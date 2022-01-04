73 Shuykill Drive

Welcome home to this exceptional, fully renovated property backing to sunrise wooded views that you can't put a price tag on (!!) and situated in the sought-after community of Compton Valley Estates. Open and naturally bright floor plan. Brand new luxury vinyl wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Main level Family Room with a cozy wood burning fireplace sits off of the beautifully brand new Kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Extend your entertaining space outdoors with access to the deck directly from the Kitchen; enjoy quiet retreat or spending time with family and friends as you overlook the peaceful wooded views. The upper level of the home hosts the Primary Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a remodeled En-Suite Bath with dual sink vanity and a walk-in shower with floor to ceiling tile surround and a sliding glass door. Two additional Bedrooms and a renovated hall Bathroom are also located on the upper level of the home. A walk-out lower level features a Rec Room with a wet-bar that walks out to the fenced backyard, a 4th Bedroom, a full Bathroom, and plenty of storage. Two convenient assigned parking spaces convey with the home. Enjoy the community's tot lots and trails as well as your easy access to shopping, restaurants, cafes, movie theatre, local schools, parks, major commuter routes (28, 29, 66), and just a short drive to nearby Town Centers, all of the sights, museums, and history in our Nation's capital, hiking in Great Falls or the Shenandoah, Dulles International Airport, DCA Airport and so much more!
