1102 Oaklawn Drive

Rarely available 1 Bedroom + Den with 2 full baths condo in The Lofts at Adams Morgan. The large private terrace, open floor plan, 11FT+ ceilings make this the perfect place to entertain. The ensuite bath, in-unit washer and dryer, secure parking, and extra storage make everyday living easy. The industrial look has been recently renovated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The additional den space is perfect for guests, office space, or a bonus workout room. Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, this fabulous unit is just steps from Rock Creek Park, 18th Street, Mt Pleasant, U Street, the National Zoo, and so much more. The location is ideal with all that Adams Morgan has to offer, including The Line Hotel, Harris Teeter (just 2 blocks away!), Philz Coffee, countless restaurants and shops, and just a 15-minute walk to either the Dupont Metro or the Woodley Park Metro. So much to do and see just outside your door!
