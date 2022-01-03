ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Frustrated Wife Selling Exercise Equipment on Amarillo Buy/Sell/Trade is Iconic

By Charlie
 4 days ago
Everyone needs a little "retail therapy" now and then, especially with the way things have gone recently. However, one lady from Amarillo sounds like she's already over it, just several days into 2022. Especially when it comes to "hubs." I was browsing through the many Facebook groups I'm part...

Amarillo, TX
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

