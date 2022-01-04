ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Increase in government support for pharmacogenomics-based drug recovery is the major driver of the market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Introduction. Immune repertoire is the sum of T cell receptors and B cell receptors that make an organism's adaptive immune system. It is extensively used in biomarker discovery to improve the success rate and cost-effectiveness of rational drug development. Advancements in next generation sequencing (NGS) have...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Pharyngitis Treatment Market: High prevalence and growing incidence of flu worldwide to drive the market

Pharyngitis is the medical condition that causes inflammation at the back of the throat which is known as pharynx. Pharyngitis is referred simply as sore throat. Pharyngitis may also lead to itchiness and difficulty in swallowing. There are several viral and bacterial agents that causes pharyngitis, majority of which includes measles, adenovirus, chickenpox, croup, whooping cough, and group A streptococcus. Pharyngitis is most commonly caused by viral infection such as common cold, influenza, and mononucleosis. Strep throat is one of the most common bacterial infection caused by group A streptococcus. The common symptoms of pharyngitis includes sneezing, runny nose, headache, cough, fatigue, body aches, chills, and fever. Strep throat condition may lead to difficulty in swallowing, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, loss of taste, and swollen lymph nodes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Epoetin Alfa Therapeutics Market: High prevalence of anemia and neurological abnormalities to drive the market

Human erythropoietin is mostly produced by kidneys. It usually stimulates the human bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Inadequate production of human erythropoietin could lead to severe anemia. Epoetin alfa is an artificially made human erythropoietin. Developed by recombinant DNA technology, epoetin alfa acts as a catalyst to stimulate human erythropoietin production. Epoetin alfa is used to treat severe anemia, various neurological diseases, and cancer. It lowers the requirements of blood transfusion.
CANCER
biospace.com

Plague Therapeutics Market: The live attenuated vaccine segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic microorganism generally found in mammals and fleas. Individuals contaminated with Yersinia pestis frequently show symptoms after an incubation time of one to seven days. The three fundamental clinical types of plague diseases are bubonic, pneumonic, and septicemic. Bubonic plague is the most common type and is characterized by swollen lymph hubs or buboes. Plague is transmitted among animals and people through flea-bites. It can be a severe disease in individuals, with a case-casualty proportion of 30% to 60% for bubonic plague, and if it is untreated, it can be lethal. It is an infectious disease and can trigger widespread epidemic through individual-to-individual contact by means of droplets in air. Antibiotic treatment is effective against plague microorganisms.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Meningitis Vaccine Market: The meningococcal vaccine segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the defensive layers called meninges covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral contamination of the fluid encompassing the brain and spinal cord ordinarily causes the swelling. However, wounds, disease, certain medications, and different kinds of infections can also cause meningitis. Bacterial meningitis is intense and can be mortal. Additionally, bacterial meningitis can cause permanent disabilities such as brain damage and hearing loss, if untreated. However, the vast majority of meningitis can prevent with proper vaccination. Streptococcus pneumonia, neisseria meningitides, and listeria monocytogenes are some classes of bacteria that cause meningitis. Nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and altered mental status are some symptoms of meningitis. Immunization can help to prevent bacterial meningitis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Ocular Inserts Market: Increasing cases of retinal vascular diseases to drive the market

The demand for ocular inserts increased considerably in the past few years due to increasing incidences of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Application of ocular inserts seems a huge advancement in eye therapy. Ease of administration by nurse and patients and continual release of medication into eyes are few advantages of using ocular inserts.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dental Hand Piece Market: Air driven hand piece products are estimated to hold the dominant share of the market

A dental hand piece is a tool which is used to drill into specific areas of the tooth with high and low speed. They are also popularly known as dental engine or dental drill. They are typically used for dental procedures such as removal of tooth structures, cleaning of teeth, shaping of teeth, and polishing. In the last few years, dental healthcare is witnessing rapid increase in adoption of branded and technologically improved products.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Human Thrombin Market: The hospital segment is anticipated to lead the market due to increase in the number of surgeries

