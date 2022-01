Background: I am still crazy about my Long Range dual-motor (four-wheel-drive) Tesla Model 3 after a little over two years and 57,075 miles. I paid $6000 extra for “Full Self Driving,” which now costs $10,000. I love the super smooth, rocket like acceleration. I love not leaving toxic fumes for the driver behind me. I love doing my small part not emitting CO2. I love not having to go to gas stations, have my oil changed, or do emission inspections. It’s a great looking car and so much fun to drive. I love giving it a little extra juice to make sure that I make that next traffic light.

