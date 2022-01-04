ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lot 26 Briarwood Lane

Cover picture for the articleImpressive 1.97 acre homesite with lake views in The View Subdivision at Deep Creek Lake! Building site has already been cleared. Northwestern exposure. Public sewer available. Electric to site. Access to community well water. There are no other lots...

66 Swan Street

This home features three bedrooms and two full baths! The kitchen has 42 inch oak cabinets, new counter tops, sink and faucet. Black appliances to include built in microwave, gas stove and refrigerator. as well as new vinyl flooring . The hall bath has new vanity and top, faucet, medicine cabinet and Light bar. The entire interior professionally painted, new pad and carpet throughout the home. Nice rear yard and driveway that can hold 3 cars or boat/RV.
12500 Adobe Alley

Brickyard Station Close out Phase! Only 1 remaining! 4 Level town home with Loft and Roof Top Terrace. This beautiful modern Home offers luxurious finishes including: hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded ceramic tiles, soaking tub, stainless steel appliances,1 car garage and more! Amazing location - Courtyard facing. Adjacent to Marc Train, close to 495 / 295/ and ICC. Community Amenities include outdoor swimming pool, community center, walking/biking trail, gym, volleyball court and more. Going Fast! Don't miss it!$10,000 towards closing cost with the use of prefer lender.
00 GANDER'S DR

This riverfront property offers expansive mountain views and beautiful sunsets overlooking the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. The parcel is 26.35 acres with 884' of river frontage. The property is mostly wooded and level to the east and slopes down to the river on the western side. The potential house-sites are located out of the floodplain. The property is bordered by a farm on the eastern side, is fenced to the north and south and adjoins the river on the western boundary.
9513 Dawnblush Court

Welcome Home! This home is large with over 3400+sqft of luxurious living space. Come see the peaceful garden in the huge backyard. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
450 Creekside Drive

Welcome to "Sunset View Manor" located on the edge of the Town of Luray. This home has breathtaking mountain views from every window. Completed in 2017, this one-owner home offers numerous accessibility features and single-level living. An open concept living and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features include brand new quartz countertops, a gas stove, solid oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Sizeable additional bedrooms feature large windows and roomy closets. The home also features an additional space that could be used as a fourth bedroom or as an office. Enjoy the great outdoors with a spacious rear deck and a fire pit, as well as two brand new storage sheds! With so much to offer, this home will not last long. Come and savor the sunsets with mountain views in your forever home!
LURAY, VA
27.53 Acres Hickory Tree Rd

Rugged, ready and priced to move! This oversized 27+ acre property was made for those looking for affordable land for recreational use and enjoyment. Deep hollows and mountainous terrain make this the perfect location for off road ATV trail blazing and adventure. RV pad in place and electricity on site. Excellent hunting prospects, this is the place to bring your camper, your rifle and your buddies and enjoy everything that Wild and Wonderful West Virginia has to offer.
506 N Kenwood Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/14/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/18/2022 @ 12:10 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome located in the McElderry Park Area.Just minutes to John Hopkins University. Close to Patterson Park.MINUTES to Numerous Shopping Destinations, Restaurants,Parks, Local Attractions along E Monument Ave. - And SO Much More! Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, Orleans St.
318 S Stricker Street

This property is well maintained and located in a hot and up and coming area; this property includes the storage shed and generator; this may be a great lot for a mobile or modular home, mini house, storage, builder, etc. This property is sold "AS IS". The seller makes no warranties , guarantees or representations on the condition or use. Lister will load more photos.
908 Upshur Street

Fully gated commercial lot in the heart of Salisbury's commercial district. Currently, the land is leased to 5 separate towing companies and/or repo companies that store accident cars/insurance claims and repo's. Current leases are month to month and gross income is approximately $2,500/month. Long term tenants. Listing courtesy of Era...
2328 Champlain Street NW , #302

Spacious contemporary 2 bedroom (or 1 + den) 2 full bathroom condo with assigned garage parking. Airy and open layout with soaring 11' ceilings. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo floors throughout. Large private covered outdoor patio. In-unit washer/dryer. Modern pet friendly loft style building with dramatic sky bridge lounge area and roof deck. Fantastic location in the heart of Adams Morgan - phenomenal 99 Walk Score! Less than 20 minutes to 2 Metro stations. Harris Teeter within 5 minutes. Incredible array of dining, bars, and shopping just steps away.
19203 Dunbridge Way

Property is TEMP OFF only due to flooring install delay due to weather and covid. Flooring should be wrapped up either Thursday or Friday. Will go active either this Thursday 6th or Friday the 7th so please keep an eye out for it. Listing courtesy of Turning Point Real Estate.
46693 Lynnhaven Square

Located in the wonderful community of Potomac Lakes, this gorgeous south facing brick townhouse features an open floor plan flooded with natural light. The spacious main level living room and dining room open to a family room and recently renovated open kitchen w/Quartz Counters, white cabinets and new appliances. Don't miss the gorgeous tile backsplash in the kitchen and the new hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. The main level flows beautifully onto an expansive rear deck making this the perfect home for entertaining outdoors! Also located on the main level is a newly renovated half bath. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and new primary en-suite bath. The upper level also includes a second and third bedroom and another newly renovated full bath. The lower level features a large family room with a gas fireplace where you can walk out through large French doors to the patio and fenced back yard. The lower level also includes a half bath, laundry room, storage room and access to the spotless garage. This freshly painted home has been meticulously cared for and is move-in ready with many recent major improvements including a New Roof in 2014, New HVAC system in 2013 (with regular HVAC Spring/Fall inspections). New windows on main and upper levels in 2016, New Storm Doors (Front and Back) in 2017, New French patio doors (lower level) with blinds in 2018. New Water Heater in 2018, Renovation of the Primary full bath, Hall full Bath and main level powder room in 2020, Hardwood flooring installed on main level and steps to second level in 2019. Enjoy this incredible community with amenities including 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, 5 community centers, tennis/pickleball, sports courts, tot lots and trails. Walk to Algonkian Park where you can enjoy access to an 18 hole public golf course, hiking trails & water park! This is a perfect spot for commuting, shopping, dining and outdoor activities.
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

288 Old Zion Road

Buildable lot 1.834 acres with 4 car garage. Additional lot .37 with 2 car garage and 3 bedroom 1 bath home selling as is. Listing courtesy of Harlan C. Williams Co.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-07T15:53:00.333.
205 Arundel Road W

Wonderful single family home oozing with potential, perfect for first-time homeowners or investors. This home was built in 1949 and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with plenty of living space. No showings, No access provided. Property is lender-owned, being sold +G+as-is+G-, the seller is making no representations or warranties.
3017 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Welcome to Hanlon Longwood. Accessible, and Affordable is what comes to mind in this huge townhome. Walk in and be amazed by the space in the open floor plan. Hardwood floors grace the 1st floor with an all new contemporary kitchen designed for a chef. The upper level has 3 bedrooms with a custom primary bath. And the lower level has 3 more bedrooms and another full bath, as well as room for entertaining. The rear yard is huge and has tons of room for summertime fun. There is plenty of street parking in this well established neighborhood. Just minutes from shopping, 83, and the Marc train. This is it. Won't last long.
207 Brightwood Club Drive

This beautiful condo is priced to sell and affords you every comfort. 1100 sq ft of living space, this 1 BR/ 1 BA unit ensures plenty of space to write your next chapter. 9'ft ceilings and crown molding throughout. There is so much light throughout this condo. Includes garage parking and an array of services for your ease of living and peace of mind: nursing, 24/7 security and concierge, meals, housekeeping & exterior maintenance/groundskeeping. Near Greenspring station and all major routes to world class medical and cultural activities. Brightwood provides an environment of healthy and safe living. We take care of all the details so you are free to enjoy your life! Book a tour and find out why life is so good at Brightwood! .MONTHLY FEES ARE CORRECT! Please see agent for more info.
BRIGHTWOOD, VA
Lots 34 & 35 Preston Street, Ranson, Wv 25438

Vacant .34 ac residential lot in Ranson. Long, narrow lot with plenty of options for development. Dimensions are in the seller doc plat (60' x 224'+). Potential uses include residential, triplex, & multiple carriage or cottage lots(7 total). Vacant lot with sign on property. Check it and feel free to contact us with any questions.
RANSON, WV
11425 Stoney Point Place

The showing activity for this house will be greatly restricted due to Covid 19. 24 Hour notice must be required. Home sold As Is.Great opportunity for investors!!! Long term stable section 8 tenant !Well maintain 2 level 2 Bedrooms 2 full baths town home . Spacious living area / dinning area on main level A sliding glass door that will lead you to a private fully fenced in yard, with a paved patio and storage shed. two generous sized bedrooms on the upper level. One reserved parking with plenty un-assigns parking. HOA includes pool, tot-lot, and snow removal.Convenient location minutes to numerous shopping, dining, and recreation options including Milestone Shopping Center, Germantown Commons, Wegmans, Montgomery College, Holy Cross Hospital, Top Golf, Clear Springs Local Park, Ridge Road Rec Park, and more! Bus stop is within walking distance. Perfect for commuters with easy access to I-270, Shady Grove Metro, and MARC Train.Tenant occupied, showing appointment required.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
1142 Foxwood Lane

List price to be opening bid. Online only auction. Online registration & bidding begins Thursday, January 20th and ends Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 12:00PM. Renovation Opportunity. Brick Porch-Front Townhouse in "Essex" Baltimore County. Brick Porch-Front Townhouse in "Essex" Baltimore County in the Fox Ridge Manor neighborhood; with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. The property is vacant and in need of updating/renovation. Features include an A/C compressor, fenced-in backyard with a detached shed. Main level includes LR, DR and kitchen. Upper level includes 3 BR, 1 full bath (Toilet missing) and attic space. Lower level is full and unfinished and features a half bath (not enclosed), electric room, sump pump, 240v electric meter, faux fireplace and more!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
