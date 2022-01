WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Gilmer County girls basketball team may have only connected on 23 of 49 shots from the field on Monday. But the Titans compensated for their shooting as they contested nearly every rebound (they had 32 of them), got steals (11) and had balanced scoring (three in double figures and another close to it) in their 70-47 victory at Doddridge County.

GILMER COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO