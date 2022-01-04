Timberwolves-L.A. Clippers game recap

Buddy Hield is one of the best 3PT shooters in the NBA. For the 2021 season, he is only behind Stephen Curry in total 3PT shots made with 143. He is also currently shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc on 9.7 attempts. It is clear that he is deadly beyond the arc, and he only needs a few shots to get hot.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO