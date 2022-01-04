1st Wednesday Book Club

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Adults gather once a month to discuss a book chosen by...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Boston

Book Club: 2021 in review

Let's take a look back on a busy year for the virtual Boston.com Book Club. With 2021 coming to a close, we thought this would be a great time to look back at the year that was for the Boston.com Book Club! We overachieved a little this year, as we ended up reading 13 books instead of 12. While our book journeys happened to focus mostly on books by Massachusetts authors, we did travel in a trapezoid-shaped fashion to the farthest reaches of New England _ from up in Maine to northwest Vermont down to Nantucket and back over to the Connecticut suburbs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

25 Best Book Club Books for 2022 Reading

New year, new books! As we round into a brand new year, book clubs are also on the hunt for the best book club books for their 2022 reading year. While it’s only January and many more books will be rolling out in the months to come, we are already excited about how good so many of the year’s upcoming books look. And one thing that has stuck with us through the past few years: books and book clubs, whether IRL or on Zoom, have all given us a way to escape the current world, even for just a little bit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marie Claire

'Fiona and Jane' Is Our January Book Club Pick

Welcome to —Marie Claire's virtual book club. It's nice to have you! In January, we're reading Jean Chen Ho's Fiona and Jane (out January 4), a novel that explores the evolving friendship between two Taiwanese American women over the course of two decades. Read an excerpt from the novel below, then find out how to participate in our virtual book club here. (You really don't have to leave your couch!)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
burlesontx.com

Family Book Club Kits

Our hope is that these book club kits will help your family enjoy and experience these books in an entirely new and fun way. We want these books to come alive and be something that your entire family can enjoy and bond over together. Right now there are four kits: Mary Poppins, Esperanza Rising, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Secret Garden, and Clean Getaway. Each kit includes the book, a movie (if there is one), a discussion guide, craft ideas, and other fun extension activities. We hope you enjoy these book club kits!
BURLESON, TX
KARE 11

#Sunrisers Book Club Review: 'Beautiful Country: A Memoir'

MINNEAPOLIS — "Beautiful Country: A Memoir" is now a New York Times best seller, notable book of 2021, and one of Barack Obama's favorite books of the year. Author Qian Julie Wang shares stories of her arrival from China into poverty in the richest country in the world as an undocumented child living in Brooklyn, New York in the mid-90s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Oxygen

Finished With December's Book Club Pick? It's Time To Discuss!

"Sex Cult Nun" by Faith Jones? The memoir, which focuses on Jones' years in a notorious cult and her journey out of it to get an education, was the latest entry in Oxygen Book Club, which highlights books in the true crime sphere each month and features exclusive interviews, guided discussions, and more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bgindependentmedia.org

Library hosting Bone Chilling Book Club

Spend chilly days at the library with even chillier books! Join the Bone Chilling Book Club to discuss a horror, mystery, thriller, or suspense novel every month. Book club meetings are hybrid, held in Meeting Room A & B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom. Dates and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
fargounderground.com

Not Another Teen Book Club at Moorhead Library

What better way to enjoy the cold than with an enemies-to-lovers Gothic romance full of secrets, monsters, and magic. Not Another Teen Book Club is reading Allison Saft’s Down Comes the Night follows Wren after her removal from the Queen’s Guard. Rather than wallow in dismay at her change in circumstance, she is called to use her healing powers on an enemy of her kingdom. All are welcome to dissect this medieval medical romance.
MOORHEAD, MN
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
abilenetx.gov

Virtual Brown Bag Book Club

If you’re looking to join a book club, but happen to be pressed for time, be a part of our monthly Brown Bag Book Club. We host sessions on the first Wednesdays of each month over the noon hour so you can enjoy lunch while engaging in a book discussion over Zoom. At this session we’ll be discussing Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library,” in what’s described by bestselling author Jodi Picoult as “a beautiful fable, an ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ for the modern age-impossibly timely when we are all stuck in a world we wish could be different.” Registration is required to attend this book club so that you can receive the needed link to be able to meetup with the rest of the group on the online platform. Visit our online calendar at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal and register to attend this session.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
manchestermo.gov

Manchester Book Club

The Manchester Book Club meets once a month on the third Tuesday of each month at the Manchester Parks, Recreation, and Arts building at 11 am. We welcome everyone to come even if they haven’t read the book. For more information please call 636-391-6326 ext. 402 or rpate@manchestermo.gov.
MANCHESTER, MO
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents Book Club: The Perfume Thief

The KPR Presents Book Club is back for another year of exciting stories and engaging conversations. Join host Kaye McIntyre and special guests for a discussion of Timothy Schaffert's The Perfume Thief on Jan. 30 during KPR Presents. Clementine, a 72-year-old queer American ex-pat and notorious thief, is drawn out...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thelaurelofasheville.com

Join the Thomas Wolfe Short Story Book Club Via Zoom

The 7th Annual Thomas Wolfe Short Story Book Club hosts short story discussions via Zoom at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month from January through April. The first discussion, on January 13, features A.C. Reynolds High School English teacher Dan Clare and Thomas Wolfe Memorial Advisory Committee chair Ana Clare, leading an examination of Wolfe’s “The Sun and the Rain.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
phillyfunguide.com

Athenaeum Mystery Book Club: The Sorbonne Affair by Mark Pryor

Someone is spying on American author Helen Hancock. While in Paris to conduct research and teach a small class of writers, she discovers a spy camera hidden in her room at the Sorbonne Hotel. She notifies the US Embassy, and former FBI profiler Hugo Marston is dispatched to investigate. Almost immediately, the stakes are raised from surveillance to murder when the hotel employee who appears to be responsible for bugging Hancock’s suite is found dead.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
presspublications.com

Book club to discuss titles about American presidency

The Presidential History Book Club at Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, located at Spiegel Grove, Fremont, will meet monthly on Wednesdays in 2022 to read and discuss titles about the American presidency and related topics. The 2022 meeting dates and book titles are:. Jan. 26 and Feb. 23: “Confederates in...
FREMONT, OH
vanalstyneleader.com

Library announces Winding Road Book Club

The Van Alstyne Public Library has announced plans for the Winding Road Book Club. Residents are invited to bing their lunch and “get ready to gab.”. Meeting will be held in the back room of the library at noon on the third Monday of each month. Book to be discussed each month are as follows:
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
bgindependentmedia.org

Coffee Talk Book Club offers taste of future bestsellers

Join the Wood County District Public Library’s popular Coffee Talk Book Discussion to talk about new and upcoming bestsellers! Coffee Talk is a hybrid event, held in Meeting Room A & B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom. January’s book group will meet online only via Zoom.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Book club considers ‘Just the Facts’

The Wood County District Public Library’s Just the Facts Book Club is resuming with great nonfiction titles! This is a hybrid book club that will take place in both Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom. See specific dates and titles below. January 25...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

