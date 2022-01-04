Villa Walsh defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls basketball recap

The New Egypt High girls bowling team is 12-0, has won every set by 4-0 and is averaging 2,021 pins per match. Coach Sam Palumbo digests those numbers and just nods knowingly. “We are honestly right where we expected,” said Palumbo, who guides the team along with Carolyn Santoro. “Bowling is great because it is a numeric sport, kind of like track and field, which I also have coached for 20 years. Our scoring is exactly where we thought it should be. For the most part, you know what you are going to have, taking into consideration previous results.”

EDUCATION ・ 5 HOURS AGO