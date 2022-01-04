1st Wednesday Book Club

If you’re looking to join a book club, but happen to be pressed for time, be a part of our monthly Brown Bag Book Club. We host sessions on the first Wednesdays of each month over the noon hour so you can enjoy lunch while engaging in a book discussion over Zoom. At this session we’ll be discussing Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library,” in what’s described by bestselling author Jodi Picoult as “a beautiful fable, an ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ for the modern age-impossibly timely when we are all stuck in a world we wish could be different.” Registration is required to attend this book club so that you can receive the needed link to be able to meetup with the rest of the group on the online platform. Visit our online calendar at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal and register to attend this session.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO