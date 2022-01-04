Family Game Night

Join us on Jan. 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. on Arizona PBS KIDS for a double feature of everyone’s favorite curious monkey, Curious George! In the first movie, “Follow That Monkey,” Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat set out on a madcap cross-country adventure to reunite Kayla, a homesick elephant, with her family. Then at 8:30 p.m., we see Curious George in “Back to the Jungle,” during a space flight with Coco, they crash land in the African jungle, leading to an unforgettable journey with some new animal friends!
