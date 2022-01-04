ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Villa Walsh defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maggie Crimmins’ 15 points and a big second half helped propel Villa Walsh to a 38-26 victory over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Trailing by five at...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Zamloot shoots Caldwell past Millburn - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot drained six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Caldwell’s 64-48 victory over Millburn in West Caldwell. Cristian Talavera had 13 points for Caldwell (5-1), which raced out to a 20-3 first quarter lead. Rocco Checchetto added nine points and Lorenzo Sozio chipped in seven. For Millburn...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Schiller posts triple-double for No. 5 Ramapo - Girls basketball recap

Madison Schiller posted her third career triple-double, leading Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 47-25 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Schiller, a senior committed to Colgate, finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals for Ramapo (6-0). Alexa Lora scored 14 points and Julia Corella added eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
ALLENDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Ramsey tops Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Michael Featherstone scored 12 points including six free-throws as Ramsey defeated Westwood 51-48 in Westwood. Michael Bernius also added 10 points with four free-throws. Ramsey trailed 35-32 at the end of the third, but outscored Westwood 19-13 in the fourth. Edwin Fakik and Connor Roche had 14 points each for...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rahway over Summit - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Gurley scored 16 points for Rahway in a 51-49 victory over Summit in Summit. Kenneth Posy had 13 points and Savion Gallemore added eight for Rahway (3-1) Brett Colon and and Myles Blackley scored 14 points apiece for Summit (1-4) with Blackley, a freshman, adding six rebounds. Imevar Justice had nine points, while Rhett Grieco and Wesley Hellings pulled down 10 rebounds apiece.
RAHWAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Education
Morristown, NJ
Sports
Morristown, NJ
Basketball
NJ.com

Wayne Hills over West Milford - Boys basketball recap

Ali Mansroglu scored 17 points in Wayne Hills’ 63-55 victory over West Milford in West Milford. Luke Kressaty had 13 points and Andre Macarenes added 10 for Wayne Hills (5-3), which led 33-22 at halftime. For West Milford (0-6), Chris Albar made six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over DePaul - Girls basketball recap

Kylie Cabana’s 21 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists lifted Paramus Catholic to a 59-22 victory over DePaul in Paramus. Alexis Strollo added 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Paramus Catholic (4-2), which opened the game on a 20-0 run. Bianca Ellis chipped in eight points with six assists.
PARAMUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Highschool#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Gateway over Audubon - Girls basketball recap

Angelina Zagone led all scorers with 19 points as Gateway defeated Audubon, 63-43, in Audubon. Maddy Reed made five 3-pointers to finish with 16 points and Shannon Summers had 13 points for Gateway (4-1), which stormed out to a 15-3 first quarter lead. Kyle Alkins scored 16 points for Audubon...
AUDUBON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Times of Trenton Boys-Girls Bowling Notebook: New Egypt coach not surprised by girls 12-0 start

The New Egypt High girls bowling team is 12-0, has won every set by 4-0 and is averaging 2,021 pins per match. Coach Sam Palumbo digests those numbers and just nods knowingly. “We are honestly right where we expected,” said Palumbo, who guides the team along with Carolyn Santoro. “Bowling is great because it is a numeric sport, kind of like track and field, which I also have coached for 20 years. Our scoring is exactly where we thought it should be. For the most part, you know what you are going to have, taking into consideration previous results.”
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Newark Tech over West Side - Boys basketball recap

Malcolm Bragg recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as Newark Tech edged West Wide, 61-59, at home in Newark. Bragg also had four assists, a block, and a steal in the contest. Marcus Bragg and Alvin Meronvil both added 12 points apiece for Tech, which outscored West Wide 17-11 in the fourth quarter for the comeback win.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River South over Brick Township: Girls basketball recap

Toms River South used a 15-5 fourth quarter advantage to defeat Brick Township, 44-34 in Brick. Senior Janelle Blaszka scored 12 points on two three-pointers and six free throws. She had the only two three-pointers for Toms River South, while Brick Township had four. Toms River South (2-3) also received...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com’s 1st group & conference wrestling rankings of 2022

(Based on results through Thursday, Jan. 6) (Based on results through Thursday, Jan. 6) The statewide group and conference rankings are compiled by NJ.com wrestling writers Joe Zedalis (jzedalis@njadvancemedia.com); Bill Evans (bevans@njadvancemedia.com); Pat Lanni (planni@njadvancemedia.com).
WWE
NJ.com

Wrestling Top 20 for Jan. 7: Change hits as calendar flips to 2022

When the season began two weeks ago, we released a Top 20 based on an abbreviated 2021 season. There was some information but plenty of questions. Now two weeks later, we’ve learned a little more about the state’s best teams - though there is sure to be plenty of statements and surprises over the next month as teams jockey for postseason position.
WWE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
180K+
Followers
88K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy