Timberwolves-L.A. Clippers game recap

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 years, the duration of his entire career, and found incredible success with the franchise over two different eras. And because of everything he did for the franchise, he is considered the biggest legend for the team.
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road. After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment. Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life...
Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
Buddy Hield is one of the best 3PT shooters in the NBA. For the 2021 season, he is only behind Stephen Curry in total 3PT shots made with 143. He is also currently shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc on 9.7 attempts. It is clear that he is deadly beyond the arc, and he only needs a few shots to get hot.
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
Andrew Wiggins has blossomed this season with the Golden State Warriors, but one of his former teammates thinks that he could still be so much more. Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who was teammates with Wiggins on the Minnesota Timberwolves, spoke to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes this week for a feature on Wiggins. Garnett gave his thoughts on the ex-No. 1 overall pick and offered a criticism.
Zion Williamson still has yet to see the floor this season as his interminable recovery from foot surgery has dragged on for months. On Wednesday it was revealed Williamson will continue his rehab on his own, away from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a perfect metaphor for his situation with the franchise.
Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
Andrew Wiggins is the No. 2 scoring option on the Golden State Warriors, and he is definitely a good player. After all, he defends the No. 1 perimeter player on the opposing team, while still providing supplementary scoring for the team. With that being said, Andrew Wiggins hasn't fulfilled the...
Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks organization. Nowitzki stayed with the franchise for his entire career, through all the ups and downs. And in 2011, Nowitzki won the franchise their one and only NBA championship, defeating LeBron James and the Miami Heat in one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history.
After 18 years in the NBA, nobody expected LeBron James to keep his place as one of basketball's most elite players. Yet, somehow, he continues to be as dominant as ever, averaging 28.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 52% shooting. So far, James has emerged as a legitimate...