Thrombin is a serine protease enzyme encoded by a specific gene named F2 and is used to convert fibrinogen (soluble) into fibrin (insoluble). This conversion mimics the ending coagulation cascade step that includes the clotting mass which sticks to the wound surface and attains hemostasis and closing of open tissues. Human thrombin is a sterile solution, pH 6.8-7.2, comprising highly purified human thrombin for the activation of clotting. Human thrombin is used in several medical surgeries in the management of uncontrolled bleeding. It is also used in diagnostic centers and clinics in various applications such as coagulation assays, defibrination of blood or plasma, and clotting factor tests. R&D applications of human thrombin include several research activities such as protein-structure analysis, in vitro study, coagulation research, biochemical research, and medical research.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Loupes Market: Growing medical equipment industry across the globe, owing to rising number of health issues and concerns about health is boosting the demand of market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global medical loupes market. In terms of revenue, the global medical loupes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global medical loupes market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment to Lead the Global Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market Share

U.S. Lead the market for Canine Separation Anxiety Disorder in North America with a market valuation of nearly 6.4 Mn in 2021. The canine separation anxiety treatment market study by Fact MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the growth trajectory through 2031. The survey offers canine separation anxiety treatment demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including drug molecule, anxiety type and distribution channel. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase medication sales.
PETS
biospace.com

Blood Glucose Monitors to Account for 58% of the Self-Care Medical Devices Market Value

China to Lead the Self-Care Medical Devices Market with a 9% CAGR. A Fact.MR survey on self-care medical devices market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product, end-user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Rising Need for High Definition Camera to Propel the Demand for Medical Cameras

China is Anticipated to Account for Roughly US$ 360 Mn in the Medical Camera Market. A Fact.MR report on medical camera market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of camera type, sensor, resolution and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the self-care medical devices market.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Denture Disinfectants Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031: Fact.MR

Denture Creams and Pastes to Witness Proliferating Demand in the Global Denture Disinfectants Market. The denture disinfectants market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The report also divulges compelling insights into denture disinfectants demand outlook in terms of product and distribution channel. It also studies key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in denture disinfectants market.
BUSINESS
readwrite.com

Market Applications of Blockchain with a Focus on Government and Public Sector

Blockchain is a secured distributed ledger technology that stores data on thousands of servers. Blockchain visibility lets anyone on the network see everyone’s entries in real-time. The security protections are applied through cryptography and a network-wide consensus mechanism. It makes it difficult for one user to take control of the whole network.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Laryngoscopes Market Size to grow by USD 388.33 million | Market Insights highlights the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Laryngoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 12.08% in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (video laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, and fiber-optic laryngoscopes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
MARKETS
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2025

The global bioengineered protein drugs market is highly competitive due to presence of numerous and strong players, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the key players operating in the global bioengineered protein drugs market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Biocon Ltd., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Panacea Biotec, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, and ProBioGen AG. Leading players are adopting the key strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships which improved their product portfolio and helped them to expand their reach. Additionally, global players are increasingly investing their money on research and development (R&D) activities for introduction of new products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Report | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Major advancements in medical science and technology, coupled with the increasing adoption of personalized medicine initiatives are likely to aid in expansion of the global DNA & RNA banking services market during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2030. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) share a correlative relationship wherein the DNA stores and transfers information of the genetics whereas RNA acts as a messenger between the ribosomes and DNA and produces proteins for the body. The increasing cases of cancer worldwide have propelled the need for saving and storing DNA and RNA samples for future uses. This is likely to aid in expansion of the market for DNA and RNA banking services worldwide.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market was valued at US$ 686.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Depression Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2030

According to the report, the global depression drugs market was valued at US$ 18.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2030. Major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders (OCD), and anxiety disorder are some of the different types of depression. Various drug classes are used to treat depression. These include Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), atypical antidepressants, and tricyclic antidepressants. Rise in prevalence of depression and increase in incidence of depression among the geriatric population is boosting the global depression drugs.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. According to the report, the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market was valued at US$ 469.5 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during forecast period.
MARKETS

