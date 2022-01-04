ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Goes Remote as Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoopi Goldberg has joined the list of American citizens impacted by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. During Monday’s episode, The View co-host, Joy Behar, revealed Goldberg’s positive test and that she is experienced mild...

