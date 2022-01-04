ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, VA

14713 Wycombe Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL NEW EVERYTHING!!! Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath located in Centreville minutes from rte 28, 29, and 66. London Towne elementary school is a mere few...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

450 Creekside Drive

Welcome to "Sunset View Manor" located on the edge of the Town of Luray. This home has breathtaking mountain views from every window. Completed in 2017, this one-owner home offers numerous accessibility features and single-level living. An open concept living and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features include brand new quartz countertops, a gas stove, solid oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Sizeable additional bedrooms feature large windows and roomy closets. The home also features an additional space that could be used as a fourth bedroom or as an office. Enjoy the great outdoors with a spacious rear deck and a fire pit, as well as two brand new storage sheds! With so much to offer, this home will not last long. Come and savor the sunsets with mountain views in your forever home!
LURAY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4025 Cranston Avenue

Upscale Elegant Renovation! Open Layout, All New Kitchen with Quartz Countertop and Coordinating Backsplash, Quartz Breakfast Bar with Pendant Lights, Stainless Appliances, and Wood Shaker Cabinets. Full Basement Suite with Family Room & Bedroom & Full Bathroom, Laundry room. This home features 2 All New Full Bathrooms with Custom Tilework and Designer Plumbing Fixtures, Stunning Calcutta Tile. New HVAC System, Elegant New Hardwood Flooring, New Wall to Wall Carpeting, Designer Lighting Fixtures, Recessed Lighting, New Doors, Replacement Windows, Front Porch and Amazing Deck. You Will Love This Home !
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12500 Adobe Alley

Brickyard Station Close out Phase! Only 1 remaining! 4 Level town home with Loft and Roof Top Terrace. This beautiful modern Home offers luxurious finishes including: hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded ceramic tiles, soaking tub, stainless steel appliances,1 car garage and more! Amazing location - Courtyard facing. Adjacent to Marc Train, close to 495 / 295/ and ICC. Community Amenities include outdoor swimming pool, community center, walking/biking trail, gym, volleyball court and more. Going Fast! Don't miss it!$10,000 towards closing cost with the use of prefer lender.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

42 Dulany Court

Wonderful townhome in Countryside! Owners have made many upgrades throughout the years. Close to everything! Recently painted top-to-bottom. Hardwood floors in the main level and new carpet in the second level. The rooms are spacious and bright. Large, fenced back yard with trex deck and your own storage shed for your tools or any additional storage needs. There are two assigned parking spaces. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Items replaced in 2021 are Washer/Dryer, Roof, Dishwasher. Hot Water heater 2016. Fence 2017. Stove 2020, HVAC 2014 with Air Knight Scrubber and maintenance on a bi-annual basis. fireplace/chimney maintained by Prouty's Chimney Sweep, Backyard is ready for gardening. It is just minutes from shopping and businesses. The Countryside community features include tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, playgrounds and tot lots, as well as several swimming pools. Minutes from Rt. 7, Rt. 28, Fairfax County Parkway, shopping, restaurants, Dulles Airport. Make this your new home! Home Inspection for information purposes only. AS-IS Condition.
COUNTRYSIDE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, VA
Centreville, VA
Real Estate
Centreville, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2328 Champlain Street NW , #302

Spacious contemporary 2 bedroom (or 1 + den) 2 full bathroom condo with assigned garage parking. Airy and open layout with soaring 11' ceilings. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo floors throughout. Large private covered outdoor patio. In-unit washer/dryer. Modern pet friendly loft style building with dramatic sky bridge lounge area and roof deck. Fantastic location in the heart of Adams Morgan - phenomenal 99 Walk Score! Less than 20 minutes to 2 Metro stations. Harris Teeter within 5 minutes. Incredible array of dining, bars, and shopping just steps away.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

318 S Stricker Street

This property is well maintained and located in a hot and up and coming area; this property includes the storage shed and generator; this may be a great lot for a mobile or modular home, mini house, storage, builder, etc. This property is sold "AS IS". The seller makes no warranties , guarantees or representations on the condition or use. Lister will load more photos.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

27.53 Acres Hickory Tree Rd

Rugged, ready and priced to move! This oversized 27+ acre property was made for those looking for affordable land for recreational use and enjoyment. Deep hollows and mountainous terrain make this the perfect location for off road ATV trail blazing and adventure. RV pad in place and electricity on site. Excellent hunting prospects, this is the place to bring your camper, your rifle and your buddies and enjoy everything that Wild and Wonderful West Virginia has to offer.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2361 Liberty Loop

Liberty Park offers the best value in the Dulles corridor on brand new, low maintenance, garage style condominiums. Liberty Park's prime location is close to the area+-+G+Gs best shopping, dining, entertainment, largest employers and features immediate access to the Dulles Access Road, Innovation Center South Metro Station and Dulles International Airport. Come tour the Tessa and immediately you will feel at home in this contemporary and thoughtful space. Imagine making memories in the family room, illuminated by tall windows and entertaining in the lux kitchen complete with the latest finishes, walk-in pantry, and plenty of counter space for prepping or sitting at the bar. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite, bathrooms with the latest finishes, one secondary bedrooms and accompanying flex space which leads out to the balcony for elevated outdoor living. **PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME** We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wycombe#Rte#Townhome#Tiling#Housing List#London Towne#Luxury Vinyl Planks
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

46693 Lynnhaven Square

Located in the wonderful community of Potomac Lakes, this gorgeous south facing brick townhouse features an open floor plan flooded with natural light. The spacious main level living room and dining room open to a family room and recently renovated open kitchen w/Quartz Counters, white cabinets and new appliances. Don't miss the gorgeous tile backsplash in the kitchen and the new hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. The main level flows beautifully onto an expansive rear deck making this the perfect home for entertaining outdoors! Also located on the main level is a newly renovated half bath. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and new primary en-suite bath. The upper level also includes a second and third bedroom and another newly renovated full bath. The lower level features a large family room with a gas fireplace where you can walk out through large French doors to the patio and fenced back yard. The lower level also includes a half bath, laundry room, storage room and access to the spotless garage. This freshly painted home has been meticulously cared for and is move-in ready with many recent major improvements including a New Roof in 2014, New HVAC system in 2013 (with regular HVAC Spring/Fall inspections). New windows on main and upper levels in 2016, New Storm Doors (Front and Back) in 2017, New French patio doors (lower level) with blinds in 2018. New Water Heater in 2018, Renovation of the Primary full bath, Hall full Bath and main level powder room in 2020, Hardwood flooring installed on main level and steps to second level in 2019. Enjoy this incredible community with amenities including 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, 5 community centers, tennis/pickleball, sports courts, tot lots and trails. Walk to Algonkian Park where you can enjoy access to an 18 hole public golf course, hiking trails & water park! This is a perfect spot for commuting, shopping, dining and outdoor activities.
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2535 Nicholson Street

Relaxation and tranquility can be found in this beautiful urban neighborhood. Your new home offers three levels with maximum use of space. Walk into your entry level flex space which is simply that. A space to use for any of your additional needs. That office/study, a bonus room which can be transformed into any functionality you desire. Walk upstairs to your main level which is an open concept. Great for everyday living, idle for entertaining, creating award winning dishes, easy view of the family room and the deck. Modern energy efficient appliances which are useful in cutting energy cost. Make your way to the bedroom level that has two roommate style bedrooms. Owner's room has it's own private bathroom as the secondary room has a hall bathroom. Your laundry room is located on your bedroom level for easy access and convenience. Beautifully selected finishes gives your home that designer touch. Along with a 1- car garage, this home is the complete package. This community offers the metro walking distance from your front door. Minutes away from Washington D.C. fine dining and lots of entertainment in close proximity. *Photos are of a similar home.* We are currently following local government guidelines regarding COVID-19.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lots 34 & 35 Preston Street, Ranson, Wv 25438

Vacant .34 ac residential lot in Ranson. Long, narrow lot with plenty of options for development. Dimensions are in the seller doc plat (60' x 224'+). Potential uses include residential, triplex, & multiple carriage or cottage lots(7 total). Vacant lot with sign on property. Check it and feel free to contact us with any questions.
RANSON, WV
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

207 Brightwood Club Drive

This beautiful condo is priced to sell and affords you every comfort. 1100 sq ft of living space, this 1 BR/ 1 BA unit ensures plenty of space to write your next chapter. 9'ft ceilings and crown molding throughout. There is so much light throughout this condo. Includes garage parking and an array of services for your ease of living and peace of mind: nursing, 24/7 security and concierge, meals, housekeeping & exterior maintenance/groundskeeping. Near Greenspring station and all major routes to world class medical and cultural activities. Brightwood provides an environment of healthy and safe living. We take care of all the details so you are free to enjoy your life! Book a tour and find out why life is so good at Brightwood! .MONTHLY FEES ARE CORRECT! Please see agent for more info.
BRIGHTWOOD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

288 Old Zion Road

Buildable lot 1.834 acres with 4 car garage. Additional lot .37 with 2 car garage and 3 bedroom 1 bath home selling as is. Listing courtesy of Harlan C. Williams Co.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-07T15:53:00.333.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11425 Stoney Point Place

The showing activity for this house will be greatly restricted due to Covid 19. 24 Hour notice must be required. Home sold As Is.Great opportunity for investors!!! Long term stable section 8 tenant !Well maintain 2 level 2 Bedrooms 2 full baths town home . Spacious living area / dinning area on main level A sliding glass door that will lead you to a private fully fenced in yard, with a paved patio and storage shed. two generous sized bedrooms on the upper level. One reserved parking with plenty un-assigns parking. HOA includes pool, tot-lot, and snow removal.Convenient location minutes to numerous shopping, dining, and recreation options including Milestone Shopping Center, Germantown Commons, Wegmans, Montgomery College, Holy Cross Hospital, Top Golf, Clear Springs Local Park, Ridge Road Rec Park, and more! Bus stop is within walking distance. Perfect for commuters with easy access to I-270, Shady Grove Metro, and MARC Train.Tenant occupied, showing appointment required.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10608 Manor Court

Plenty of room to grow in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 4 levels! Walk into a light and bright main level with wood floors in the living room and dining room. Living room includes large window and easily flows into the dining room with center chandelier. The eat in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator with ice maker. Walk down to the family room with cozy brick fireplace and door to the yard. The basement is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes new plush carpeting. All four bedrooms include closets and fresh hardwood floors. There is plenty of space for parking with the attached 1 car garage and attached 2 car carport and driveway. Easily entertain in the warmer months on your almost 1 acre property. Easy access shopping and dining.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1142 Foxwood Lane

List price to be opening bid. Online only auction. Online registration & bidding begins Thursday, January 20th and ends Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 12:00PM. Renovation Opportunity. Brick Porch-Front Townhouse in "Essex" Baltimore County. Brick Porch-Front Townhouse in "Essex" Baltimore County in the Fox Ridge Manor neighborhood; with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. The property is vacant and in need of updating/renovation. Features include an A/C compressor, fenced-in backyard with a detached shed. Main level includes LR, DR and kitchen. Upper level includes 3 BR, 1 full bath (Toilet missing) and attic space. Lower level is full and unfinished and features a half bath (not enclosed), electric room, sump pump, 240v electric meter, faux fireplace and more!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy