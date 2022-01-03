Richard Leakey, whose discoveries helped prove mankind began in Africa, is dead at 77

Famed paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, the son the famed fossil-hunters Louis and Mary Leakey, has died at age 77. No cause of death was given for Leakey, who was born in Kenya but had also lived and worked in the U.S. Leakey, who had no academic training as an archaeologist, is best known for the 1984 discovery of a 1.6 million-year-old homo erectus skeleton that was dubbed Turkana Boy. He resume also included stints as a politician and an anti-poaching conservationist—the latter of which he blamed for a suspicious 1993 plane crash that left him with no legs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO