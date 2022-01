(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to reinstate New York’s alcohol-to-go option that was instituted in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York State Liquor Authority’s guidance for alcohol-to-go ended on June 24, 2021, after more than a year of being in place to help bars and restaurants that could not support indoor dining during the pandemic.

