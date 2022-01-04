Rolex May Have Sneakily Increased The Prices Of Its Most-Coveted Watches

Smartwatches are popular these days, but one of the downsides is that you constantly have to charge them or else they don't work. Wouldn't it be nice to just strap a watch to your wrist and never have to worry about it? Well, if that sounds appealing to you, this is the G-Shock watch for you. Casio's Solar Atomic GWM5610 offers all the basic features you'd need from a watch alongside extreme durability and more. Right now, you can pick one up at Walmart for just $81, which is the best price around by quite a long shot.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO