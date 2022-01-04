ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Commentary: Democracy? Really?

Northern Virginia Daily
 3 days ago

Perhaps it’s time to step back and take a detailed look at how we’re defining “democracy.” Even compared to other democracies, ours needs addressing. Our “shining beacon” image is fading. Pretense is not reality and we should be embarrassed. What is a “democracy”?...

www.nvdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

How democracy gets eroded – lessons from a Nixon expert

Now that a full year has passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, the 2020 election and the republic, it’s evident that the attack never really ended. Instead, it spread out to other, less visible, more vulnerable targets. Donald Trump had hoped to reverse his election loss in a single, decisive, dramatic confrontation between his supporters and the republic’s, broadcast live around the world. His plan backfired, filling our screens with vivid illustrations of authoritarianism’s most repugnant ills: chaos, lawlessness, violence, racism, fascism and all manner of hatred run amok. The blatancy of the subversion provoked an immediate...
U.S. POLITICS
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: When Envy Trumps Economics

President Joe Biden has seized on a winning message: tax the rich. He tweets incessantly, “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’s long overdue,” and claims his Build Back Better agenda “will be paid for by the wealthy paying their fair share.”
ECONOMY
Northern Virginia Daily

Commentary: BBB is unconstitutional

The House of Representatives has passed a bill now pending consideration in the Senate and supported by the Democrats known as “Build Back Better” or BBB. One of the biggest problems with this bill is that it is blatantly unconstitutional. BBB contains provisions for federally financed day care...
CONGRESS & COURTS
resilience.org

Democracy Rising 6: Deliberative Democracy: Inclusion

Democracy Rising is a series of blog posts on deliberative democracy: what it is, why it’s powerful, why the time is right for it, how it works, and how to get it going in your community. The series originates in the United States but will discuss principles and draw upon examples from around the world. This post is the first of three that will discuss key pillars of deliberative democracy: inclusion, deliberation, and power. Views and opinions expressed in each post are those of the individual contributor(s) only.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Salt Lake Tribune

Commentary: Even after Capitol riot, violence isn’t the only way Christian nationalism endangers democracy

One year ago at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the world witnessed one way in which Christian nationalism imperils American democracy. We’ve all seen photos and footage of the mob violence perpetrated by Americans waving Christian flags, clad in Christian clothing, saying Christian prayers. As some increasingly isolated and radicalized religious conservatives react to their loss of power, the threat of their political violence is real. But it is not the only way Christian nationalism jeopardizes our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

American support for conspiracy theories and armed rebellion isn’t new

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Americans had to confront a new reality when an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021: Some of their fellow citizens were in the grips of a false reality and had resorted to violence to support it. Conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and the strange alternate universe of QAnon helped drive […] The post American support for conspiracy theories and armed rebellion isn’t new appeared first on Nevada Current.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Gerrymandering#Democracies
MSNBC

Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?

Merrick Garland's speech on Wednesday was about the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a literal and unprecedented attack on American democracy and an ongoing domestic terrorism threat. Do the U.S. attorney general’s statements seem congruent with the seriousness of our times? Former U.S. Senator Al Franken and legal expert Elie Mystal join Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: The Great American Con

Gabriel: “Do you know the difference between a hustler and a good con man?”. Gabriel: “A hustler has to get out of town as quick as he can, but a good con man—he doesn’t have to leave. —Steven McKay, Diggstown. The Kansas City Shuffle: Winston-Salem, NC,...
TWITTER
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

The Myth of January 6 | Opinion

Rather than attempt a correction, a myth has been fabricated—a day of infamy that has to be magnified in importance by twisting and contorting facts into a gun pointed at the heads of millions of Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Commentary: The civic power of charity

From omicron infections to climate disasters, gun deaths to economic uncertainty, congressional stalemate to ongoing threats to democracy, Americans arguably have more to worry about than to celebrate this holiday season. Yet bad times also have a way of bringing out the best in people, and nowhere is this more...
CHARITIES
Napa Valley Register

Commentary: I really didn't think he'd do it. But I was wrong about Joe Manchin's weak character

For months people have been saying to me — until I got sick of hearing it — that the Democrats in Congress are a mess, their own worst enemies. They're disorganized, divided and disloyal, my friends told me. Joe Manchin is an untrustworthy snake. That's why they're going to fail to pass President Biden's big climate, social spending and tax bill — and as a result they're going lose in the midterm election and possibly lose the White House as well in 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Northern Virginia Daily

Commentary: Biden’s infrastructure disappointment

Democrats celebrated passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with hype that both sides utilize involving elaborate promises of immediate results. Will this “once-in-a-generation” event deliver as advertised? Don’t pull out the champagne and confetti just yet. Propaganda is seen clearly in the numerous projects hypothetically addressed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Democrats Attempt to Counter Creeping Authoritarianism with … Lin-Manuel Miranda?

Republicans spent the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection rewriting history, peddling the lie that Democrats stole the 2020 election and insisting that the people who stormed the Capitol were peaceful patriots. All indications are that the messaging is working as intended: Republican voters show no signs of punishing their party for attempting to overturn an election. To the contrary, a growing number of Republicans are on board with political violence. Cool. Cool. Cool. BUT WAIT! Democrats have a counterpunch: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday — as she took her turn in a long list of party leaders decrying Trump...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: January 6 may be only a preview of a deeper democratic rupture

If January 6, 2021, was just one infamous day in history, its stain on the American story would still reverberate through generations. But the US Capitol insurrection was far from a self-contained day of rage. It was both the culmination of the rule of an aberrant, demagogic President and a catalyst for the most enduring […] The post Analysis: January 6 may be only a preview of a deeper democratic rupture appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy