1st Wednesday Book Club

Our hope is that these book club kits will help your family enjoy and experience these books in an entirely new and fun way. We want these books to come alive and be something that your entire family can enjoy and bond over together. Right now there are four kits: Mary Poppins, Esperanza Rising, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Secret Garden, and Clean Getaway. Each kit includes the book, a movie (if there is one), a discussion guide, craft ideas, and other fun extension activities. We hope you enjoy these book club kits!
