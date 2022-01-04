Oglebay Park Not Waiting on Old Man Winter

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – Mother Nature brought six inches of snow and while for our morning commutes it’s not much of a gift, it is for Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
After a winter when there was not much snow, ski resorts such as Seven Springs, have had to resort to making their own snow, so Thursday evening/Wednesday morning’s snowfall was a welcomed sight.
“Mother Nature gave us six inches of natural snowfall this morning on top of the six inches we made all week, so we’re sitting very, very pretty for this weekend,” Alex Moser told KDKA....
Comments / 0