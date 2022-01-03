ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Richard Leakey, whose discoveries helped prove mankind began in Africa, is dead at 77

By Jackie Northam
WAMU
 4 days ago

Famed Kenyan conservationist and fossil hunter...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Famed Conservationist Richard Leakey Dead at 77

Famed paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, the son the famed fossil-hunters Louis and Mary Leakey, has died at age 77. No cause of death was given for Leakey, who was born in Kenya but had also lived and worked in the U.S. Leakey, who had no academic training as an archaeologist, is best known for the 1984 discovery of a 1.6 million-year-old homo erectus skeleton that was dubbed Turkana Boy. He resume also included stints as a politician and an anti-poaching conservationist—the latter of which he blamed for a suspicious 1993 plane crash that left him with no legs.
CELEBRITIES
columbuspost.com

Richard Leakey, an environmentalist and leader of the expedition, died

Richard Leakey, Kenya’s world-renowned environmental activist and travel leader, owes much to mankind’s vital knowledge of its creation, he died at the age of 77. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement on Sunday evening that he was “saddened by the death of Dr. Richard Erskine Frere Leakey.”
AFRICA
BBC

Richard Leakey - fossil expert, conservationist and politician

Richard Leakey, who has died days after celebrating his 77th birthday, was a pugnacious man whose achievements were as remarkable as they were diverse. Born on 19 December 1944 in Kenya's capital Nairobi, he was a world-famous fossil expert, author and conservationist, as well as being an opposition MP, anti-corruption campaigner, economic reformer, and head of the country's civil service.
BBC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Leakey
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Famed paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dead at 77

NAIROBI, Kenya — Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, famous for fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday. He was 77. Leakey’s cause of death was not announced, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, Kenyatta said that Leakey “has served...
WORLD
The Independent

Prince Andrew hearing – live: Fergie ‘part of defence team’ as Duke selling ski chalet ‘to cover legal costs’

Settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre remains an option for Prince Andrew if a judge rules that the case should go to trial — though reports suggest Ms Giuffre may prefer a trial to send a message that no one is above the law.This news comes as the latest hearing in the case between Ms Giuffre and the Duke of York was called a “horrible day” for the duke by both legal and royal experts.The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Ms Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “pretty soon” after a heated hearing on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Mankind#Discoveries#Cradle Of Civilization#Kenyan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy