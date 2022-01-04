ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls extend win streak to 8 games, beat Magic 102-98

By CASEY DROTTAR
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and the Chicago Bulls won their eight straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 102-98 on Monday night. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White came off the bench to score 17 points....

