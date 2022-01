Gold price is under pressure as investors assess the impact of the Omicron variant and the hawkish Federal Reserve. It dropped for the second straight day and moved below the support at $1,800, which was the lowest level since December 22nd. Bitcoin has also declined in the past two straight days. Thin volumes may have contributed to the ongoing weakness in gold and Bitcoin. The decline is also likely because investors are positioning themselves for the eventual tightening of the Federal Reserve. In the previous meeting, the bank committed to implement three rate hikes in 2022 and end its quantitative easing policy.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO