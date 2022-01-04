ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1102 Oaklawn Drive

Cover picture for the article3BR/2.5BA Split Level home nestled on a huge in town lot. Totally renovated including a new roof, totally new kitchen including new appliances, 2 full bathrooms totally renovated, fresh paint and so much more. Large living room for entertaining. Brand new fully renovated kitchen...

121 Admirals Ridge Drive

Newly built town home with luxury kitchen and builder warranties! The chefs kitchen has built in wall ovens and a range w/ a huge island sink. A spacious open living area with generous extra room spills out from the kitchen. There is a dining room and sun room off the other side making this a true open concept. The basement den has a full bathroom and spacious tall ceilings making it feel very open. A walk out slider to the hot tub and fenced in back yard finished the basement of your dreams. With a large master bedroom and extra sitting area/office this home has a ton of extra space to make it the home you have been looking for!
LAKE RIDGE, VA
66 Swan Street

This home features three bedrooms and two full baths! The kitchen has 42 inch oak cabinets, new counter tops, sink and faucet. Black appliances to include built in microwave, gas stove and refrigerator. as well as new vinyl flooring . The hall bath has new vanity and top, faucet, medicine cabinet and Light bar. The entire interior professionally painted, new pad and carpet throughout the home. Nice rear yard and driveway that can hold 3 cars or boat/RV.
12500 Adobe Alley

Brickyard Station Close out Phase! Only 1 remaining! 4 Level town home with Loft and Roof Top Terrace. This beautiful modern Home offers luxurious finishes including: hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded ceramic tiles, soaking tub, stainless steel appliances,1 car garage and more! Amazing location - Courtyard facing. Adjacent to Marc Train, close to 495 / 295/ and ICC. Community Amenities include outdoor swimming pool, community center, walking/biking trail, gym, volleyball court and more. Going Fast! Don't miss it!$10,000 towards closing cost with the use of prefer lender.
450 Creekside Drive

Welcome to "Sunset View Manor" located on the edge of the Town of Luray. This home has breathtaking mountain views from every window. Completed in 2017, this one-owner home offers numerous accessibility features and single-level living. An open concept living and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features include brand new quartz countertops, a gas stove, solid oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Sizeable additional bedrooms feature large windows and roomy closets. The home also features an additional space that could be used as a fourth bedroom or as an office. Enjoy the great outdoors with a spacious rear deck and a fire pit, as well as two brand new storage sheds! With so much to offer, this home will not last long. Come and savor the sunsets with mountain views in your forever home!
LURAY, VA
2328 Champlain Street NW , #318

Rarely available 1 Bedroom + Den with 2 full baths condo in The Lofts at Adams Morgan. The large private terrace, open floor plan, 11FT+ ceilings make this the perfect place to entertain. The ensuite bath, in-unit washer and dryer, secure parking, and extra storage make everyday living easy. The industrial look has been recently renovated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The additional den space is perfect for guests, office space, or a bonus workout room. Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, this fabulous unit is just steps from Rock Creek Park, 18th Street, Mt Pleasant, U Street, the National Zoo, and so much more. The location is ideal with all that Adams Morgan has to offer, including The Line Hotel, Harris Teeter (just 2 blocks away!), Philz Coffee, countless restaurants and shops, and just a 15-minute walk to either the Dupont Metro or the Woodley Park Metro. So much to do and see just outside your door!
42 Dulany Court

Wonderful townhome in Countryside! Owners have made many upgrades throughout the years. Close to everything! Recently painted top-to-bottom. Hardwood floors in the main level and new carpet in the second level. The rooms are spacious and bright. Large, fenced back yard with trex deck and your own storage shed for your tools or any additional storage needs. There are two assigned parking spaces. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Items replaced in 2021 are Washer/Dryer, Roof, Dishwasher. Hot Water heater 2016. Fence 2017. Stove 2020, HVAC 2014 with Air Knight Scrubber and maintenance on a bi-annual basis. fireplace/chimney maintained by Prouty's Chimney Sweep, Backyard is ready for gardening. It is just minutes from shopping and businesses. The Countryside community features include tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, playgrounds and tot lots, as well as several swimming pools. Minutes from Rt. 7, Rt. 28, Fairfax County Parkway, shopping, restaurants, Dulles Airport. Make this your new home! Home Inspection for information purposes only. AS-IS Condition.
COUNTRYSIDE, VA
27.53 Acres Hickory Tree Rd

Rugged, ready and priced to move! This oversized 27+ acre property was made for those looking for affordable land for recreational use and enjoyment. Deep hollows and mountainous terrain make this the perfect location for off road ATV trail blazing and adventure. RV pad in place and electricity on site. Excellent hunting prospects, this is the place to bring your camper, your rifle and your buddies and enjoy everything that Wild and Wonderful West Virginia has to offer.
2361 Liberty Loop

Liberty Park offers the best value in the Dulles corridor on brand new, low maintenance, garage style condominiums. Liberty Park's prime location is close to the area+-+G+Gs best shopping, dining, entertainment, largest employers and features immediate access to the Dulles Access Road, Innovation Center South Metro Station and Dulles International Airport. Come tour the Tessa and immediately you will feel at home in this contemporary and thoughtful space. Imagine making memories in the family room, illuminated by tall windows and entertaining in the lux kitchen complete with the latest finishes, walk-in pantry, and plenty of counter space for prepping or sitting at the bar. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite, bathrooms with the latest finishes, one secondary bedrooms and accompanying flex space which leads out to the balcony for elevated outdoor living. **PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME** We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.
205 Arundel Road W

Wonderful single family home oozing with potential, perfect for first-time homeowners or investors. This home was built in 1949 and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with plenty of living space. No showings, No access provided. Property is lender-owned, being sold +G+as-is+G-, the seller is making no representations or warranties.
3017 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Welcome to Hanlon Longwood. Accessible, and Affordable is what comes to mind in this huge townhome. Walk in and be amazed by the space in the open floor plan. Hardwood floors grace the 1st floor with an all new contemporary kitchen designed for a chef. The upper level has 3 bedrooms with a custom primary bath. And the lower level has 3 more bedrooms and another full bath, as well as room for entertaining. The rear yard is huge and has tons of room for summertime fun. There is plenty of street parking in this well established neighborhood. Just minutes from shopping, 83, and the Marc train. This is it. Won't last long.
288 Old Zion Road

Buildable lot 1.834 acres with 4 car garage. Additional lot .37 with 2 car garage and 3 bedroom 1 bath home selling as is. Listing courtesy of Harlan C. Williams Co.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-07T15:53:00.333.
161 Marsh Hill Road

Recently renovated cottage on Deep Creek Lake! This lakefront 3 Bed 1.5 Bath is located right in the heart of everything, just minutes from bars & restaurants, state parks and right across the street from the slopes at WISP Resort. Updated floors, exterior, countertops and appliances, this cozy cottage has a retro feel, with the comforts of modern living. Do not miss your chance to see this centrally located piece of Deep Creek for yourself! Call today for details.
207 Brightwood Club Drive

This beautiful condo is priced to sell and affords you every comfort. 1100 sq ft of living space, this 1 BR/ 1 BA unit ensures plenty of space to write your next chapter. 9'ft ceilings and crown molding throughout. There is so much light throughout this condo. Includes garage parking and an array of services for your ease of living and peace of mind: nursing, 24/7 security and concierge, meals, housekeeping & exterior maintenance/groundskeeping. Near Greenspring station and all major routes to world class medical and cultural activities. Brightwood provides an environment of healthy and safe living. We take care of all the details so you are free to enjoy your life! Book a tour and find out why life is so good at Brightwood! .MONTHLY FEES ARE CORRECT! Please see agent for more info.
BRIGHTWOOD, VA
Lots 34 & 35 Preston Street, Ranson, Wv 25438

Vacant .34 ac residential lot in Ranson. Long, narrow lot with plenty of options for development. Dimensions are in the seller doc plat (60' x 224'+). Potential uses include residential, triplex, & multiple carriage or cottage lots(7 total). Vacant lot with sign on property. Check it and feel free to contact us with any questions.
RANSON, WV
6001 Arlington Blvd , #119

TERRIFIC LOCATION - Close to DC, Pentagon, or Amazon HQ. First floor -- no elevator to deal with -- 1 Bedroom/1Bath with Balcony overlooking peaceful green space. Living room/Dining room combo with Galley Kitchen. Lots of storage in the unit PLUS an extra storage space conveys. FRESH PAINT throughout. Ample open parking for you and your guests. ALL UTILITIES are INCLUDED in CONDO FEE except internet/phone service. There are two outdoor pools, tennis and basketball courts, tot lots, picnic areas, a library on premises, a fitness/exercise center, event room and much more. Building is secure and monitored. Pet policy is no pets. Close to the W & OD Trail for exercise enthusiasts -- 1 mile to Seven Corners for restaurants and shopping.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
11425 Stoney Point Place

The showing activity for this house will be greatly restricted due to Covid 19. 24 Hour notice must be required. Home sold As Is.Great opportunity for investors!!! Long term stable section 8 tenant !Well maintain 2 level 2 Bedrooms 2 full baths town home . Spacious living area / dinning area on main level A sliding glass door that will lead you to a private fully fenced in yard, with a paved patio and storage shed. two generous sized bedrooms on the upper level. One reserved parking with plenty un-assigns parking. HOA includes pool, tot-lot, and snow removal.Convenient location minutes to numerous shopping, dining, and recreation options including Milestone Shopping Center, Germantown Commons, Wegmans, Montgomery College, Holy Cross Hospital, Top Golf, Clear Springs Local Park, Ridge Road Rec Park, and more! Bus stop is within walking distance. Perfect for commuters with easy access to I-270, Shady Grove Metro, and MARC Train.Tenant occupied, showing appointment required.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
116 Summerfield Ct

Beautiful 2019 Build 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Advance - Beautiful new 2019 build True Home in Advance. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage and screened in back patio. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry and spacious island. Living room features an electric fireplace and pre mounted TV mount. Office located on main level and bonus area on upper level. Entry from garage includes built in storage. Primary bedroom is on the upper level and has attached sitting room, large closet and lots of natural light. Primary bath has a double vanity, tub and shower. Laundry room is on upper level.
REAL ESTATE
68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
1322 Winston Avenue

Welcome home to this absolutely stunning Baltimore city interior row home! This home features a gorgeous traditional floor plan with modern updates throughout. As you walk through the quaint front yard and into the home you will be welcomed by gleaming hardwood floors that guide you throughout the home, and into the kitchen that features plenty of updates, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops ,and a backsplash that ties it all in. The kitchen has walkout on to the spacious back deck that is perfect for entertaining guests, or just relaxing. The upper level features hardwood floors, updated bathroom with beautiful ceramic design in the shower/tub surround, and 3bedrooms. The lower level is fully finished and can be used as an additional living area, and laundry. This home is priced to sell, and waiting for you to come make it your own! Schedule your showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD

