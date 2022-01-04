ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 N Curley Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome, Home To This Vibrant Patterson Park Town Home. Light-filled and open main level leads to the back deck, parking pad and mural art in the alley. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms one full bath upstairs w/ large jacuzzi tub and a beautiful skylight....

2328 Champlain Street NW , #318

Rarely available 1 Bedroom + Den with 2 full baths condo in The Lofts at Adams Morgan. The large private terrace, open floor plan, 11FT+ ceilings make this the perfect place to entertain. The ensuite bath, in-unit washer and dryer, secure parking, and extra storage make everyday living easy. The industrial look has been recently renovated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The additional den space is perfect for guests, office space, or a bonus workout room. Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, this fabulous unit is just steps from Rock Creek Park, 18th Street, Mt Pleasant, U Street, the National Zoo, and so much more. The location is ideal with all that Adams Morgan has to offer, including The Line Hotel, Harris Teeter (just 2 blocks away!), Philz Coffee, countless restaurants and shops, and just a 15-minute walk to either the Dupont Metro or the Woodley Park Metro. So much to do and see just outside your door!
450 Creekside Drive

Welcome to "Sunset View Manor" located on the edge of the Town of Luray. This home has breathtaking mountain views from every window. Completed in 2017, this one-owner home offers numerous accessibility features and single-level living. An open concept living and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features include brand new quartz countertops, a gas stove, solid oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Sizeable additional bedrooms feature large windows and roomy closets. The home also features an additional space that could be used as a fourth bedroom or as an office. Enjoy the great outdoors with a spacious rear deck and a fire pit, as well as two brand new storage sheds! With so much to offer, this home will not last long. Come and savor the sunsets with mountain views in your forever home!
00 GANDER'S DR

This riverfront property offers expansive mountain views and beautiful sunsets overlooking the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. The parcel is 26.35 acres with 884' of river frontage. The property is mostly wooded and level to the east and slopes down to the river on the western side. The potential house-sites are located out of the floodplain. The property is bordered by a farm on the eastern side, is fenced to the north and south and adjoins the river on the western boundary.
42 Dulany Court

Wonderful townhome in Countryside! Owners have made many upgrades throughout the years. Close to everything! Recently painted top-to-bottom. Hardwood floors in the main level and new carpet in the second level. The rooms are spacious and bright. Large, fenced back yard with trex deck and your own storage shed for your tools or any additional storage needs. There are two assigned parking spaces. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Items replaced in 2021 are Washer/Dryer, Roof, Dishwasher. Hot Water heater 2016. Fence 2017. Stove 2020, HVAC 2014 with Air Knight Scrubber and maintenance on a bi-annual basis. fireplace/chimney maintained by Prouty's Chimney Sweep, Backyard is ready for gardening. It is just minutes from shopping and businesses. The Countryside community features include tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, playgrounds and tot lots, as well as several swimming pools. Minutes from Rt. 7, Rt. 28, Fairfax County Parkway, shopping, restaurants, Dulles Airport. Make this your new home! Home Inspection for information purposes only. AS-IS Condition.
12500 Adobe Alley

Brickyard Station Close out Phase! Only 1 remaining! 4 Level town home with Loft and Roof Top Terrace. This beautiful modern Home offers luxurious finishes including: hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded ceramic tiles, soaking tub, stainless steel appliances,1 car garage and more! Amazing location - Courtyard facing. Adjacent to Marc Train, close to 495 / 295/ and ICC. Community Amenities include outdoor swimming pool, community center, walking/biking trail, gym, volleyball court and more. Going Fast! Don't miss it!$10,000 towards closing cost with the use of prefer lender.
9513 Dawnblush Court

Welcome Home! This home is large with over 3400+sqft of luxurious living space. Come see the peaceful garden in the huge backyard. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
27.53 Acres Hickory Tree Rd

Rugged, ready and priced to move! This oversized 27+ acre property was made for those looking for affordable land for recreational use and enjoyment. Deep hollows and mountainous terrain make this the perfect location for off road ATV trail blazing and adventure. RV pad in place and electricity on site. Excellent hunting prospects, this is the place to bring your camper, your rifle and your buddies and enjoy everything that Wild and Wonderful West Virginia has to offer.
318 S Stricker Street

This property is well maintained and located in a hot and up and coming area; this property includes the storage shed and generator; this may be a great lot for a mobile or modular home, mini house, storage, builder, etc. This property is sold "AS IS". The seller makes no warranties , guarantees or representations on the condition or use. Lister will load more photos.
2361 Liberty Loop

Liberty Park offers the best value in the Dulles corridor on brand new, low maintenance, garage style condominiums. Liberty Park's prime location is close to the area+-+G+Gs best shopping, dining, entertainment, largest employers and features immediate access to the Dulles Access Road, Innovation Center South Metro Station and Dulles International Airport. Come tour the Tessa and immediately you will feel at home in this contemporary and thoughtful space. Imagine making memories in the family room, illuminated by tall windows and entertaining in the lux kitchen complete with the latest finishes, walk-in pantry, and plenty of counter space for prepping or sitting at the bar. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite, bathrooms with the latest finishes, one secondary bedrooms and accompanying flex space which leads out to the balcony for elevated outdoor living. **PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME** We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.
46693 Lynnhaven Square

Located in the wonderful community of Potomac Lakes, this gorgeous south facing brick townhouse features an open floor plan flooded with natural light. The spacious main level living room and dining room open to a family room and recently renovated open kitchen w/Quartz Counters, white cabinets and new appliances. Don't miss the gorgeous tile backsplash in the kitchen and the new hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. The main level flows beautifully onto an expansive rear deck making this the perfect home for entertaining outdoors! Also located on the main level is a newly renovated half bath. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and new primary en-suite bath. The upper level also includes a second and third bedroom and another newly renovated full bath. The lower level features a large family room with a gas fireplace where you can walk out through large French doors to the patio and fenced back yard. The lower level also includes a half bath, laundry room, storage room and access to the spotless garage. This freshly painted home has been meticulously cared for and is move-in ready with many recent major improvements including a New Roof in 2014, New HVAC system in 2013 (with regular HVAC Spring/Fall inspections). New windows on main and upper levels in 2016, New Storm Doors (Front and Back) in 2017, New French patio doors (lower level) with blinds in 2018. New Water Heater in 2018, Renovation of the Primary full bath, Hall full Bath and main level powder room in 2020, Hardwood flooring installed on main level and steps to second level in 2019. Enjoy this incredible community with amenities including 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, 5 community centers, tennis/pickleball, sports courts, tot lots and trails. Walk to Algonkian Park where you can enjoy access to an 18 hole public golf course, hiking trails & water park! This is a perfect spot for commuting, shopping, dining and outdoor activities.
506 N Kenwood Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/14/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/18/2022 @ 12:10 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome located in the McElderry Park Area.Just minutes to John Hopkins University. Close to Patterson Park.MINUTES to Numerous Shopping Destinations, Restaurants,Parks, Local Attractions along E Monument Ave. - And SO Much More! Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, Orleans St.
19203 Dunbridge Way

Property is TEMP OFF only due to flooring install delay due to weather and covid. Flooring should be wrapped up either Thursday or Friday. Will go active either this Thursday 6th or Friday the 7th so please keep an eye out for it. Listing courtesy of Turning Point Real Estate.
2535 Nicholson Street

Relaxation and tranquility can be found in this beautiful urban neighborhood. Your new home offers three levels with maximum use of space. Walk into your entry level flex space which is simply that. A space to use for any of your additional needs. That office/study, a bonus room which can be transformed into any functionality you desire. Walk upstairs to your main level which is an open concept. Great for everyday living, idle for entertaining, creating award winning dishes, easy view of the family room and the deck. Modern energy efficient appliances which are useful in cutting energy cost. Make your way to the bedroom level that has two roommate style bedrooms. Owner's room has it's own private bathroom as the secondary room has a hall bathroom. Your laundry room is located on your bedroom level for easy access and convenience. Beautifully selected finishes gives your home that designer touch. Along with a 1- car garage, this home is the complete package. This community offers the metro walking distance from your front door. Minutes away from Washington D.C. fine dining and lots of entertainment in close proximity. *Photos are of a similar home.* We are currently following local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Lots 34 & 35 Preston Street, Ranson, Wv 25438

Vacant .34 ac residential lot in Ranson. Long, narrow lot with plenty of options for development. Dimensions are in the seller doc plat (60' x 224'+). Potential uses include residential, triplex, & multiple carriage or cottage lots(7 total). Vacant lot with sign on property. Check it and feel free to contact us with any questions.
3017 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Welcome to Hanlon Longwood. Accessible, and Affordable is what comes to mind in this huge townhome. Walk in and be amazed by the space in the open floor plan. Hardwood floors grace the 1st floor with an all new contemporary kitchen designed for a chef. The upper level has 3 bedrooms with a custom primary bath. And the lower level has 3 more bedrooms and another full bath, as well as room for entertaining. The rear yard is huge and has tons of room for summertime fun. There is plenty of street parking in this well established neighborhood. Just minutes from shopping, 83, and the Marc train. This is it. Won't last long.
207 Brightwood Club Drive

This beautiful condo is priced to sell and affords you every comfort. 1100 sq ft of living space, this 1 BR/ 1 BA unit ensures plenty of space to write your next chapter. 9'ft ceilings and crown molding throughout. There is so much light throughout this condo. Includes garage parking and an array of services for your ease of living and peace of mind: nursing, 24/7 security and concierge, meals, housekeeping & exterior maintenance/groundskeeping. Near Greenspring station and all major routes to world class medical and cultural activities. Brightwood provides an environment of healthy and safe living. We take care of all the details so you are free to enjoy your life! Book a tour and find out why life is so good at Brightwood! .MONTHLY FEES ARE CORRECT! Please see agent for more info.
6001 Arlington Blvd , #119

TERRIFIC LOCATION - Close to DC, Pentagon, or Amazon HQ. First floor -- no elevator to deal with -- 1 Bedroom/1Bath with Balcony overlooking peaceful green space. Living room/Dining room combo with Galley Kitchen. Lots of storage in the unit PLUS an extra storage space conveys. FRESH PAINT throughout. Ample open parking for you and your guests. ALL UTILITIES are INCLUDED in CONDO FEE except internet/phone service. There are two outdoor pools, tennis and basketball courts, tot lots, picnic areas, a library on premises, a fitness/exercise center, event room and much more. Building is secure and monitored. Pet policy is no pets. Close to the W & OD Trail for exercise enthusiasts -- 1 mile to Seven Corners for restaurants and shopping.
11425 Stoney Point Place

The showing activity for this house will be greatly restricted due to Covid 19. 24 Hour notice must be required. Home sold As Is.Great opportunity for investors!!! Long term stable section 8 tenant !Well maintain 2 level 2 Bedrooms 2 full baths town home . Spacious living area / dinning area on main level A sliding glass door that will lead you to a private fully fenced in yard, with a paved patio and storage shed. two generous sized bedrooms on the upper level. One reserved parking with plenty un-assigns parking. HOA includes pool, tot-lot, and snow removal.Convenient location minutes to numerous shopping, dining, and recreation options including Milestone Shopping Center, Germantown Commons, Wegmans, Montgomery College, Holy Cross Hospital, Top Golf, Clear Springs Local Park, Ridge Road Rec Park, and more! Bus stop is within walking distance. Perfect for commuters with easy access to I-270, Shady Grove Metro, and MARC Train.Tenant occupied, showing appointment required.
68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
