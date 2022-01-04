14713 Wycombe Street

Located in the wonderful community of Potomac Lakes, this gorgeous south facing brick townhouse features an open floor plan flooded with natural light. The spacious main level living room and dining room open to a family room and recently renovated open kitchen w/Quartz Counters, white cabinets and new appliances. Don't miss the gorgeous tile backsplash in the kitchen and the new hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. The main level flows beautifully onto an expansive rear deck making this the perfect home for entertaining outdoors! Also located on the main level is a newly renovated half bath. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and new primary en-suite bath. The upper level also includes a second and third bedroom and another newly renovated full bath. The lower level features a large family room with a gas fireplace where you can walk out through large French doors to the patio and fenced back yard. The lower level also includes a half bath, laundry room, storage room and access to the spotless garage. This freshly painted home has been meticulously cared for and is move-in ready with many recent major improvements including a New Roof in 2014, New HVAC system in 2013 (with regular HVAC Spring/Fall inspections). New windows on main and upper levels in 2016, New Storm Doors (Front and Back) in 2017, New French patio doors (lower level) with blinds in 2018. New Water Heater in 2018, Renovation of the Primary full bath, Hall full Bath and main level powder room in 2020, Hardwood flooring installed on main level and steps to second level in 2019. Enjoy this incredible community with amenities including 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, 5 community centers, tennis/pickleball, sports courts, tot lots and trails. Walk to Algonkian Park where you can enjoy access to an 18 hole public golf course, hiking trails & water park! This is a perfect spot for commuting, shopping, dining and outdoor activities.

POTOMAC, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO