Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.She survived a second-set wobble to defeat German veteran Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 and reach her first semi-final since last year’s Australian Open.Osaka will take on third seed Veronika Kudermetova in the last four while second seed Simona Halep meets Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the other semi-final.World number one Ashleigh Barty...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO