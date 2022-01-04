ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns vs. Steelers: Everything we know from Week 17

By Jeff Risdon
The Cleveland Browns were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday, rendering Monday night’s trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on national television all about pride. Alas, there was little for head coach Kevin Stefanski to be proud of in the sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the rival Steelers.

Keys to the game

Cleveland’s defense came out strong, but the offense didn’t ever really get off the bus.

Baker Mayfield had a horrible start. At one point he was 1-for-11 for 20 yards, with one (terrible) interception and three passes batted down. It wasn’t all Mayfield; tight end Austin Hooper dropped two of those passes.

The only reasons the game remained close were the Browns defense playing well and the Steelers offense was terrible in its own right. Ben Roethlisberger was allergic to the downfield pass, and Joe Woods’ defense didn’t make the short stuff easy for Pittsburgh’s anemic offense, either.

There were several ponderous coaching decisions from Kevin Stefanski and his staff. Among them:

Leaving rookie right tackle James Hudson, an injury replacement for an injury replacement, on a blocking island against All-Pro T.J. Watt. It resulted in four sacks for Watt.

Long stretches where RB Nick Chubb was on the sidelines and the offensive emphasis was on throwing the ball despite the serious issues.

A fourth-down conversion attempt that was effectively dead in the water from the moment the Browns broke the huddle.

There were some defensive highlights, and Mayfield did engineer one nice scoring drive to pull the score to 13-7 in the third quarter. But the Browns just weren’t sharp enough to seriously threaten the Steelers in Roethlisberger’s final home game at Heinz Field.

It was over when...

The Browns mounted a sweet scoring drive near the end of the third quarter to cut the Steelers lead to 13-7, but they could not keep the momentum. After Cleveland’s defense forced a quick 3-and-out, Mayfield and the offense turned back into a rotten pumpkin.

There was a sack on the first play. Two plays later, center JC Tretter was guilty of a hold. To compound the issue, punter Britton Colquitt shanked his kick — 21 yards off the side of his foot.

The Steelers capitalized on the good field position and happily settled on a 50-yard field goal from Chris Boswell that was dead solid perfect. That pushed the lead to 16-7, providing the effective game-winning score.

Top 3 Browns stars of the game

Third star: RB Nick Chubb – 58 yards on 12 carries

Second star: CB Greg Newsome – 8 total tackles, 2 PDs

First star: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney – 2 sacks, 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 TFL

Other key stats

What's next for the Browns?

The Browns finish the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland, now 7-9, will hope to spoil the ending of the season and the playoff seeding for the AFC North champs, who are 10-6 and have won three in a row.

