Real Estate

73 Shuykill Drive

73 Shuykill Drive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCute as a button sits this adorable Rancher in an established yet growing neighborhood . Home offers one level living with a split bedroom and semi open floor plan. There are 3...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

315 I Street SE

315 I Street SE

Enjoy everything this modern 3 BR + Den, 2.5 BA townhouse in Capitol Quarter has to offer. The first floor features a spacious den or home office with large picture windows, perfect for teleworkers, and access to the attached garage, a rare treasure in DC! On the second floor, brand new, wide plank, white oak floors connect the open concept living space with the dining room and gourmet kitchen. A new, stainless-steel appliance suite and granite counters complement the new, gleaming white subway tile backsplash. Between the breakfast bar and the balcony off the kitchen, there is plenty of space for entertaining friends or grilling out. +GGOn the next two levels, you will find three bedrooms all featuring brand new carpet. The third level features two bedrooms +GGand a common bathroom that provide copious amounts of space for kids or guests. Follow the staircase up and you are transported to the primary suite featuring an ensuite bathroom along with a generous walk-in closet - perfect for all of your organizational needs. From the top floor bedroom, which might double as a second living area, you'll enter a private roof terrace through the sliding doors. Sweeping views of the city, and fireworks in the summer, are Capitol Quarter favorites! From bars, restaurants, and leisurely river walks to the baseball and soccer games at the stadiums nearby you will never find a dull moment! A true walkers paradise with Navy Yard Metro just blocks away.
REAL ESTATE
450 Creekside Drive

450 Creekside Drive

Welcome to "Sunset View Manor" located on the edge of the Town of Luray. This home has breathtaking mountain views from every window. Completed in 2017, this one-owner home offers numerous accessibility features and single-level living. An open concept living and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features include brand new quartz countertops, a gas stove, solid oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Sizeable additional bedrooms feature large windows and roomy closets. The home also features an additional space that could be used as a fourth bedroom or as an office. Enjoy the great outdoors with a spacious rear deck and a fire pit, as well as two brand new storage sheds! With so much to offer, this home will not last long. Come and savor the sunsets with mountain views in your forever home!
LURAY, VA
4025 Cranston Avenue

4025 Cranston Avenue

Upscale Elegant Renovation! Open Layout, All New Kitchen with Quartz Countertop and Coordinating Backsplash, Quartz Breakfast Bar with Pendant Lights, Stainless Appliances, and Wood Shaker Cabinets. Full Basement Suite with Family Room & Bedroom & Full Bathroom, Laundry room. This home features 2 All New Full Bathrooms with Custom Tilework and Designer Plumbing Fixtures, Stunning Calcutta Tile. New HVAC System, Elegant New Hardwood Flooring, New Wall to Wall Carpeting, Designer Lighting Fixtures, Recessed Lighting, New Doors, Replacement Windows, Front Porch and Amazing Deck. You Will Love This Home !
MLS
42 Dulany Court

42 Dulany Court

Wonderful townhome in Countryside! Owners have made many upgrades throughout the years. Close to everything! Recently painted top-to-bottom. Hardwood floors in the main level and new carpet in the second level. The rooms are spacious and bright. Large, fenced back yard with trex deck and your own storage shed for your tools or any additional storage needs. There are two assigned parking spaces. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Items replaced in 2021 are Washer/Dryer, Roof, Dishwasher. Hot Water heater 2016. Fence 2017. Stove 2020, HVAC 2014 with Air Knight Scrubber and maintenance on a bi-annual basis. fireplace/chimney maintained by Prouty's Chimney Sweep, Backyard is ready for gardening. It is just minutes from shopping and businesses. The Countryside community features include tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, playgrounds and tot lots, as well as several swimming pools. Minutes from Rt. 7, Rt. 28, Fairfax County Parkway, shopping, restaurants, Dulles Airport. Make this your new home! Home Inspection for information purposes only. AS-IS Condition.
COUNTRYSIDE, VA
2361 Liberty Loop

2361 Liberty Loop

Liberty Park offers the best value in the Dulles corridor on brand new, low maintenance, garage style condominiums. Liberty Park's prime location is close to the area+-+G+Gs best shopping, dining, entertainment, largest employers and features immediate access to the Dulles Access Road, Innovation Center South Metro Station and Dulles International Airport. Come tour the Tessa and immediately you will feel at home in this contemporary and thoughtful space. Imagine making memories in the family room, illuminated by tall windows and entertaining in the lux kitchen complete with the latest finishes, walk-in pantry, and plenty of counter space for prepping or sitting at the bar. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite, bathrooms with the latest finishes, one secondary bedrooms and accompanying flex space which leads out to the balcony for elevated outdoor living. **PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME** We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.
REAL ESTATE
46693 Lynnhaven Square

46693 Lynnhaven Square

Located in the wonderful community of Potomac Lakes, this gorgeous south facing brick townhouse features an open floor plan flooded with natural light. The spacious main level living room and dining room open to a family room and recently renovated open kitchen w/Quartz Counters, white cabinets and new appliances. Don't miss the gorgeous tile backsplash in the kitchen and the new hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. The main level flows beautifully onto an expansive rear deck making this the perfect home for entertaining outdoors! Also located on the main level is a newly renovated half bath. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and new primary en-suite bath. The upper level also includes a second and third bedroom and another newly renovated full bath. The lower level features a large family room with a gas fireplace where you can walk out through large French doors to the patio and fenced back yard. The lower level also includes a half bath, laundry room, storage room and access to the spotless garage. This freshly painted home has been meticulously cared for and is move-in ready with many recent major improvements including a New Roof in 2014, New HVAC system in 2013 (with regular HVAC Spring/Fall inspections). New windows on main and upper levels in 2016, New Storm Doors (Front and Back) in 2017, New French patio doors (lower level) with blinds in 2018. New Water Heater in 2018, Renovation of the Primary full bath, Hall full Bath and main level powder room in 2020, Hardwood flooring installed on main level and steps to second level in 2019. Enjoy this incredible community with amenities including 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, 5 community centers, tennis/pickleball, sports courts, tot lots and trails. Walk to Algonkian Park where you can enjoy access to an 18 hole public golf course, hiking trails & water park! This is a perfect spot for commuting, shopping, dining and outdoor activities.
POTOMAC, VA
27.53 Acres Hickory Tree Rd

27.53 Acres Hickory Tree Rd

Rugged, ready and priced to move! This oversized 27+ acre property was made for those looking for affordable land for recreational use and enjoyment. Deep hollows and mountainous terrain make this the perfect location for off road ATV trail blazing and adventure. RV pad in place and electricity on site. Excellent hunting prospects, this is the place to bring your camper, your rifle and your buddies and enjoy everything that Wild and Wonderful West Virginia has to offer.
MLS
207 Brightwood Club Drive

207 Brightwood Club Drive

This beautiful condo is priced to sell and affords you every comfort. 1100 sq ft of living space, this 1 BR/ 1 BA unit ensures plenty of space to write your next chapter. 9'ft ceilings and crown molding throughout. There is so much light throughout this condo. Includes garage parking and an array of services for your ease of living and peace of mind: nursing, 24/7 security and concierge, meals, housekeeping & exterior maintenance/groundskeeping. Near Greenspring station and all major routes to world class medical and cultural activities. Brightwood provides an environment of healthy and safe living. We take care of all the details so you are free to enjoy your life! Book a tour and find out why life is so good at Brightwood! .MONTHLY FEES ARE CORRECT! Please see agent for more info.
BRIGHTWOOD, VA
288 Old Zion Road

288 Old Zion Road

Buildable lot 1.834 acres with 4 car garage. Additional lot .37 with 2 car garage and 3 bedroom 1 bath home selling as is. Listing courtesy of Harlan C. Williams Co.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-07T15:53:00.333.
MLS
205 Arundel Road W

205 Arundel Road W

Wonderful single family home oozing with potential, perfect for first-time homeowners or investors. This home was built in 1949 and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with plenty of living space. No showings, No access provided. Property is lender-owned, being sold +G+as-is+G-, the seller is making no representations or warranties.
MLS
3017 Gwynns Falls Parkway

3017 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Welcome to Hanlon Longwood. Accessible, and Affordable is what comes to mind in this huge townhome. Walk in and be amazed by the space in the open floor plan. Hardwood floors grace the 1st floor with an all new contemporary kitchen designed for a chef. The upper level has 3 bedrooms with a custom primary bath. And the lower level has 3 more bedrooms and another full bath, as well as room for entertaining. The rear yard is huge and has tons of room for summertime fun. There is plenty of street parking in this well established neighborhood. Just minutes from shopping, 83, and the Marc train. This is it. Won't last long.
MLS
6001 Arlington Blvd , #119

6001 Arlington Blvd , #119

TERRIFIC LOCATION - Close to DC, Pentagon, or Amazon HQ. First floor -- no elevator to deal with -- 1 Bedroom/1Bath with Balcony overlooking peaceful green space. Living room/Dining room combo with Galley Kitchen. Lots of storage in the unit PLUS an extra storage space conveys. FRESH PAINT throughout. Ample open parking for you and your guests. ALL UTILITIES are INCLUDED in CONDO FEE except internet/phone service. There are two outdoor pools, tennis and basketball courts, tot lots, picnic areas, a library on premises, a fitness/exercise center, event room and much more. Building is secure and monitored. Pet policy is no pets. Close to the W & OD Trail for exercise enthusiasts -- 1 mile to Seven Corners for restaurants and shopping.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
11425 Stoney Point Place

11425 Stoney Point Place

The showing activity for this house will be greatly restricted due to Covid 19. 24 Hour notice must be required. Home sold As Is.Great opportunity for investors!!! Long term stable section 8 tenant !Well maintain 2 level 2 Bedrooms 2 full baths town home . Spacious living area / dinning area on main level A sliding glass door that will lead you to a private fully fenced in yard, with a paved patio and storage shed. two generous sized bedrooms on the upper level. One reserved parking with plenty un-assigns parking. HOA includes pool, tot-lot, and snow removal.Convenient location minutes to numerous shopping, dining, and recreation options including Milestone Shopping Center, Germantown Commons, Wegmans, Montgomery College, Holy Cross Hospital, Top Golf, Clear Springs Local Park, Ridge Road Rec Park, and more! Bus stop is within walking distance. Perfect for commuters with easy access to I-270, Shady Grove Metro, and MARC Train.Tenant occupied, showing appointment required.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
6913 Compton Valley Court

6913 Compton Valley Court

Welcome home to this exceptional, fully renovated property backing to sunrise wooded views that you can't put a price tag on (!!) and situated in the sought-after community of Compton Valley Estates. Open and naturally bright floor plan. Brand new luxury vinyl wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Main level Family Room with a cozy wood burning fireplace sits off of the beautifully brand new Kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Extend your entertaining space outdoors with access to the deck directly from the Kitchen; enjoy quiet retreat or spending time with family and friends as you overlook the peaceful wooded views. The upper level of the home hosts the Primary Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a remodeled En-Suite Bath with dual sink vanity and a walk-in shower with floor to ceiling tile surround and a sliding glass door. Two additional Bedrooms and a renovated hall Bathroom are also located on the upper level of the home. A walk-out lower level features a Rec Room with a wet-bar that walks out to the fenced backyard, a 4th Bedroom, a full Bathroom, and plenty of storage. Two convenient assigned parking spaces convey with the home. Enjoy the community's tot lots and trails as well as your easy access to shopping, restaurants, cafes, movie theatre, local schools, parks, major commuter routes (28, 29, 66), and just a short drive to nearby Town Centers, all of the sights, museums, and history in our Nation's capital, hiking in Great Falls or the Shenandoah, Dulles International Airport, DCA Airport and so much more!
REAL ESTATE
4003 Anthony Highway

4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
MLS
10608 Manor Court

10608 Manor Court

Plenty of room to grow in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 4 levels! Walk into a light and bright main level with wood floors in the living room and dining room. Living room includes large window and easily flows into the dining room with center chandelier. The eat in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator with ice maker. Walk down to the family room with cozy brick fireplace and door to the yard. The basement is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes new plush carpeting. All four bedrooms include closets and fresh hardwood floors. There is plenty of space for parking with the attached 1 car garage and attached 2 car carport and driveway. Easily entertain in the warmer months on your almost 1 acre property. Easy access shopping and dining.
REAL ESTATE
8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
MLS
17 Cedar Drive

17 Cedar Drive

Rare opportunity - No HOA, over 1 acre of property surrounded by woods. You will love the private winding driveway leading to this custom 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home plus walk out basement and many upgrades! This home offers a serene wooded lot, screened in back porch to view the wildlife, oversized 2 car garage (tandem 4 car), enormous separate workshop building w/ electricity & pellet stove, plus addtl storage shed. The siding & gutters are NEW in 2020. Main level has wide plank wood floors and an open floorplan with an enormous living room, formal dining room, the kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus a bonus play room with vaulted ceilings and tons of storage space. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet + addtl closet, primary bathroom has dual vanity, Laundry is located on bedroom level, Lower level walk-out basement is newly remodeled with a potential 5th bedroom space, full bathroom with a gorgeous marble rain shower and luxury tile, separate office/game room with limestone fireplace, wine fridge, and a gym!
REAL ESTATE
6515 Dundee Dr , #238

6515 Dundee Dr , #238

Welcome home to a beautifully maintained Reservoir Ridge end unit townhouse in Eldersburg! Come enjoy this small town with all the conveniences you love. Walk into an open concept living room w/ tons of natural light from the bay window and kitchen with SS appliances, Granite countertops, Kitchen Island. The under cabinet lighting with dimmers and the back splash really make this kitchen POP! Imagine entertaining on this level along with a half bath for your guests. Head on upstairs to two large bedrooms and the first full bathroom. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on the bedroom level. Head on upstairs to your Primary oasis. The oversized suite has it all. An ensuite bathroom with soaking tub & separate shower, and double vanity. Huge walk-in closet and enough space to fit the biggest of king beds! Custom plantation blinds. Condo fees include reserved 2 parking spots parking right in front of the unit. Community Pool, Sidewalks, water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance and exterior building maintenance. Close to shopping and restaurants (Walking Distance), Major routes, Patapsco Park, Piney Ridge Park / Pond, Liberty Reservoir. UPDATES*Carpet March 2020, Ceiling fan main level, under cabinet lighting with dimmer and backsplash. This home has it all. Imagine calling this your home.
REAL ESTATE
1107 Reserve Champion Drive

1107 Reserve Champion Drive

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY JANUARY 8TH AND 9TH 1:00 - 3:00. Spectacular end unit townhome - Larger than most single-family homes, over 4400 sq ft! Shows like a model! Tons of windows for lots of natural light! Four large bedrooms and a large den! Updated living and entertaining spaces featuring new crystal fixtures, updated appliances, new wide plank floors, a built-in wine fridge, and a gym on the lower level with new wall-to-wall mirrors! There is a studio apartment above the garage! Perfect for multi-generational families, a teenager, or rent it out! To top it off, this house already has the wiring for EV charging! Enjoy all of the King Farm amenities, including pool, recreation, and dog park - not to mention the highly reviewed restaurants! So close to Metro! This home checks ALL of the boxes! Take a look at the interactive floorplan - click the video icon to see the floorplan, photos and dimensions!
REAL ESTATE

