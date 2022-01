If you are unable to format your SD card on a Windows 11/10 PC then this post is sure to help you. SD cards are used to store additional information. Now, you might want to format an SD card for cleaning up all the data from it. However, some users have reported of being experiencing the problem where their SD card just won’t format. If you are one of those users facing the same issues, this post is for you. In this post, we are going to mention some working fixes that should help you format your SD card.

