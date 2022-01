There's no doubt the reborn, retro-styled Ford Bronco is a hit. It's also the biggest threat to the Jeep Wrangler in years. Despite a few early production issues such as defective hardtop roofs, the era of the new Bronco is well underway. Many buyers have been placed on waitlists, meaning they won't take delivery until sometime next year. The 2022 models began production earlier this month. Those who have managed to snag one not only moved fast in securing their spot in line, but they're also paying in cash.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO