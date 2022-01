Trevor Lawrence did not have the type of rookie year he probably envisioned with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson had his fair share of on-the-field struggles, despite showing off some flashes, but he also went through a midseason coaching change with the firing of Urban Meyer after 13 games. But, as the saying goes: tough times don’t last, tough people do. Lawrence said he and his teammates will be better because of the adversity this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO