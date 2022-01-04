ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Tuesday, 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM, we’ll lay out all...

kiow.com

Family Fun Night Scheduled in Winnebago County

Winnebago County ISU Extension have scheduled a Family Fun Night for early next year. The hope is to bring families together according to Extension Specialist Lexi Richter. Those who are interested in attending must RSVP by calling (641) 584-2261.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
azpbs.org

Family Night: Curious George Double Feature

Join us on Jan. 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. on Arizona PBS KIDS for a double feature of everyone’s favorite curious monkey, Curious George! In the first movie, “Follow That Monkey,” Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat set out on a madcap cross-country adventure to reunite Kayla, a homesick elephant, with her family. Then at 8:30 p.m., we see Curious George in “Back to the Jungle,” during a space flight with Coco, they crash land in the African jungle, leading to an unforgettable journey with some new animal friends!
RELATIONSHIPS
longviewtexas.gov

Early Learning Journeys Story Time

Young children will enjoy singing along and interacting with Library staff while building their educational foundation!. Story time opens with a time of singing beloved childhood songs and nursery rhymes, followed by a newly-published book being read aloud. Children will then enjoy activities and crafts geared towards helping them to...
KIDS
northeastohioparent.com

Upgrade Your Family Game Night

When it comes to family game night, it’s easy to just dust off the tried-and-true from your closet. After all, those classic board games have their charms — and, for many, a nostalgic kick. But, let’s be frank: Some of them aren’t terribly fun, especially for adults. So when you’re tired of sliding down chutes and climbing up ladders and trudging through Candyland, but still want face-to-face play time with your kids, consider these terrific new alternatives for tabletop fun. (Yes, I’ve play-tested them all.)
RELATIONSHIPS
Chicago Parents

Family Games to Play with Teens

You know what I love most about winter? Staying inside. Fuzzy socks. Crackling fire. Dogs on the couch. Kids nearby. Sounds cliché, but it’s true. Ever since Mike, my fiancé, bought his place in Northern Michigan, our family has become even more blended-ish. His triplets are 16, my daughter is 14 and my son is nearly 13. So, when we all head up for a visit, (with our three dogs, of course), we make time to play.
CHICAGO, IL
azpbs.org

Family Night: Odd Squad Mini Marathon

Join us Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. on Arizona PBS KIDS for Family Night! This week: five back-to-back episodes of “Odd Squad” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.!. While you wait for your next assignment from the Odd Squad on Friday, here are some actives to complete:
TV & VIDEOS

