driver of the market

Plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic microorganism generally found in mammals and fleas. Individuals contaminated with Yersinia pestis frequently show symptoms after an incubation time of one to seven days. The three fundamental clinical types of plague diseases are bubonic, pneumonic, and septicemic. Bubonic plague is the most common type and is characterized by swollen lymph hubs or buboes. Plague is transmitted among animals and people through flea-bites. It can be a severe disease in individuals, with a case-casualty proportion of 30% to 60% for bubonic plague, and if it is untreated, it can be lethal. It is an infectious disease and can trigger widespread epidemic through individual-to-individual contact by means of droplets in air. Antibiotic treatment is effective against plague microorganisms.

