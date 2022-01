Despite many having symptoms described as mild for those who contract it, the Omicron variant is having a stronger impact on your everyday life. Schools across the country have switched to virtual learning due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, most recently at Chappell Elementary in Green Bay. Just under 90 percent of hospital and ICU beds are being used in northeast Wisconsin, though some patients are still being shipped as far as Iowa to receive treatment on other non-COVID-19 ailments. Door County Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Heise says whether you are vaccinated or not, the mild nature of the Omicron variant is making it hard to control.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO